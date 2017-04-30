Kendall Ryan wins Dana Point Grand Prix
Williams and Heintz round out podium
Pro Women: Dana Point -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:58:50
|2
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|3
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|4
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|5
|Shelby Reynolds (USA) Monster Media Elite Women
|6
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:01
|7
|Erika Varela (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|8
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|9
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
|0:00:02
|10
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|11
|Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|12
|Katie Clouse (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|13
|Angelica Frayre (USA)
|14
|Christina Birch (USA)
|0:00:03
|15
|Miriam Brouwer (USA) Rise Racing
|16
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|17
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|18
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|0:00:14
|19
|Lisa Cordova (USA)
|20
|Natalie Kerwin (USA) Team VeloConcept Women
|0:00:15
|21
|Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|22
|Bethany Allen (USA) JAKROO presented by Chrome Industries
|0:00:18
|23
|Veronica Leal (USA) CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:00:24
|24
|Daniela Garcia (USA) La Grange
|25
|Julyn Aguila (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|26
|Lizbeth Urenos Armas (USA) Velo Club La Grange +21
|27
|Jessica Baumgardner (USA) Stinner Black Sheep Women's Racing
|0:00:25
|28
|Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. JLV
|0:00:46
|29
|Pamela Schuster (USA) Skyflash Racing
|0:01:00
|30
|Ayesha Mcgowan (USA)
|0:01:06
|31
|Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico-Specialized
|0:01:07
