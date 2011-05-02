Image 1 of 18 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) wins Southern California's 5th annual Dana Point Grand Prix criterium (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 2 of 18 It's always beach weather at Southern California races. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 3 of 18 A well-deserved bit of champagne for Kersten, Huff and Bahati. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 4 of 18 Kersten, Huff and Bahati let the bubbly fly in Dana Point. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 5 of 18 Previous Dana Point winner Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ/Pista Palace) discusses the race with announcer Dave Towle. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 6 of 18 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) takes an NRC victory in Dana Point over Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ/Pista Palace) and Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia.) (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 7 of 18 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) ramps things up inside five laps to go. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 8 of 18 Local boy Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) almost stole the show at Dana Point. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 9 of 18 Cameron Peterson (Fly V Australia) takes a look back on the finishing stretch. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 10 of 18 The day's break wasn't always organized. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 11 of 18 He must keep water in the gas tank. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 12 of 18 A race course beer garden kept the fans happy in Dana Point. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 13 of 18 Fly V Australia taking a dig on turn three at Dana Point. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 14 of 18 Warm weather and sunshine means Southern California seaside racing in Dana Point. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 15 of 18 Fly V Australia was always a presence, but didn't take the win in the end. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 16 of 18 Pam Schuster (Incycle) raced the Tour de France Feminin in 1996 and is still going strong today. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 17 of 18 16 year old Jennifer Valenti (Adams Avenue Bicycles) won the women's race at Dana Point. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 18 of 18 Rasta gets the shot in Dana Point. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) was crowned the 2011 NRC Dana Point Grand Prix winner on Sunday. The former US pro criterium champion stole the victory ahead of late-race breakaway rider Devon Dunn (Cash Call Mortgage Cycling) in second and another former US pro criterium champion Rahssan Bahati (Pista Palace) in third.

"I tried to follow the moves and the other teams did a great job," Huff said. "When a breakaway is that big it's hard to control it. Dunn's team had a couple of guys in the race and they went for a few primes and then he just went for it, it was a great move. This is a great win for Jelly Belly p/b Kenda."

There were several sprinters called to the line that included Australian National Criterium Champion, Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia), Rahsaan Bahati (Pista Palace) and Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) and former event winner Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios), among others.

Race organizers offered the field a fast course that averaged roughly a minute and half per lap with a small incline before the last corner. The men were racing for 90 minutes and a $15,000 divided amongst the top 20 places.

Cantwell stretched his legs and attacked in the opening laps. His efforts were short lived and he remained in the field, saved for a possible field sprint at the end of the race.

Several more attacks in the first half of the race until Dunn split the elastic band and gained 15-seconds on the field. He picked up two $100 USD primes along the way before being reabsorbed into the field.

Dunn attacked for a second time and was quickly followed by Jelly Belly p/b Kenda rider for two laps. The field brought the pair back mid-race.

A group of roughly 15 riders split off the front that included Dunn, Bahati and Huff along with Bernie Sulzberger, Ben Kersten and Sean Sullivan (V Australia) and riders from Yahoo! Cycling, RideClean, Wonderful Pistachios and California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized, among others.

"It was really hard and my legs hurt really bad," Dunn said. "I just had fun, it is such a fun race and I've been looking forward to it from the beginning of the year. I'm glad I could do something in the race."

The group gained 25 seconds on the field with 15 minutes to go and it looked probable that the move would stick all the way to the finish line. The gap increased to 35 seconds with 10 laps to go.

Dunn put forth one more attack with four laps to go and gained a sizable lead. Huff jumped out of the chase group and tried to bridge across to Dunn with three laps to go. Dunn remained solo through the final lap, before Huff attacked, caught and passed him in the last few hundred meters.

