Image 1 of 2 Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) wins Diamond Tour from a bunch sprint (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 2 of 2 Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) wins Diamond Tour (Image credit: Wiggle High5)

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) won her third consecutive Diamond Tour on Sunday in Belgium. The Belgium national road champion out-sprinted Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) and Monique Van De Ree (Lares-Waowdeals).

"It was a really fast race," D’hoore said afterwards. "We did almost 42kph average, so pretty fast! There were a lot of attacks, and we were only with four riders, but I think we were in almost every attack. So the team was really, really good.

"Actually, we did the perfect race, tactically."

The women raced 131km in and around Antwerp. There were several unsuccessful breakaways but with no climbs in the race, it was an event for the sprinters, and D'hoore counted on her teammates to bring her to the line for the win.

"I was in a breakaway with two laps to go, then we were caught back and it was a bunch sprint,’ D’hoore explained. "The team of Liv-Plantur had a full lead out, with 3km to go, and I had Amy in front of me and Chloe. Amy did a bit of an attack with 1km to go, and Chloe followed with me.

"I just had to come out with 250 to go so it was perfect."

Full Results