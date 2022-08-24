Ganna wins prologue and takes first leader's jersey at Deutschland Tour
By Cyclingnews published
Mollema second, Politt third in Weimar
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) won the prologue at the Deutschland Tour and with it he earned the first leader's jersey of the five-day race.
The time trial world champion covered the 2.6km route in a winning time of 2 minutes and 56 seconds, beating runner up Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) by two seconds and defending champion Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) by three seconds in Weimar.
Ganna will lead the overall classification into the first road stage with two seconds ahead of Mollema and three ahead of Politt, as the peloton tackle a 171km race from Weimar into Meiningen.
More to follow...
