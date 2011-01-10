Image 1 of 23 New Danish 'cross champion Kenneth Hansen flanked by Joachim Parbo and Tommy Nielsen (Image credit: www.richardskovby.com) Image 2 of 23 Joachim Parbo (Image credit: Martin Baek) Image 3 of 23 Jonas Pedersen (Image credit: Martin Baek) Image 4 of 23 Kenneth Hansen (Image credit: Martin Baek) Image 5 of 23 Joachim Parbo (Image credit: Martin Baek) Image 6 of 23 Joachim Parbo (Image credit: Martin Baek) Image 7 of 23 Kenneth Hansen wins the Danish elite men's 'cross championship. (Image credit: Martin Baek) Image 8 of 23 Elite men's runner-up Joachim Parbo. (Image credit: Martin Baek) Image 9 of 23 Joachim Parbo lets loose with the bubbly. (Image credit: Martin Baek) Image 10 of 23 Men's and women's podiums (Image credit: Martin Baek) Image 11 of 23 Kenneth Hansen (Image credit: Martin Baek) Image 12 of 23 Kim Petersen (Image credit: Martin Baek) Image 13 of 23 Kenneth Hansen (Image credit: Martin Baek) Image 14 of 23 Hansen provides the crowds with a thrill (Image credit: www.richardskovby.com) Image 15 of 23 Hansen hammers on the top of the hill (Image credit: www.richardskovby.com) Image 16 of 23 Kenneth Hansen celebrates his win in the Danish 'cross championship (Image credit: www.richardskovby.com) Image 17 of 23 Jonas Guddal (Image credit: www.richardskovby.com) Image 18 of 23 Joachim Parbo in the lead early in the race. (Image credit: www.richardskovby.com) Image 19 of 23 Joachim Parbo helps the photographers wash their lenses. (Image credit: www.richardskovby.com) Image 20 of 23 Louis Bendixen (Image credit: Martin Baek) Image 21 of 23 Joachim Parbo (Image credit: Martin Baek) Image 22 of 23 Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Image credit: Martin Baek) Image 23 of 23 Women's champion Annika Langvad and men's champion Kenneth Hansen. (Image credit: Martin Baek)

The Danish Cyclo Cross Championships were held in Haderslev on a twisty, slightly muddy couse. It still had patches of slippery ice after heavy snowfall in December.

The technical, slow course proved to be to the advantage of young local hero, Kenneth Hansen, who beat last years champion, Joachim Parbo and Tommy Nielsen.

On the second lap 19-year old Hansen rolled away from Nielsen and Parbo. The three were early set to be contenders for the medals. With lots of tight turns the lightweight and agile Hansen proved a faster and better bike handler than his taller counterparts.

The defending champion, Parbo, made too many mistakes during the first part of the race. Halfway into the race he found his rhythm, passed Nielsen and came within 15 seconds of Hansen. Too late: Hansen held steady and claimed the win.

During the 2010-2011 season Kenneth Hansen has had improving results in the international U23 category and has dominated local Danish races. Hansen previously won the Danish Junior Cyclo Cross Title in 2009.

