UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis swept the podium at the Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling’s Killer Cove Time Trial on Saturday. Brad White rode in with the fastest time of the day at 4:56 minutes, the only rider to break the five-minute barrier over the 3.5-kilometre course. White’s team-mates Andrew Pinfold, Morgan Schmitt and Eric Barlevav gave the squad a dominant result by securing the top four positions.

“This is good,” White said. “It’s always good to get an early win in the season and it’s a big win for the team too. I’ve been spending a lot little more time on the time trial bike this year. Last year the only time I road my time trial bike was during a race.

“The team wanted me to step up my time trial this year,” he added. “I actually didn’t fly with my time trial bike this weekend, but Karl Menzies and I are about the same size so I used his.”

Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) won the women’s event in a time of 5:51 minutes ahead of Dotsie Bausch (InCycle-SCVelo). Bonnie Breeze claimed third place with Christen King (Home Depot Center Team) just missing the podium.

Some 25 riders started the Pro 1-2 Dana Point’s weekend opener, a fast and technical prologue style individual time trial. The course routed along Santa Clara Avenue and through Dana Point Harbor.

“It was a pretty fast course with a really steep climb a quarter of a mile in,” White said. “It was an on the edge of your seat type race, fast and then it was over before you knew it. A lot of guys rode about five minutes and I went just under that. You could take it pretty fast because it was flat along the water and then steep for a bit. There was a technical and windy downhill into the finish, that was fun.”

The weekend of racing will continue with the Dana Point Grand Prix Criterium. The women will race for 55 minutes followed by the Pro 1-2 men who will race for 90 minutes.

“Tomorrow will be the criterium so we are looking strong for that,” White said. “They are running the event as two different races I think. It makes the crit more of a one-day race and we will have a bit of responsibility. I think we will have a lot of opportunity though.”

Dana Point Grand Prix is the second event on the National Racing Calendar (NRC). The series kicked off at the Redlands Bicycle Classic last month.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad White (Unitedhealthcare)0:04:57
2Andrew Pinfold (Unitedhealthcare)0:00:06
3Morgan Schmitt (Unitedhealthcare)0:00:08
4Eric Barlevav (Unitedhealthcare)0:00:09
5Quinn Keogh (Team Rubicon-Orbea)0:00:11
6Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo)0:00:12
7Adrian Hegyvary (Unitedhealthcare)0:00:13
8Roman Van Uden (Team Rubicon-Orbea)0:00:15
9Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo)0:00:15
10Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife Lagrange)0:00:16
11Patrick Bevin (Unknown)0:00:16
12Aaron Tuckerman (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)0:00:20
13Jacob Keough (Unitedhealthcare)0:00:20
14Devan Dunn (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling)0:00:21
15Taylor Kneuven (Unknown)0:00:22
16Connor Mccutcheon (Unattached)0:00:24
17Michael Telega (Team Pista Palace)0:00:24
18Andrew Crater (Aero Cat)0:00:31
19Justin Williams (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:32
20Joshua Bartlett (Team Rubicon-Orbea)0:00:34
21Roman Kilun (Unitedhealthcare)0:00:39
22Daniel Farinha (Sjbc)0:00:46
23Eric Losak (Bike Religion)0:00:46
24Matthew Shackley (Swami's Cycling Club)0:00:55
25Jose Blanco (Herbalife Lagrange)0:00:56
DNSPatrick Bevin (Team Rubicon-Orbea)
DNSHayden Brooks (Fly V Austrailia)
DNSJonathan Cantwell (Fly V Austrailia)
DNSCorey Farrell (Unattached)
DNSAlex Jarman (Swami's Cycling Club)
DNSTimothy Johnson (Unitedhealthcare)
DNSOmer Kem
DNSDavid Kemp (Fly V Austrailia)
DNSAaron Kemps (Fly V Austrailia)
DNSBen Kersten (Sulzberger)
DNSFloyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
DNSMike Northey (Team Rubicon-Orbea)
DNSMatthew Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
DNSAaron Schneider (Now-Ms Society)
DNSBernie Sulzberger (Fly V Austrailia)
DNSGary Tingley (Sho-Air/Sonance)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Clemence (Specialied Designs For Women )0:05:52
2Dotsie Bausch (Incycle/Scvelo)0:00:07
3Bonnie Breeze0:00:25
4Christen King (Home Depot Center Team)0:00:32
DNSSheri Baldwin (Slo Nexus-Gym One)

