Hansen dethrones Parbo for Danish 'cross title
Moberg takes bronze
The Danish Cyclo Cross Championships were held in Haderslev on a twisty, slightly muddy couse. It still had patches of slippery ice after heavy snowfall in December.
The technical, slow course proved to be to the advantage of young local hero, Kenneth Hansen, who beat last years champion, Joachim Parbo and Tommy Nielsen.
On the second lap 19-year old Hansen rolled away from Nielsen and Parbo. The three were early set to be contenders for the medals. With lots of tight turns the lightweight and agile Hansen proved a faster and better bike handler than his taller counterparts.
The defending champion, Parbo, made too many mistakes during the first part of the race. Halfway into the race he found his rhythm, passed Nielsen and came within 15 seconds of Hansen. Too late: Hansen held steady and claimed the win.
During the 2010-2011 season Kenneth Hansen has had improving results in the international U23 category and has dominated local Danish races. Hansen previously won the Danish Junior Cyclo Cross Title in 2009.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Hansen (Haderslev Starup CK)
|1:07:06
|2
|Joachim Parbo (Hammel CK - KCH Leopard)
|0:00:29
|3
|Tommy Moberg Nielsen (CK Kronborg)
|0:02:12
|4
|Jonas Pedersen (HMTBK)
|0:03:31
|5
|Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Team Team t-bike)
|0:03:55
|6
|Jonas Guddal (Haderslev CK)
|0:05:13
|7
|Allan Juul (CK Aarhus)
|0:06:22
|8
|Torben Ternstrøm (Tønder ACR)
|0:07:03
|9
|Kim Petersen (Varde CK)
|0:07:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy