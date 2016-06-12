D'hoore wins third straight Diamond Tour
Majerus second, Van de Ree third
Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) won her third consecutive Diamond Tour on Sunday in Belgium. The Belgium national road champion out-sprinted Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) and Monique Van De Ree (Lares-Waowdeals).
"It was a really fast race," D’hoore said afterwards. "We did almost 42kph average, so pretty fast! There were a lot of attacks, and we were only with four riders, but I think we were in almost every attack. So the team was really, really good.
"Actually, we did the perfect race, tactically."
The women raced 131km in and around Antwerp. There were several unsuccessful breakaways but with no climbs in the race, it was an event for the sprinters, and D'hoore counted on her teammates to bring her to the line for the win.
"I was in a breakaway with two laps to go, then we were caught back and it was a bunch sprint,’ D’hoore explained. "The team of Liv-Plantur had a full lead out, with 3km to go, and I had Amy in front of me and Chloe. Amy did a bit of an attack with 1km to go, and Chloe followed with me.
"I just had to come out with 250 to go so it was perfect."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|3:07:48
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|4
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|5
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|6
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|7
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|8
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|10
|Daniela Gass (Ger)
|11
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|12
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|13
|Keira Mcvitty (GBr)
|14
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|15
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|16
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|17
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|18
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|19
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|20
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|21
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|22
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|23
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|24
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|25
|Claudia Koster (Ned)
|26
|Anne Huinen (Ned)
|27
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|28
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|29
|Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|30
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra)
|31
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|32
|Karen Elzing (Ned)
|33
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|34
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|35
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|36
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|37
|Céline Van Severen (Bel)
|38
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Belgium
|39
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|40
|Kim Lahaije (Ned)
|41
|Kimberly Nieuwerth (Ned)
|42
|Jet Wildeman (Ned)
|43
|Dorottya Kanti (Hun)
|44
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Ned)
|45
|Eva Van Den Born (Ned)
|46
|Paz Bash (Isr)
|47
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|48
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
|49
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Belgium
|50
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|51
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|52
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
|53
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|54
|Dani Christmas (GBr)
|55
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr)
|56
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Servetto Footon
|57
|Shana Maes (Bel) Belgium
|58
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
|59
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus)
|60
|Steffi Lodewyks (Bel)
|61
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|62
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|63
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|64
|Tessa Dijksman (Ned)
|65
|Puck Moonen (Ned)
|66
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|67
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel)
|68
|Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Belgium
|69
|Senna Feron (Ned)
|70
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|71
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|72
|Jitske Kuiper (Ned)
|73
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|74
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|75
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|76
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|77
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel)
|78
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|79
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|80
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|81
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
|82
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:27
|83
|Sylvia Debboudt (Bel)
|0:00:36
|84
|Mieke Docx (Bel)
|0:00:50
|85
|Laura Van Geyt (Bel)
|0:01:07
|86
|Kathleen Sterckx (Bel)
|0:01:09
|87
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:15
|DNF
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Eveline De Groot (Ned)
|DNF
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned)
|DNF
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned)
|DNF
|Lisa Vermeire (Bel)
|DNF
|Becki Rimmington (GBr)
|DNF
|Sam Burman (GBr)
|DNF
|Corrine Clarke (GBr)
|DNF
|Dana Lodewyks (Bel)
|DNF
|Daniella Verstraten (Ned)
|DNF
|Isabel Van Der Voorde (Bel)
|DNF
|Nancy Wittock (Bel)
|DNF
|Joyce Accoe (Bel)
|DNF
|Wendy Venge (Ned)
|DNF
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Melanie Hessling (Ger)
|DNF
|Kirsten Howard (Aus)
|DNF
|Maxime Roes (Bel)
|DNF
|Judith Bloem (Ned)
|DNF
|Mieke Leeman (Bel)
|DNF
|Liliano Leenknegi (Bel)
|DNF
|Emilie Van Bellinghen (Bel)
|DNF
|Lana Petit (Bel)

