Brabantse Pijl Dames past winners 2023

Brabantse Pijl Dames past winners
Pos.Rider Name (Country) Team
2022Demi Vollering (Ned) Sd Worx
2021Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
2020Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
2019Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
2018Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
2017Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5)
2016Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank-Liv

