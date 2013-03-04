Image 1 of 24 Marianne Vos flies downhill (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 24 The lead group in Afxentia after 4km (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 24 The women at the start of stage 2 in Afxentia (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 24 The neutral start of the women's race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 24 The women roll out in Afxentia (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 24 Commissaire Evangelos waits for the start (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 24 The men race past a church (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 24 The men's peloton (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 24 The leaders in the men's race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 24 Chasers in the men's race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 24 Perkias Ilias in the mountains (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 24 Emil Lindgren (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 13 of 24 Blaza Klemencic on the downhill (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 14 of 24 Marianne Vos wins stage 2 in Afxentia (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 24 Fabian Giger wins stage 2 in Afxentia (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 16 of 24 A crossover point on the course (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 17 of 24 Elite women's podium: Adelheid Morath, Marianne Vos, Blaza Klemencic (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 18 of 24 Elite women's podium: Adelheid Morath, Marianne Vos, Blaza Klemencic (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 19 of 24 Elite men podium: Jaroslav Kulhavy, Fabian Giger, Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 20 of 24 Fabien Giger and Marianne Vos were the winners of stage 2 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 21 of 24 Marianne Vos took over the yellow jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 22 of 24 Marianne Vos is the overall leader (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 23 of 24 Fabian Giger is the overall leader (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 24 of 24 Afxentia race leaders after stage 2: Fabian Giger and Marianne Vos (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Marianne Vos (Rabobank/Liv Giant) took the second stage in Afxentia stage race at Macheras Mountains. The Dutchwoman, who is road Olympic champion, won in front of Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) and Blaza Klemencic (Calcit Bike) and took over the yellow leader's jersey.

Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC) was able to leave Olympic mountain bike champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized racing) behind and took over the men's leader's jersey. Third spot on the podium went to Jan Skarnitzl (Sram Rubena-Specialized).

Women

Marianne Vos delivered an impressive show on a warm and sunny day. About halfway through the 41km point to point race, she helped split the group on steeper climbs.

Marianne Vos, Adelheid Morath and her teammate Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) stayed at the front and were followed by Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing), Blaza Klemencic, Eva Lechner (Colnago Südtirol) and Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz-Haibike), who later dropped back due to a broken chain.

Spitz could not hold the speed of Vos and Morath, and so the duo increased their lead up to 30 seconds, before they entered the long, uphill singletrack.

In the last and steepest part of the singletrack, Vos accelerated and got away. With a fabulous ride for the last 15 kilometers, Vos took 3:32 minutes out of Morath. She even surprised by doing so on a section that included a long, technical downhill, a place where road riders might typically struggle.

"I managed to make a gap," said Vos. "Then on the descent, I tried to stay in control, not to take any risks. But it's hard, when you have such a long climb before."

"It's pretty cool to win here. I didn't expect to be so good. Yesterday already was a surprise. Of course, the big climbs suits me better than the downhill. I am really happy, that it worked out, incredible."

Morath was able to keep her second position in front of Klemencic, who already had left Sabine Spitz behind her.

"I missed the last bit of punch at the end of the climb to follow Marianne," said Morath. "But it was great to have the challenge with her. That's what I was looking for today. She was stronger than me and in the downhill, I was still missing that racing feeling. I am super satisfied with my result."

Klemencic said, "It was a hard day out there. Before the steep uphill, I caught first Leumann and then Spitz and then I could go my on pace. I still stayed in the top three, that was my goal. My team did a good job for me. Tomorrow will be another race, I like cross country the most."

The Olympic mountain bike champion lost her fourth place on the downhill to Katrin Leumann, who was blazing this part.

Men

The men's 45.5km race was decided similarly to the women.

It stated with five men in front: Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing), Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC), Periklis Ilias (Full-Dynamix), Jan Skarnitzl (Sram Rubena-Specialized) and Matthias Wengelin (Sweden).

Race leader after stage 1, Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC), was already 20 seconds behind at the bottom of the first, long singletrack climb.

At the last part of the uphill, Giger took the chance to attack and succeeded. Kulhavy followed on second position, while his countrymate Skarnitz left Ilias and Wengelin behind.

On the downhill, Giger was fast enough to get to the finish with a 36-second advantage, enough to put him in the yellow jersey. Kulhavy now sits in second, 32 seconds behind the Swiss rider.

"It was my plan to attack in the singletrack and to watch how the others responded," said Giger. "It worked super and I was good through the technical parts. In the downhill it's not easy. You have to push for the overall and in the same time to be safe. It's nice to have this win, like I had wished to have."

Kulhavy said, "Fabian was strong and he took about 10 seconds in the uphill. In the downhill, it was a bit dangerous, because we had to pass women. I am still a bit tired, but that's normal after that kind of training."

Skarnitzl was only seven seconds behind Kulhavy and now is also third in the overall.

"It was a good day for me, better than expected," said Skarnitzl. "Yesterday, I rode the same time as last year, but only got seventh place, instead of four last 2012. I am really surprised about today."

While yesterday's third placed Henk-Jaap Moorlag (Giant Pro XC) had two flat tires and lost 3:45 to Giger, Lindgren was able to make it back to fifth place, 17 seconds behind his fellow Swede Wengelin, who took fourth position.

Marathon world champion Periklis Ilias came into sixth place, 2:40 back.

Full Results

Elite men stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 1:55:55 2 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team 0:00:36 3 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 0:00:43 4 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Ck Naten Sater/Specialized Conceptstore 0:01:32 5 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:01:49 6 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Full-Dynamix 0:02:40 7 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Pro MTB Team 0:02:53 8 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:03:45 9 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:03:50 10 Rohrbach Nicola (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli 0:06:27 11 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:06:49 12 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt 0:09:16 13 Pascal Meyer (Swi) Jb Felt Team 0:09:27 14 Sergeii Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team 0:09:33 15 Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt 0:09:38 16 Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Felt 0:09:52 17 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:10:05 18 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:10:23 19 Gogolev Maxim (Rus) Cc Roma Team / Samara-Shvsm 0:10:57 20 Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck 0:11:20 21 Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team 0:12:00 22 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:13:17 23 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team 0:13:29 24 Brice Scholtes (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:13:31 25 Marcus Nicolai (Ger) Bdr 0:14:14 26 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:14:24 27 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 0:14:39 28 Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg) 0:15:12 29 Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets 0:15:29 30 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:15:30 31 Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Race Team 0:15:36 32 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team 0:15:43 33 Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli 0:16:35 34 Christopher Platt (Ger) German National Team 0:16:43 35 Robert De Nijs (Ned) Feenstra Felt 0:16:44 36 Maximilian Holz (Ger) MTB- Club Munchen 0:16:53 37 Marco Schatzing (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets 0:16:58 38 Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg) 0:17:06 39 Louis Wolf (Ger) German National Team 0:17:18 40 Bengareth Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:17:47 41 Urban Ferencak (Slo) Calcit Bike 0:19:18 42 Omer Schubi (Isr) Teamisgav-Giant 0:20:04 43 Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Jb Felt Team 0:20:52 44 Andrey Myshakov (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg) 0:21:27 45 Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:21:44 46 Vitus Wagenbauer (Ger) Team Geiger Medius Bike Base 0:22:24 47 Andersson Jesper (Swe) 0:23:32 48 Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides 0:23:34 49 Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra Felt 0:24:40 50 Ken Onodera (Jpn) Team Specialized 0:26:42 51 Christos Loizou (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides 0:36:04 52 Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason 0:36:14 53 Kyoto Imoto (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team 0:36:17 54 Wirths Ragnar 454d54a8 Team Herzlichst Zyperrn 0:46:14 55 Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:51:05 56 Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:53:05 57 Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos 1:28:46 58 George Ladakis (Gre) Irakleitos 1:50:13 DNS Simon Schilli (Ger) Felt Race Xtract DSQ Gogolev Anton (Rus) Impuls DSQ Batsutsa Mykhaylo (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team

Elite women stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank/Liv Giant 2:03:17 2 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team 0:03:32 3 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike 0:03:55 4 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 0:04:13 5 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:05:34 6 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 0:06:00 7 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer Bmc 0:08:35 8 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:09:22 9 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol 0:09:30 10 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:11:05 11 Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Superior-Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:11:10 12 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team 0:12:19 13 Lena Putz (Ger) German National Team 0:14:09 14 Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby MTB Kader 0:15:04 15 Hanna Klein (Ger) German National Team 0:16:46 16 Iryna Popova (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team 0:16:55 17 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Giant Cycling Point 0:18:08 18 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:19:59 19 Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:21:11 20 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) 0:23:58 21 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek 0:26:09 22 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cc Roma Team / Samara Shvsm 0:26:22 23 Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Remerx- Merida Team Kolin 0:27:37 24 Majlen Muller (Ger) German National Team 0:28:27 25 Ronen Inbar (Isr) Ccc 0:30:48 26 Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team 0:32:10 27 Moran Tel-Paz (Isr) Ccc 0:35:03 28 Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:37:14 29 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe-Racing Team/Rsc-Schoanich 0:42:17 30 Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur) Riva Macera A.D.S.K. 0:46:37 31 Noga Korem (Isr) Team Misgav 0:53:11 DNF Elizabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing DNF Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer Bmc DNS Sarah Koba (Swi) Jb Felt Team

Elite men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 2:11:53 2 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team 0:00:32 3 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 0:00:58 4 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:01:37 5 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Ck Naten Sater/Specialized Conceptstore 0:01:44 6 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Full-Dynamix 0:03:25 7 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Pro MTB Team 0:03:29 8 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:03:44 9 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:04:58 10 Rohrbach Nicola (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli 0:06:36 11 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:07:55 12 Pascal Meyer (Swi) Jb Felt Team 0:10:15 13 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt 0:10:20 14 Sergeii Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team 0:10:23 15 Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt 0:10:37 16 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:10:47 17 Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Felt 0:11:33 18 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:11:54 19 Gogolev Maxim (Rus) Cc Roma Team / Samara-Shvsm 0:12:06 20 Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck 0:12:15 21 Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team 0:12:47 22 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team 0:15:21 23 Brice Scholtes (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:15:24 24 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:15:36 25 Marcus Nicolai (Ger) Bdr 0:16:06 26 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:16:11 27 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:16:16 28 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 0:16:19 29 Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg) 0:17:00 30 Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Race Team 0:17:17 31 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team 0:17:19 32 Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets 0:17:21 33 Christopher Platt (Ger) German National Team 0:18:00 34 Robert De Nijs (Ned) Feenstra Felt 0:18:29 35 Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg) 0:18:55 36 Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli 0:19:04 37 Louis Wolf (Ger) German National Team 0:19:05 38 Maximilian Holz (Ger) MTB- Club Munchen 0:19:10 39 Marco Schatzing (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets 0:19:41 40 Bengareth Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:19:46 41 Urban Ferencak (Slo) Calcit Bike 0:21:36 42 Omer Schubi (Isr) Teamisgav-Giant 0:22:29 43 Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Jb Felt Team 0:22:59 44 Andrey Myshakov (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg) 0:24:06 45 Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:24:22 46 Vitus Wagenbauer (Ger) Team Geiger Medius Bike Base 0:25:10 47 Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides 0:26:12 48 Andersson Jesper (Swe) 0:27:22 49 Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra Felt 0:27:53 50 Ken Onodera (Jpn) Team Specialized 0:28:34 51 Christos Loizou (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides 0:40:04 52 Kyoto Imoto (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team 0:40:44 53 Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason 0:41:22 54 Wirths Ragnar (Ger) Team Herzlichst Zyperrn 0:49:57 55 Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:54:17 56 Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:56:32 57 Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos 1:38:56 58 George Ladakis (Gre) Irakleitos 2:03:24