Forke tops Bommel to take second stage

German extends race lead

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse4:10:27
2Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
3Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
4Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
5Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
6Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
7Robert Radosz (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
8Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
9Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
10Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
11Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
12Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
13Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
14Andrei Holubeu (Blr) Bielarus
15Armands Becis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
16Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
17Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
18Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin
19Maxim Kumilevski (Blr) Bielarus
20Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
21Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
22Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
23Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
24Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
25Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
26Artsiom Kavaliou (Blr) Bielarus
27Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
28Rene Heinze (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
29Janis Keiss (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
30Grzegorz Czetyrko (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
31Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
32Aleksander Fadeev (Rus) Warmia i Mazury
33Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
34Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
35Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Bielarus
36Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
37Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
38Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
39Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
40Patrick Schubert (Ger) DHL-Author
41Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
42Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin
43Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
44Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
45Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
46Sergej Fusch (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
47Dawid Klimczyk (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
48Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
50Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
51Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
52Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
53Petr Kaltofen (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
54Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
56Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Bielarus
57Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
58Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
59Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin
60Bartosz Grochowski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
61Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
62Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
63Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
64Christian Karl (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
65Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin
66Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
67Max Walsleben (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
68Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
69Benedikt Ruetz (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
70Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
71Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
72Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
73Rick Ampler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
74Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
75Adam Dudziak (Pol) Legia - Felt
76Yauheni Lagun (Blr) Bielarus
77Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:24
78Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
79Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
80Jakub Sredzinski (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
81Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
82Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
83Radoslaw Swiatek (Pol) DHL-Author0:00:35
84Bartosz Banach (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
85Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:09
86Dawid Glowacki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
87Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
88Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:21
89Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
90Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
91Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
92Konrad Tomaszewski (Pol) DHL-Author0:09:32
93Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author0:25:00
93Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin
93Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin
93Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
DNFJacek Trojga (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
DNFMarek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling3pts
2Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
3Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt3pts
2Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author2
3Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol1

KOM 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol5pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf3
3Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt1

KOM 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol5pts
2Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf3
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf1

KOM 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol5pts
2Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf3
3Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol1

KOM 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury5pts
2Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
3Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt1

KOM 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury5pts
2Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
3Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg1

KOM 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin5pts
2Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol3
3Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury1

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse8:11:53
2Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg0:00:08
3Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:09
4Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling0:00:13
5Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf0:00:14
6Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:16
7Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
8Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt0:00:17
9Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author0:00:18
10Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:00:19
11Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury0:00:20
12Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
13Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
14Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
15Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
16Armands Becis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
17Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
18Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin
19Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
20Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
21Andrei Holubeu (Blr) Bielarus
22Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
23Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
24Robert Radosz (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
25Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
26Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
27Maxim Kumilevski (Blr) Bielarus
28Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
29Aleksander Fadeev (Rus) Warmia i Mazury
30Janis Keiss (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf
31Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
32Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
33Grzegorz Czetyrko (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
34Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
35Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Bielarus
36Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
37Artsiom Kavaliou (Blr) Bielarus
38Rene Heinze (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
39Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
40Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
41Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin
42Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
43Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
44Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
45Patrick Schubert (Ger) DHL-Author
46Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
47Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
48Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Dawid Klimczyk (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
50Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
51Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
52Sergej Fusch (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
53Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
54Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
55Max Walsleben (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
56Petr Kaltofen (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
57Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
58Pawel Charucki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
59Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
60Benedikt Ruetz (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
61Dawid Glowacki (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
62Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin
63Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
64Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author
65Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
66Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
67Christian Karl (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
68Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin
69Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
70Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
71Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
72Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
73Bartosz Grochowski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury
74Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Bielarus
75Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
76Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg
77Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
78Rick Ampler (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
79Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
80Yauheni Lagun (Blr) Bielarus
81Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
82Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:44
83Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet
84Jakub Sredzinski (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol
85Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
86Radoslaw Swiatek (Pol) DHL-Author0:00:55
87Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:29
88Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:02:10
89Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:41
90Adam Dudziak (Pol) Legia - Felt0:02:55
91Bartosz Banach (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet0:07:55
92Konrad Tomaszewski (Pol) DHL-Author0:09:52
93Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author0:25:20
94Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin
95Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin
96Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Activ Jet0:26:17

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse30pts
2Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg28
3Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling23
4Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice21
5Adam Wadecki (Pol) Warmia i Mazury19
6Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt14
7Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice12
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf11
9Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol11
10Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirpool Author10
11Robert Radosz (Pol) Kadra Narodowa Pzkol9
12Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf8
13Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg8
14Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author7
15Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author6
16Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
17Nikas Arndt (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg5
18Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author4
19Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol3
20Andrei Holubeu (Blr) Bielarus2
21Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt2
22Armands Becis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice11pts
2Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf6
3Max Stahr (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse4
4Rudiger Selig (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling3
5Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt3
6Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author2
7Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf21pts
2Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol21
3Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Warmia i Mazury11
4Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
5Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse6
6Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin5
7Toms Skujins (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delf4
8Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
9Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt3
10Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
11Dominik Brandle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol2
12Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team-Brandenburg1
13Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt1

