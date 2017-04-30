Trending

Justin Williams wins Dana Point GP

Cylance complete podium in California

A happy Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling)

A happy Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Williams (USA) Cylance Cycling1:29:41
2Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
3Karl Menzies (Aus) Cylance Cycling
4Bryan Gomez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek0:00:01
5Cory Williams (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
6Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
7Tony Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
8Juan Enrique (USA)
9Samuel Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature' Bakery0:00:02
10Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
11Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
12Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
13Jules Gilliam (USA) NCCF/ Team Specialized Juniors0:00:03
14Leonardo Martinez (USA)0:00:04
15Eder Frayre (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
16Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team
17Timothy Savre (USA)
18Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
19Leon Gledhill (GBr) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator Coffee0:00:05
20Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
21Philip Tinstman (USA)
22Tyler Locke (USA)
23Adam Farabaugh (USA)
24Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
25Todd Gosselaar (USA)0:00:06
26Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
27Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
28Rene Corella (USA) Start Vaxes Cycling Team0:00:07
29Cullen Browne (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:00:08
30Chase Goldstein (USA) The Weather Channel Specialized
31Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
32Brian Mcculloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
33Thomas (USA)
34Johnathan Freter (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker0:00:09
35Emmanuel Suarez (USA) Full Circle Cycling/Incycle Rac
36Jason Cianfrocca (USA)
37Erick Sobey (USA)
38Nicholas Greeff (USA) 303 Project
39Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
40Harrison Bailey (Aus) GPM- Stulz
41Cristhian Ravelo (USA) 303 Project
42Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
43William Myers (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature
44Paul Warner (USA)0:00:10
45Garrett Hankins (USA) Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator Coffee
46James Fouche (NZl) Counties Manukau
47Chris Demarchi (USA) Monster Media Elite Masters
48Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek
49Mario Zamora (USA) Vumedi Cycling Team0:00:11
50Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
51Andrei Krasilnikau (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Cycling Team
52Trevor O'donnell (Can) Toronto Hustle
53Tice Porterfield (USA) Strike Cycling Elite Team0:00:12
54Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker
55Samuel Burston (Aus) Manly Warringah CC0:00:15
56Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Sydney Uni Velo Club
57Blake Anton (USA)
58Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:00:16
59Marcus Cannon (USA)
60Jacob Gerhardt (USA)
61Anthony Canevari (USA)
62Robert Pasco (USA) Airgas
63Eric Abrams (USA)0:00:17
64Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
65Joseph Garey (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:00:20
66Andrew Bosco (USA) BBI-Sic
67Nate Freed (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature0:00:21
68Christopher Rea (USA)0:00:22
69Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:23
70Karl Bordine (USA) Monster Media Elite Masters0:00:24
71Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
72Kayle Leogrande (USA) Eliel/Surf City/BMW
73Bart Hollaren (USA) Donkey Label0:00:29
74Brad Bradford (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:00:47
75Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:52
76Ivan Dominguez (USA)0:00:55
77Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek0:00:57
78Joseph Lewis (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Cycling Team0:01:02
79Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team0:01:04
80Ruben Companioni (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing
81Francisco Flores (USA) Go Fast -Incycle0:01:15
DNFArturo Anaya (USA) Bahati foundation
DNFMartin Adamczyk (USA) SDBC/EMERALD TEXTILES
DNFTravis Wilkerson (USA) Davis Phinney Foundation
DNFChristopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
DNFRob Alvarez (USA)
DNFCharon Smith (USA)
DNFPatrick Caro (USA) Go Fast -Incycle
DNFEric Hilbrecht (USA)
DNFTaylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
DNFDavid Koesel (USA) Monster Media Elite Masters
DNFDustin Armstrong (USA)
DNFOwen Gillott (Aus)
DNFAlexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFGrant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resources / Garneau
DNFConor Murtagh (Aus) Brunswick CC

Latest on Cyclingnews