Nash victorious at Deschutes Brewery Cup
Anthony, Anderson complete podium in wintry Bend
Elite Women: -
Katerina Nash (Luna) won the final C1 race of USA Cycling's Pro Cyclo-cross Calendar Saturday in Bend after enduring near sub-zero temperatures throughout the race. Nash powered away from the field during the opening lap, with Optum Pro Cycling's Crystal Anthony picking up the chase for second.
Nash won easily but suffered dearly for her effort, doubling over after the finish in an effort to warm herself and her hands.
“I was OK in the race, and it just kind of hit me now,” she said. “That was epic. Just very challenging.”
Weather in Bend dipped below zero overnight and barely climbed into single digits by the time the women started at 2:15 for their 40-minute race. The cold weather and snow from the preceding days left the Old Mill District venue that has been used for multiple national championship and USGP events covered in several inches of dry Central Oregon powder.
The course circled through the grounds around the namesake brewery, taking in snow-covered grass, a traditional flyover [which had been too slippery to use in earlier races], stairs and several difficult run-ups and off-camber descents. The freezing temperatures kept the course fairly firm and ensured a fast, mostly hard-packed track.
Nash covered five laps of the frozen course in 38:40, with Anthony trailing in 25 seconds later. The Optum rider kept the pressure on Nash throughout but wasn't able to close the gap on her smooth and steady opponent.
“The whole race she rode really well,” Nash said of Anthony. “She did really great back there where it was technical and twisty-turny. It was kind of getting more slippery in a couple of those corners, so I definitely had to focus a lot.”
The two leaders were followed across the line by a trio of California Giant-Specialized riders, led by Pro CX Calendar leader Elle Anderson at 39:10, then Rachel Lloyd at 39:20 and Meredith Miller at 40:34. Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) finished sixth, more than two minutes off the lead pace.
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:38:40
|2
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:25
|3
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:00:30
|4
|Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant Strawberries-Specialized
|0:00:40
|5
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:01:54
|6
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:02:01
|7
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes
|0:02:34
|8
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|0:02:51
|9
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
|0:02:58
|10
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|0:03:00
|11
|Serena Gordon (USA) All Access Racing
|0:03:05
|12
|Emily Kachorek (USA) #Ghetomoto
|0:03:24
|13
|Carolina Gomez-Villafane (Arg) Team Rambuski Law
|0:03:29
|14
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:04:07
|15
|Katie Jay Melena (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|0:04:18
|16
|Andrianna Zolton (USA) Jlvelo Ambassadors
|0:04:19
|17
|Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M-Kona
|0:04:20
|18
|Natalie Koncz (USA) Zuster Cycling
|0:04:40
|19
|Anna Dingman (USA) Real Wheels
|0:04:55
|20
|Tina Brubaker (USA) Speedvagen
|0:05:44
|21
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:07:20
|22
|Heidi Wood (USA) Alki-Rubicon
|-1lap
|23
|Jadine Riley (GBr) Team Group Health
|24
|Annemarije Rook (Ned) Team Group Health -Sound Velo Cycling
|DNF
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Bikesport NW-Jamis
|DNS
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy