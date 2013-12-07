Trending

Nash victorious at Deschutes Brewery Cup

Anthony, Anderson complete podium in wintry Bend

Image 1 of 14

Riders try to stay warm before the start of their race.

(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 2 of 14

Natalie Koncz finished 18th.

(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 3 of 14

Meredith Miller finished fifth.

(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 4 of 14

Rachel Lloys finished fourth.

(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 5 of 14

Katerina Nash celebrates victory.

(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 6 of 14

Anthony couldn't close the gap on Nash.

(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 7 of 14

Nash rides with Anthony chasing in the background.

(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 8 of 14

More riders bundled up.

(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 9 of 14

Crystal Anthony powers through the snow.

(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 10 of 14

Elle Anderson bundled up against the cold.

(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 11 of 14

Crystal Anthony chases Nash.

(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 12 of 14

Kaitlin Antonneau on the first lap.

(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 13 of 14

Katerina Nash powers over a run-up on the first lap.

(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 14 of 14

Katerina Nash will finish up her CX season in Bend.

(Image credit: Pat Malach)

Katerina Nash (Luna) won the final C1 race of USA Cycling's Pro Cyclo-cross Calendar Saturday in Bend after enduring near sub-zero temperatures throughout the race. Nash powered away from the field during the opening lap, with Optum Pro Cycling's Crystal Anthony picking up the chase for second.

Nash won easily but suffered dearly for her effort, doubling over after the finish in an effort to warm herself and her hands.

“I was OK in the race, and it just kind of hit me now,” she said. “That was epic. Just very challenging.”

Weather in Bend dipped below zero overnight and barely climbed into single digits by the time the women started at 2:15 for their 40-minute race. The cold weather and snow from the preceding days left the Old Mill District venue that has been used for multiple national championship and USGP events covered in several inches of dry Central Oregon powder.

The course circled through the grounds around the namesake brewery, taking in snow-covered grass, a traditional flyover [which had been too slippery to use in earlier races], stairs and several difficult run-ups and off-camber descents. The freezing temperatures kept the course fairly firm and ensured a fast, mostly hard-packed track.

Nash covered five laps of the frozen course in 38:40, with Anthony trailing in 25 seconds later. The Optum rider kept the pressure on Nash throughout but wasn't able to close the gap on her smooth and steady opponent.

“The whole race she rode really well,” Nash said of Anthony. “She did really great back there where it was technical and twisty-turny. It was kind of getting more slippery in a couple of those corners, so I definitely had to focus a lot.”

The two leaders were followed across the line by a trio of California Giant-Specialized riders, led by Pro CX Calendar leader Elle Anderson at 39:10, then Rachel Lloyd at 39:20 and Meredith Miller at 40:34. Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) finished sixth, more than two minutes off the lead pace.
 

Full Results
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:38:40
2Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:25
3Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:00:30
4Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant Strawberries-Specialized0:00:40
5Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:01:54
6Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:02:01
7Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes0:02:34
8Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster0:02:51
9Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M0:02:58
10Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy0:03:00
11Serena Gordon (USA) All Access Racing0:03:05
12Emily Kachorek (USA) #Ghetomoto0:03:24
13Carolina Gomez-Villafane (Arg) Team Rambuski Law0:03:29
14Rebecca Gross (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:04:07
15Katie Jay Melena (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster0:04:18
16Andrianna Zolton (USA) Jlvelo Ambassadors0:04:19
17Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M-Kona0:04:20
18Natalie Koncz (USA) Zuster Cycling0:04:40
19Anna Dingman (USA) Real Wheels0:04:55
20Tina Brubaker (USA) Speedvagen0:05:44
21Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:07:20
22Heidi Wood (USA) Alki-Rubicon-1lap
23Jadine Riley (GBr) Team Group Health
24Annemarije Rook (Ned) Team Group Health -Sound Velo Cycling
DNFJessica Cutler (USA) Bikesport NW-Jamis
DNSMaghalie Rochette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com

