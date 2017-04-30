Trending

Kendall Ryan wins Dana Point Grand Prix

Williams and Heintz round out podium

USA's Kendall Ryan digs deep on a climb in the under 23 women's cross country race

USA's Kendall Ryan digs deep on a climb in the under 23 women's cross country race
(Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank0:58:50
2Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman | Supermint
3Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
4Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
5Shelby Reynolds (USA) Monster Media Elite Women
6Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:01
7Erika Varela (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized
8Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
9Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing0:00:02
10Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
11Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized
12Katie Clouse (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
13Angelica Frayre (USA)
14Christina Birch (USA)0:00:03
15Miriam Brouwer (USA) Rise Racing
16Marcela Prieto (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized
17Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:07
18Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint0:00:14
19Lisa Cordova (USA)
20Natalie Kerwin (USA) Team VeloConcept Women0:00:15
21Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:17
22Bethany Allen (USA) JAKROO presented by Chrome Industries0:00:18
23Veronica Leal (USA) CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:00:24
24Daniela Garcia (USA) La Grange
25Julyn Aguila (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized
26Lizbeth Urenos Armas (USA) Velo Club La Grange +21
27Jessica Baumgardner (USA) Stinner Black Sheep Women's Racing0:00:25
28Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. JLV0:00:46
29Pamela Schuster (USA) Skyflash Racing0:01:00
30Ayesha Mcgowan (USA)0:01:06
31Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:01:07

