Adam Yates claims stage 3 mountaintop victory and moves into race lead at Deutschland Tour

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) won the first-ever mountaintop finish at the Deutschland Tour on stage 3 and took over as the general classification leader. Finishing in second was Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) high atop Schauinsland, with Mauri Vansevenant (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) in third.

With 6.4km to go, Yates attacked and went solo on the banks of the Holzschlägermatte, 11.7km in length and averaging 6.5%. Bilbao picked up the pace and with under 5km to go was chasing alone in second place while George Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) chased in third.

After Yates secured his first victory of the year and Bilbao emerged from the low-hanging clouds, the battle was on for the final spot on the podium. In the final 100 metres, Vansevenant sprinted past Zimmermann along with Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-EasyPost) and the Dutch rider edged out Guerreiro for the final podium spot.

More to come.

