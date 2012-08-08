Trending

Decker beats Craig in Downieville cross country

Emmett and Joseph keep Giant's winning ways going in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carl Decker1:55:14
2Adam Craig0:03:18
3Macky Franklin0:05:21
4Sid Taberlay0:06:44
5Josh Carlson0:06:59
6Keegan Swenson0:07:11
7Jason Moeschler0:07:11
8Tristan Uhl0:09:02
9Adam Snyder0:09:16
10Bryan Alders0:09:17
11Billy Damon0:09:19
12Blake Harlan0:09:59
13Tim Olson0:11:51
14Romolo Forcino0:12:13
15Michael Zanetti0:12:32
16Chris Johnston0:12:35
17Dylan Wolsky0:13:03
18Jared Kessler0:13:34
19Jim Hewitt0:13:37
20Jerome Clementz0:13:51
21Duncan Riffle0:13:57
22Kevin Smallman0:13:58
23Brian Astell0:14:16
24Aaron Bradford0:14:55
25Scott Chapin0:15:37
26Jason Siegle0:15:43
27Thomas Sharp0:15:50
28Dain Zaffke0:15:58
29Menso De Jong0:16:05
30Henry J O'donne O'donnell0:16:11
31Nathaniel Hills0:16:21
32Logan Wetzel0:16:57
33Sean Donovan0:17:40
34Aren Timmel0:19:01
35Glenn Fant0:19:01
36Jeff Kendall-Weed0:19:17
37Waylon Smith0:19:19
38Alexander Work0:19:41
39Kenny Burt0:19:52
40Julien Conan0:20:03
41Damian Gonzalez0:20:31
42Nathan Riddle0:20:32
43Paul Freiwald0:21:25
44Anthony Medaglia0:21:53
45Mason Bond0:22:04
46Mark Jordan0:22:21
47Davis Bentley0:23:17
48Casey Coffman0:24:23
49Andrew Juiliano0:24:29
50Krishna Dole0:24:34
51Dylan Stucki0:25:04
52Doss Barnes0:27:10
53Patrick Charlton0:30:39
54Joe Lawwill0:30:57
55Colby Pastore0:30:58
56Anthony Diaz0:31:00
57Tony Smith0:31:29
58Ross Mcmahon0:32:01
59Todd Norwood0:36:29
60Ryan Tarver0:38:18
61Fred Stamm0:38:40
62Marshall Eames0:39:31
63Clint Claassen0:41:14
64Ryan Condrashoff0:45:12
65Matt Wittler0:47:38
66Chris Thibodeau0:53:15
67Trevor Pratt0:55:19
68Scott Fellers1:12:15
69Nate Byrom1:12:17
70Eric Highlander1:17:55
71Drew Virk2:25:56

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelli Emmett2:14:39
2Rosara Joseph0:00:32
3Helene Drumm0:11:39
4Lizzy English0:13:30
5Erin Alders0:15:00
6Jamie Busch0:18:45
7Mary Moncorge0:22:24
8Tina Brubaker0:29:06
9Carol Boland0:37:21
10Carolynn Romaine0:38:07
11Katie Declercq0:41:46
12Lauren Gregg0:45:23
13Kelly Chang0:45:39

Junior men 13-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Erbentraut2:18:59
2Silas Blunk0:01:00
3Tyler Jones0:06:28
4Patrick Murphy0:08:58
5Owen Thomas0:16:05
6Austin Gooder0:30:27
7Brody Mollison0:42:26
8Kyle Denison1:09:04
9Aaron Hood1:24:24

Junior women 13-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meredith Nunnink3:14:39
2Amanda Winne0:00:12

Latest on Cyclingnews