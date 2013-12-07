Image 1 of 14 Riders try to stay warm before the start of their race. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 2 of 14 Natalie Koncz finished 18th. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 3 of 14 Meredith Miller finished fifth. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 4 of 14 Rachel Lloys finished fourth. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 5 of 14 Katerina Nash celebrates victory. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 6 of 14 Anthony couldn't close the gap on Nash. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 7 of 14 Nash rides with Anthony chasing in the background. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 8 of 14 More riders bundled up. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 9 of 14 Crystal Anthony powers through the snow. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 10 of 14 Elle Anderson bundled up against the cold. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 11 of 14 Crystal Anthony chases Nash. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 12 of 14 Kaitlin Antonneau on the first lap. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 13 of 14 Katerina Nash powers over a run-up on the first lap. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 14 of 14 Katerina Nash will finish up her CX season in Bend. (Image credit: Pat Malach)

Katerina Nash (Luna) won the final C1 race of USA Cycling's Pro Cyclo-cross Calendar Saturday in Bend after enduring near sub-zero temperatures throughout the race. Nash powered away from the field during the opening lap, with Optum Pro Cycling's Crystal Anthony picking up the chase for second.

Nash won easily but suffered dearly for her effort, doubling over after the finish in an effort to warm herself and her hands.

“I was OK in the race, and it just kind of hit me now,” she said. “That was epic. Just very challenging.”

Weather in Bend dipped below zero overnight and barely climbed into single digits by the time the women started at 2:15 for their 40-minute race. The cold weather and snow from the preceding days left the Old Mill District venue that has been used for multiple national championship and USGP events covered in several inches of dry Central Oregon powder.

The course circled through the grounds around the namesake brewery, taking in snow-covered grass, a traditional flyover [which had been too slippery to use in earlier races], stairs and several difficult run-ups and off-camber descents. The freezing temperatures kept the course fairly firm and ensured a fast, mostly hard-packed track.

Nash covered five laps of the frozen course in 38:40, with Anthony trailing in 25 seconds later. The Optum rider kept the pressure on Nash throughout but wasn't able to close the gap on her smooth and steady opponent.

“The whole race she rode really well,” Nash said of Anthony. “She did really great back there where it was technical and twisty-turny. It was kind of getting more slippery in a couple of those corners, so I definitely had to focus a lot.”

The two leaders were followed across the line by a trio of California Giant-Specialized riders, led by Pro CX Calendar leader Elle Anderson at 39:10, then Rachel Lloyd at 39:20 and Meredith Miller at 40:34. Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) finished sixth, more than two minutes off the lead pace.

