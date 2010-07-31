Forke tops Bommel to take second stage
German extends race lead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|4:10:27
|2
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|3
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|5
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|6
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|7
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|8
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|9
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|10
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|11
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|12
|Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|13
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|14
|Andrei Holubeu (Blr) Bielarus
|15
|Armands Becis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|16
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|17
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|18
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|19
|Maxim Kumilevski (Blr) Bielarus
|20
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|21
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|22
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|23
|Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|24
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|25
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|26
|Artsiom Kavaliou (Blr) Bielarus
|27
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|28
|Rene Heinze (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|29
|Janis Keiss (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|30
|Grzegorz Czetyrko (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|31
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|32
|Aleksander Fadeev (Rus) Warmia i Mazury
|33
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|34
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|35
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Bielarus
|36
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|37
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|38
|Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|39
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|40
|Patrick Schubert (Ger) DHL-Author
|41
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|42
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|43
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|44
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|45
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|46
|Sergej Fusch (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|47
|Dawid Klimczyk (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|48
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|49
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|50
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|51
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|52
|Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|53
|Petr Kaltofen (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|54
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|56
|Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Bielarus
|57
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|58
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|59
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|60
|Bartosz Grochowski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|61
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|62
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|63
|Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|64
|Christian Karl (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|65
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|66
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|67
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|68
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|69
|Benedikt Ruetz (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|70
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|71
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|72
|Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|73
|Rick Ampler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|74
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|75
|Adam Dudziak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|76
|Yauheni Lagun (Blr) Bielarus
|77
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:24
|78
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|79
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|80
|Jakub Sredzinski (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|81
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|82
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|83
|Radoslaw Swiatek (Pol) DHL-Author
|0:00:35
|84
|Bartosz Banach (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|85
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:09
|86
|Dawid Glowacki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|87
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|88
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:21
|89
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|90
|Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|91
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|92
|Konrad Tomaszewski (Pol) DHL-Author
|0:09:32
|93
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|0:25:00
|93
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|93
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|93
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|DNF
|Jacek Trojga (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|DNF
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|3
|Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|3
|pts
|2
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|2
|3
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|5
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|3
|3
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|5
|pts
|2
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|3
|3
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|5
|pts
|2
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|3
|3
|Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|5
|pts
|2
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|3
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|5
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|3
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|3
|3
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8:11:53
|2
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|0:00:08
|3
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:09
|4
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|0:00:13
|5
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|0:00:14
|6
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:16
|7
|Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:00:17
|9
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|0:00:18
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:00:19
|11
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|0:00:20
|12
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|13
|Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|14
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|15
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|16
|Armands Becis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|17
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|18
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|19
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|20
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|21
|Andrei Holubeu (Blr) Bielarus
|22
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|23
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|24
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|25
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|26
|Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|27
|Maxim Kumilevski (Blr) Bielarus
|28
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|29
|Aleksander Fadeev (Rus) Warmia i Mazury
|30
|Janis Keiss (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|31
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|32
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|33
|Grzegorz Czetyrko (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|34
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|35
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Bielarus
|36
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|37
|Artsiom Kavaliou (Blr) Bielarus
|38
|Rene Heinze (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|39
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|40
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|41
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|42
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|43
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|44
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|45
|Patrick Schubert (Ger) DHL-Author
|46
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|47
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|48
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|49
|Dawid Klimczyk (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|50
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|51
|Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|52
|Sergej Fusch (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|53
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|54
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|55
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|56
|Petr Kaltofen (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|57
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|58
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|59
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|60
|Benedikt Ruetz (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|61
|Dawid Glowacki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|62
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|63
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|64
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|65
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|66
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|67
|Christian Karl (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|68
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|69
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|70
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|71
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|72
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|73
|Bartosz Grochowski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|74
|Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Bielarus
|75
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|76
|Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|77
|Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|78
|Rick Ampler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|79
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|80
|Yauheni Lagun (Blr) Bielarus
|81
|Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|82
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:44
|83
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|84
|Jakub Sredzinski (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|85
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|86
|Radoslaw Swiatek (Pol) DHL-Author
|0:00:55
|87
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:29
|88
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:02:10
|89
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:41
|90
|Adam Dudziak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:02:55
|91
|Bartosz Banach (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|0:07:55
|92
|Konrad Tomaszewski (Pol) DHL-Author
|0:09:52
|93
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|0:25:20
|94
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|95
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|96
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
|0:26:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|30
|pts
|2
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|28
|3
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|23
|4
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|5
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|19
|6
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|14
|7
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|11
|9
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|11
|10
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
|10
|11
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
|9
|12
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|8
|13
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|8
|14
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|7
|15
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|6
|16
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|17
|Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|5
|18
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|4
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|3
|20
|Andrei Holubeu (Blr) Bielarus
|2
|21
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|2
|22
|Armands Becis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|11
|pts
|2
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|6
|3
|Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|4
|4
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|3
|5
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|3
|6
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|2
|7
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|21
|pts
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|21
|3
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
|11
|4
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|5
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|6
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|5
|7
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
|4
|8
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|9
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|3
|10
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|11
|Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|2
|12
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
|1
|13
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|1
