Mather wins round two of marathon series at Dirt Works 100km
Fleming, Lewis round out top three
Ben Mather won round 2 of the Real Insurance XCM Series at the Dirt Works 100km NSW.
A strong group consisting of Mather, Matthew Fleming, Shaun Lewis, Jason English and Anthony Shippard lead out the main pack after the start.
Mather, Fleming and Shippard were too strong, however, for English and Lewis, leaving them behind as they fought to win the King of the Mountain title.
At the 15km KOM section, it was Mather who crossed the line first ahead of Fleming and Shippard respectively.
This was just the beginning of Mather's reign, as he dropped Fleming at the70km mark, home of the Dirt Works 100km NSW legendary floating bridge.
A five-minute lead from the 70km point meant Mather was able to stay clear of the other riders for the last 30km and take the win.
Fleming crossed the line three minutes in front of Lewis (third), English (fourth) and Shippard (fifth).
Mather is now the Real Insurance XCM Series Leader and shares the King of the Mountain Title with Dylan Cooper.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ben Mather
|2
|Matthew Fleming
|3
|Shaun Lewis
|4
|Jason English
|5
|Anthony Shippard
