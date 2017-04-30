Justin Williams wins Dana Point GP
Cylance complete podium in California
Pro Men: Dana Point -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Williams (USA) Cylance Cycling
|1:29:41
|2
|Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|3
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|4
|Bryan Gomez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek
|0:00:01
|5
|Cory Williams (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|7
|Tony Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|8
|Juan Enrique (USA)
|9
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature' Bakery
|0:00:02
|10
|Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
|11
|Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|12
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|13
|Jules Gilliam (USA) NCCF/ Team Specialized Juniors
|0:00:03
|14
|Leonardo Martinez (USA)
|0:00:04
|15
|Eder Frayre (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|16
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team
|17
|Timothy Savre (USA)
|18
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
|19
|Leon Gledhill (GBr) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator Coffee
|0:00:05
|20
|Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
|21
|Philip Tinstman (USA)
|22
|Tyler Locke (USA)
|23
|Adam Farabaugh (USA)
|24
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|25
|Todd Gosselaar (USA)
|0:00:06
|26
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|28
|Rene Corella (USA) Start Vaxes Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|29
|Cullen Browne (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:00:08
|30
|Chase Goldstein (USA) The Weather Channel Specialized
|31
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|32
|Brian Mcculloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|33
|Thomas (USA)
|34
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker
|0:00:09
|35
|Emmanuel Suarez (USA) Full Circle Cycling/Incycle Rac
|36
|Jason Cianfrocca (USA)
|37
|Erick Sobey (USA)
|38
|Nicholas Greeff (USA) 303 Project
|39
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|40
|Harrison Bailey (Aus) GPM- Stulz
|41
|Cristhian Ravelo (USA) 303 Project
|42
|Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|43
|William Myers (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature
|44
|Paul Warner (USA)
|0:00:10
|45
|Garrett Hankins (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator Coffee
|46
|James Fouche (NZl) Counties Manukau
|47
|Chris Demarchi (USA) Monster Media Elite Masters
|48
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek
|49
|Mario Zamora (USA) Vumedi Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|50
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|51
|Andrei Krasilnikau (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Cycling Team
|52
|Trevor O'donnell (Can) Toronto Hustle
|53
|Tice Porterfield (USA) Strike Cycling Elite Team
|0:00:12
|54
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker
|55
|Samuel Burston (Aus) Manly Warringah CC
|0:00:15
|56
|Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Sydney Uni Velo Club
|57
|Blake Anton (USA)
|58
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|59
|Marcus Cannon (USA)
|60
|Jacob Gerhardt (USA)
|61
|Anthony Canevari (USA)
|62
|Robert Pasco (USA) Airgas
|63
|Eric Abrams (USA)
|0:00:17
|64
|Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
|65
|Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|66
|Andrew Bosco (USA) BBI-Sic
|67
|Nate Freed (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature
|0:00:21
|68
|Christopher Rea (USA)
|0:00:22
|69
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|70
|Karl Bordine (USA) Monster Media Elite Masters
|0:00:24
|71
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
|72
|Kayle Leogrande (USA) Eliel/Surf City/BMW
|73
|Bart Hollaren (USA) Donkey Label
|0:00:29
|74
|Brad Bradford (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:00:47
|75
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|76
|Ivan Dominguez (USA)
|0:00:55
|77
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek
|0:00:57
|78
|Joseph Lewis (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|79
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:04
|80
|Ruben Companioni (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing
|81
|Francisco Flores (USA) Go Fast -Incycle
|0:01:15
|DNF
|Arturo Anaya (USA) Bahati foundation
|DNF
|Martin Adamczyk (USA) SDBC/EMERALD TEXTILES
|DNF
|Travis Wilkerson (USA) Davis Phinney Foundation
|DNF
|Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rob Alvarez (USA)
|DNF
|Charon Smith (USA)
|DNF
|Patrick Caro (USA) Go Fast -Incycle
|DNF
|Eric Hilbrecht (USA)
|DNF
|Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
|DNF
|David Koesel (USA) Monster Media Elite Masters
|DNF
|Dustin Armstrong (USA)
|DNF
|Owen Gillott (Aus)
|DNF
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
|DNF
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Brunswick CC
