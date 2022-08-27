Adam Yates claims stage 3 mountaintop victory and moves into race lead at Deutschland Tour
By Jackie Tyson published
First victory of 2022 season for Ineos Grenadiers rider
Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) won the first-ever mountaintop finish at the Deutschland Tour on stage 3 and took over as the general classification leader. Finishing in second was Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) high atop Schauinsland, with Mauri Vansevenant (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) in third.
With 6.4km to go, Yates attacked and went solo on the banks of the Holzschlägermatte, 11.7km in length and averaging 6.5%. Bilbao picked up the pace and with under 5km to go was chasing alone in second place while George Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) chased in third.
After Yates secured his first victory of the year and Bilbao emerged from the low-hanging clouds, the battle was on for the final spot on the podium. In the final 100 metres, Vansevenant sprinted past Zimmermann along with Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-EasyPost) and the Dutch rider edged out Guerreiro for the final podium spot.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Adam Yates claims stage 3 mountaintop victory and moves into race lead at Deutschland TourFirst victory of 2022 season for Ineos Grenadiers rider
-
Vine wins second mountaintop finish at Vuelta a España on stage 8 Colláu Fancuaya summitSoler second and Taaramäe third
-
US development team LUX/CTS to shut down at season's endU19 programme launched pro careers for McNulty, Vermaerke, Schmid and MacPherson
-
Mavi García wins the Classic Lorient AgglomérationKraak, Brown round out podium in Plouay