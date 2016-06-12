Trending

D'hoore wins third straight Diamond Tour

Majerus second, Van de Ree third

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) wins Diamond Tour from a bunch sprint

(Image credit: Wiggle High5)
Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) wins Diamond Tour

(Image credit: Wiggle High5)

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) won her third consecutive Diamond Tour on Sunday in Belgium. The Belgium national road champion out-sprinted Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) and Monique Van De Ree (Lares-Waowdeals).

"It was a really fast race," D’hoore said afterwards. "We did almost 42kph average, so pretty fast! There were a lot of attacks, and we were only with four riders, but I think we were in almost every attack. So the team was really, really good.

"Actually, we did the perfect race, tactically."

The women raced 131km in and around Antwerp. There were several unsuccessful breakaways but with no climbs in the race, it was an event for the sprinters, and D'hoore counted on her teammates to bring her to the line for the win.

"I was in a breakaway with two laps to go, then we were caught back and it was a bunch sprint,’ D’hoore explained. "The team of Liv-Plantur had a full lead out, with 3km to go, and I had Amy in front of me and Chloe. Amy did a bit of an attack with 1km to go, and Chloe followed with me.

"I just had to come out with 250 to go so it was perfect."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High53:07:48
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
3Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
4Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
5Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
6Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
7Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
8Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
10Daniela Gass (Ger)
11Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
12Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
13Keira Mcvitty (GBr)
14Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
15Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
16Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
17Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
18Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
19Veerle Goossens (Ned)
20Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
21Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
22Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
23Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
24Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
25Claudia Koster (Ned)
26Anne Huinen (Ned)
27Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
28Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
29Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
30Fiona Dutriaux (Fra)
31Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
32Karen Elzing (Ned)
33Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
34Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
35Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
36Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
37Céline Van Severen (Bel)
38Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Belgium
39Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
40Kim Lahaije (Ned)
41Kimberly Nieuwerth (Ned)
42Jet Wildeman (Ned)
43Dorottya Kanti (Hun)
44Suzanne Verhoeven (Ned)
45Eva Van Den Born (Ned)
46Paz Bash (Isr)
47Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
48Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
49Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Belgium
50Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
51Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
52Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
53Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
54Dani Christmas (GBr)
55Natalie Grinczer (GBr)
56Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Servetto Footon
57Shana Maes (Bel) Belgium
58Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
59Erin Kinnealy (Aus)
60Steffi Lodewyks (Bel)
61Vera Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
62Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
63Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
64Tessa Dijksman (Ned)
65Puck Moonen (Ned)
66Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
67Evelien Debboudt (Bel)
68Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Belgium
69Senna Feron (Ned)
70Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
71Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
72Jitske Kuiper (Ned)
73Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
74Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
75Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
76Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
77Femke Verstichelen (Bel)
78Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
79Willeke Knol (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
80Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
81Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
82Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:27
83Sylvia Debboudt (Bel)0:00:36
84Mieke Docx (Bel)0:00:50
85Laura Van Geyt (Bel)0:01:07
86Kathleen Sterckx (Bel)0:01:09
87Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:15
DNFDemi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFEveline De Groot (Ned)
DNFHanneke De Goeje (Ned)
DNFMarieke Van Witzenburg (Ned)
DNFLisa Vermeire (Bel)
DNFBecki Rimmington (GBr)
DNFSam Burman (GBr)
DNFCorrine Clarke (GBr)
DNFDana Lodewyks (Bel)
DNFDaniella Verstraten (Ned)
DNFIsabel Van Der Voorde (Bel)
DNFNancy Wittock (Bel)
DNFJoyce Accoe (Bel)
DNFWendy Venge (Ned)
DNFShana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFMelanie Hessling (Ger)
DNFKirsten Howard (Aus)
DNFMaxime Roes (Bel)
DNFJudith Bloem (Ned)
DNFMieke Leeman (Bel)
DNFLiliano Leenknegi (Bel)
DNFEmilie Van Bellinghen (Bel)
DNFLana Petit (Bel)

