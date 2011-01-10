Trending

Hansen dethrones Parbo for Danish 'cross title

Moberg takes bronze

The Danish Cyclo Cross Championships were held in Haderslev on a twisty, slightly muddy couse. It still had patches of slippery ice after heavy snowfall in December.

The technical, slow course proved to be to the advantage of young local hero, Kenneth Hansen, who beat last years champion, Joachim Parbo and Tommy Nielsen.

On the second lap 19-year old Hansen rolled away from Nielsen and Parbo. The three were early set to be contenders for the medals. With lots of tight turns the lightweight and agile Hansen proved a faster and better bike handler than his taller counterparts.

The defending champion, Parbo, made too many mistakes during the first part of the race. Halfway into the race he found his rhythm, passed Nielsen and came within 15 seconds of Hansen. Too late: Hansen held steady and claimed the win.

During the 2010-2011 season Kenneth Hansen has had improving results in the international U23 category and has dominated local Danish races. Hansen previously won the Danish Junior Cyclo Cross Title in 2009. 

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Hansen (Haderslev Starup CK)1:07:06
2Joachim Parbo (Hammel CK - KCH Leopard)0:00:29
3Tommy Moberg Nielsen (CK Kronborg)0:02:12
4Jonas Pedersen (HMTBK)0:03:31
5Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Team Team t-bike)0:03:55
6Jonas Guddal (Haderslev CK)0:05:13
7Allan Juul (CK Aarhus)0:06:22
8Torben Ternstrøm (Tønder ACR)0:07:03
9Kim Petersen (Varde CK)0:07:32

 

