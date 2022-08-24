Ganna wins prologue and takes first leader's jersey at Deutschland Tour

Image 1 of 10 Filippo Ganna wins prologue at the Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10 Alexander Kristoff during the prologue a 2.6km individual time trial at the Deutschland Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10 Lilian Calmejane during the prologue a 2.6km individual time trial at the Deutschland Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10 Pirmin Benz during the prologue a 2.6km individual time trial at the Deutschland Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10 Fabio Jakobsen during the prologue a 2.6km individual time trial at the Deutschland Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10 Felix Groschartner during the prologue a 2.6km individual time trial at the Deutschland Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10 Tony Gallopin during the prologue a 2.6km individual time trial at the Deutschland Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10 Sean Quinn during the prologue a 2.6km individual time trial at the Deutschland Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10 Olav Kooij during the prologue a 2.6km individual time trial at the Deutschland Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10 Bauke Mollema during the prologue a 2.6km individual time trial at the Deutschland Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 10

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) won the prologue at the Deutschland Tour and with it he earned the first leader's jersey of the five-day race.

The time trial world champion covered the 2.6km route in a winning time of 2 minutes and 56 seconds, beating runner up Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) by two seconds and defending champion Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) by three seconds in Weimar.

Ganna will lead the overall classification into the first road stage with two seconds ahead of Mollema and three ahead of Politt, as the peloton tackle a 171km race from Weimar into Meiningen.

More to follow...

