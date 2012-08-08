Decker beats Craig in Downieville cross country
Emmett and Joseph keep Giant's winning ways going in women's race
Cross country: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carl Decker
|1:55:14
|2
|Adam Craig
|0:03:18
|3
|Macky Franklin
|0:05:21
|4
|Sid Taberlay
|0:06:44
|5
|Josh Carlson
|0:06:59
|6
|Keegan Swenson
|0:07:11
|7
|Jason Moeschler
|0:07:11
|8
|Tristan Uhl
|0:09:02
|9
|Adam Snyder
|0:09:16
|10
|Bryan Alders
|0:09:17
|11
|Billy Damon
|0:09:19
|12
|Blake Harlan
|0:09:59
|13
|Tim Olson
|0:11:51
|14
|Romolo Forcino
|0:12:13
|15
|Michael Zanetti
|0:12:32
|16
|Chris Johnston
|0:12:35
|17
|Dylan Wolsky
|0:13:03
|18
|Jared Kessler
|0:13:34
|19
|Jim Hewitt
|0:13:37
|20
|Jerome Clementz
|0:13:51
|21
|Duncan Riffle
|0:13:57
|22
|Kevin Smallman
|0:13:58
|23
|Brian Astell
|0:14:16
|24
|Aaron Bradford
|0:14:55
|25
|Scott Chapin
|0:15:37
|26
|Jason Siegle
|0:15:43
|27
|Thomas Sharp
|0:15:50
|28
|Dain Zaffke
|0:15:58
|29
|Menso De Jong
|0:16:05
|30
|Henry J O'donne O'donnell
|0:16:11
|31
|Nathaniel Hills
|0:16:21
|32
|Logan Wetzel
|0:16:57
|33
|Sean Donovan
|0:17:40
|34
|Aren Timmel
|0:19:01
|35
|Glenn Fant
|0:19:01
|36
|Jeff Kendall-Weed
|0:19:17
|37
|Waylon Smith
|0:19:19
|38
|Alexander Work
|0:19:41
|39
|Kenny Burt
|0:19:52
|40
|Julien Conan
|0:20:03
|41
|Damian Gonzalez
|0:20:31
|42
|Nathan Riddle
|0:20:32
|43
|Paul Freiwald
|0:21:25
|44
|Anthony Medaglia
|0:21:53
|45
|Mason Bond
|0:22:04
|46
|Mark Jordan
|0:22:21
|47
|Davis Bentley
|0:23:17
|48
|Casey Coffman
|0:24:23
|49
|Andrew Juiliano
|0:24:29
|50
|Krishna Dole
|0:24:34
|51
|Dylan Stucki
|0:25:04
|52
|Doss Barnes
|0:27:10
|53
|Patrick Charlton
|0:30:39
|54
|Joe Lawwill
|0:30:57
|55
|Colby Pastore
|0:30:58
|56
|Anthony Diaz
|0:31:00
|57
|Tony Smith
|0:31:29
|58
|Ross Mcmahon
|0:32:01
|59
|Todd Norwood
|0:36:29
|60
|Ryan Tarver
|0:38:18
|61
|Fred Stamm
|0:38:40
|62
|Marshall Eames
|0:39:31
|63
|Clint Claassen
|0:41:14
|64
|Ryan Condrashoff
|0:45:12
|65
|Matt Wittler
|0:47:38
|66
|Chris Thibodeau
|0:53:15
|67
|Trevor Pratt
|0:55:19
|68
|Scott Fellers
|1:12:15
|69
|Nate Byrom
|1:12:17
|70
|Eric Highlander
|1:17:55
|71
|Drew Virk
|2:25:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelli Emmett
|2:14:39
|2
|Rosara Joseph
|0:00:32
|3
|Helene Drumm
|0:11:39
|4
|Lizzy English
|0:13:30
|5
|Erin Alders
|0:15:00
|6
|Jamie Busch
|0:18:45
|7
|Mary Moncorge
|0:22:24
|8
|Tina Brubaker
|0:29:06
|9
|Carol Boland
|0:37:21
|10
|Carolynn Romaine
|0:38:07
|11
|Katie Declercq
|0:41:46
|12
|Lauren Gregg
|0:45:23
|13
|Kelly Chang
|0:45:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Erbentraut
|2:18:59
|2
|Silas Blunk
|0:01:00
|3
|Tyler Jones
|0:06:28
|4
|Patrick Murphy
|0:08:58
|5
|Owen Thomas
|0:16:05
|6
|Austin Gooder
|0:30:27
|7
|Brody Mollison
|0:42:26
|8
|Kyle Denison
|1:09:04
|9
|Aaron Hood
|1:24:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meredith Nunnink
|3:14:39
|2
|Amanda Winne
|0:00:12
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy