UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis swept the podium at the Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling’s Killer Cove Time Trial on Saturday. Brad White rode in with the fastest time of the day at 4:56 minutes, the only rider to break the five-minute barrier over the 3.5-kilometre course. White’s team-mates Andrew Pinfold, Morgan Schmitt and Eric Barlevav gave the squad a dominant result by securing the top four positions.

“This is good,” White said. “It’s always good to get an early win in the season and it’s a big win for the team too. I’ve been spending a lot little more time on the time trial bike this year. Last year the only time I road my time trial bike was during a race.

“The team wanted me to step up my time trial this year,” he added. “I actually didn’t fly with my time trial bike this weekend, but Karl Menzies and I are about the same size so I used his.”

Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) won the women’s event in a time of 5:51 minutes ahead of Dotsie Bausch (InCycle-SCVelo). Bonnie Breeze claimed third place with Christen King (Home Depot Center Team) just missing the podium.

Some 25 riders started the Pro 1-2 Dana Point’s weekend opener, a fast and technical prologue style individual time trial. The course routed along Santa Clara Avenue and through Dana Point Harbor.

“It was a pretty fast course with a really steep climb a quarter of a mile in,” White said. “It was an on the edge of your seat type race, fast and then it was over before you knew it. A lot of guys rode about five minutes and I went just under that. You could take it pretty fast because it was flat along the water and then steep for a bit. There was a technical and windy downhill into the finish, that was fun.”

The weekend of racing will continue with the Dana Point Grand Prix Criterium. The women will race for 55 minutes followed by the Pro 1-2 men who will race for 90 minutes.

“Tomorrow will be the criterium so we are looking strong for that,” White said. “They are running the event as two different races I think. It makes the crit more of a one-day race and we will have a bit of responsibility. I think we will have a lot of opportunity though.”

Dana Point Grand Prix is the second event on the National Racing Calendar (NRC). The series kicked off at the Redlands Bicycle Classic last month.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brad White (Unitedhealthcare) 0:04:57 2 Andrew Pinfold (Unitedhealthcare) 0:00:06 3 Morgan Schmitt (Unitedhealthcare) 0:00:08 4 Eric Barlevav (Unitedhealthcare) 0:00:09 5 Quinn Keogh (Team Rubicon-Orbea) 0:00:11 6 Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo) 0:00:12 7 Adrian Hegyvary (Unitedhealthcare) 0:00:13 8 Roman Van Uden (Team Rubicon-Orbea) 0:00:15 9 Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo) 0:00:15 10 Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:00:16 11 Patrick Bevin (Unknown) 0:00:16 12 Aaron Tuckerman (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) 0:00:20 13 Jacob Keough (Unitedhealthcare) 0:00:20 14 Devan Dunn (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling) 0:00:21 15 Taylor Kneuven (Unknown) 0:00:22 16 Connor Mccutcheon (Unattached) 0:00:24 17 Michael Telega (Team Pista Palace) 0:00:24 18 Andrew Crater (Aero Cat) 0:00:31 19 Justin Williams (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:32 20 Joshua Bartlett (Team Rubicon-Orbea) 0:00:34 21 Roman Kilun (Unitedhealthcare) 0:00:39 22 Daniel Farinha (Sjbc) 0:00:46 23 Eric Losak (Bike Religion) 0:00:46 24 Matthew Shackley (Swami's Cycling Club) 0:00:55 25 Jose Blanco (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:00:56 DNS Patrick Bevin (Team Rubicon-Orbea) DNS Hayden Brooks (Fly V Austrailia) DNS Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Austrailia) DNS Corey Farrell (Unattached) DNS Alex Jarman (Swami's Cycling Club) DNS Timothy Johnson (Unitedhealthcare) DNS Omer Kem DNS David Kemp (Fly V Austrailia) DNS Aaron Kemps (Fly V Austrailia) DNS Ben Kersten (Sulzberger) DNS Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) DNS Mike Northey (Team Rubicon-Orbea) DNS Matthew Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) DNS Aaron Schneider (Now-Ms Society) DNS Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Austrailia) DNS Gary Tingley (Sho-Air/Sonance)