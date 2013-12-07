Trending

Brady wins junior men's Deschutes Brewery Cup

Haidet, Colton complete podium

Full Results
1Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW0:36:28
2Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team0:00:13
3Javier Colton (USA) Sunnyside Sports0:00:55
4Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team0:01:13
5Sam Rosenberg (USA) Hutchs-Slocum-CoMotion0:01:24
6David O'Brien (USA) Rad Racing NW0:01:45
7William Barta (USA) BYRDS0:03:27
8Evan Geary (USA) Rad Racing NW0:04:08
9Ian Wilson (USA) Bend Endurance Academy-2laps
DNFAnders Nystrom (USA) BYRDS
DNSWilliam Reinking (USA) Bend Endurance Academy

Latest on Cyclingnews