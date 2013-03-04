Trending

Vos and Giger in yellow in Afxentia

Point-to-point race shakes up GC

Image 1 of 24

Marianne Vos flies downhill

Marianne Vos flies downhill
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 24

The lead group in Afxentia after 4km

The lead group in Afxentia after 4km
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 3 of 24

The women at the start of stage 2 in Afxentia

The women at the start of stage 2 in Afxentia
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 4 of 24

The neutral start of the women's race

The neutral start of the women's race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 5 of 24

The women roll out in Afxentia

The women roll out in Afxentia
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 6 of 24

Commissaire Evangelos waits for the start

Commissaire Evangelos waits for the start
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 7 of 24

The men race past a church

The men race past a church
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 8 of 24

The men's peloton

The men's peloton
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 9 of 24

The leaders in the men's race

The leaders in the men's race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 10 of 24

Chasers in the men's race

Chasers in the men's race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 11 of 24

Perkias Ilias in the mountains

Perkias Ilias in the mountains
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 12 of 24

Emil Lindgren

Emil Lindgren
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 13 of 24

Blaza Klemencic on the downhill

Blaza Klemencic on the downhill
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 14 of 24

Marianne Vos wins stage 2 in Afxentia

Marianne Vos wins stage 2 in Afxentia
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 15 of 24

Fabian Giger wins stage 2 in Afxentia

Fabian Giger wins stage 2 in Afxentia
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 16 of 24

A crossover point on the course

A crossover point on the course
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 17 of 24

Elite women's podium: Adelheid Morath, Marianne Vos, Blaza Klemencic

Elite women's podium: Adelheid Morath, Marianne Vos, Blaza Klemencic
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 18 of 24

Elite women's podium: Adelheid Morath, Marianne Vos, Blaza Klemencic

Elite women's podium: Adelheid Morath, Marianne Vos, Blaza Klemencic
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 19 of 24

Elite men podium: Jaroslav Kulhavy, Fabian Giger, Jan Skarnitzl

Elite men podium: Jaroslav Kulhavy, Fabian Giger, Jan Skarnitzl
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 20 of 24

Fabien Giger and Marianne Vos were the winners of stage 2

Fabien Giger and Marianne Vos were the winners of stage 2
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 21 of 24

Marianne Vos took over the yellow jersey after stage 2

Marianne Vos took over the yellow jersey after stage 2
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 22 of 24

Marianne Vos is the overall leader

Marianne Vos is the overall leader
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 23 of 24

Fabian Giger is the overall leader

Fabian Giger is the overall leader
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 24 of 24

Afxentia race leaders after stage 2: Fabian Giger and Marianne Vos

Afxentia race leaders after stage 2: Fabian Giger and Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Marianne Vos (Rabobank/Liv Giant) took the second stage in Afxentia stage race at Macheras Mountains. The Dutchwoman, who is road Olympic champion, won in front of Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) and Blaza Klemencic (Calcit Bike) and took over the yellow leader's jersey.

Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC) was able to leave Olympic mountain bike champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized racing) behind and took over the men's leader's jersey. Third spot on the podium went to Jan Skarnitzl (Sram Rubena-Specialized).

Women

Marianne Vos delivered an impressive show on a warm and sunny day. About halfway through the 41km point to point race, she helped split the group on steeper climbs.

Marianne Vos, Adelheid Morath and her teammate Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) stayed at the front and were followed by Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing), Blaza Klemencic, Eva Lechner (Colnago Südtirol) and Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz-Haibike), who later dropped back due to a broken chain.

Spitz could not hold the speed of Vos and Morath, and so the duo increased their lead up to 30 seconds, before they entered the long, uphill singletrack.

In the last and steepest part of the singletrack, Vos accelerated and got away. With a fabulous ride for the last 15 kilometers, Vos took 3:32 minutes out of Morath. She even surprised by doing so on a section that included a long, technical downhill, a place where road riders might typically struggle.

"I managed to make a gap," said Vos. "Then on the descent, I tried to stay in control, not to take any risks. But it's hard, when you have such a long climb before."

"It's pretty cool to win here. I didn't expect to be so good. Yesterday already was a surprise. Of course, the big climbs suits me better than the downhill. I am really happy, that it worked out, incredible."

Morath was able to keep her second position in front of Klemencic, who already had left Sabine Spitz behind her.

"I missed the last bit of punch at the end of the climb to follow Marianne," said Morath. "But it was great to have the challenge with her. That's what I was looking for today. She was stronger than me and in the downhill, I was still missing that racing feeling. I am super satisfied with my result."

Klemencic said, "It was a hard day out there. Before the steep uphill, I caught first Leumann and then Spitz and then I could go my on pace. I still stayed in the top three, that was my goal. My team did a good job for me. Tomorrow will be another race, I like cross country the most."

The Olympic mountain bike champion lost her fourth place on the downhill to Katrin Leumann, who was blazing this part.

Men

The men's 45.5km race was decided similarly to the women.

It stated with five men in front: Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing), Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC), Periklis Ilias (Full-Dynamix), Jan Skarnitzl (Sram Rubena-Specialized) and Matthias Wengelin (Sweden).

Race leader after stage 1, Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC), was already 20 seconds behind at the bottom of the first, long singletrack climb.

At the last part of the uphill, Giger took the chance to attack and succeeded. Kulhavy followed on second position, while his countrymate Skarnitz left Ilias and Wengelin behind.

On the downhill, Giger was fast enough to get to the finish with a 36-second advantage, enough to put him in the yellow jersey. Kulhavy now sits in second, 32 seconds behind the Swiss rider.

"It was my plan to attack in the singletrack and to watch how the others responded," said Giger. "It worked super and I was good through the technical parts. In the downhill it's not easy. You have to push for the overall and in the same time to be safe. It's nice to have this win, like I had wished to have."

Kulhavy said, "Fabian was strong and he took about 10 seconds in the uphill. In the downhill, it was a bit dangerous, because we had to pass women. I am still a bit tired, but that's normal after that kind of training."

Skarnitzl was only seven seconds behind Kulhavy and now is also third in the overall.

"It was a good day for me, better than expected," said Skarnitzl. "Yesterday, I rode the same time as last year, but only got seventh place, instead of four last 2012. I am really surprised about today."

While yesterday's third placed Henk-Jaap Moorlag (Giant Pro XC) had two flat tires and lost 3:45 to Giger, Lindgren was able to make it back to fifth place, 17 seconds behind his fellow Swede Wengelin, who took fourth position.

Marathon world champion Periklis Ilias came into sixth place, 2:40 back.

Full Results

Elite men stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team1:55:55
2Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team0:00:36
3Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek0:00:43
4Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Ck Naten Sater/Specialized Conceptstore0:01:32
5Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:01:49
6Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Full-Dynamix0:02:40
7Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Pro MTB Team0:02:53
8Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:03:45
9Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:03:50
10Rohrbach Nicola (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli0:06:27
11Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:06:49
12Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt0:09:16
13Pascal Meyer (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:09:27
14Sergeii Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:09:33
15Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt0:09:38
16Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Felt0:09:52
17David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:10:05
18Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:10:23
19Gogolev Maxim (Rus) Cc Roma Team / Samara-Shvsm0:10:57
20Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck0:11:20
21Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team0:12:00
22Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:13:17
23Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:13:29
24Brice Scholtes (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:13:31
25Marcus Nicolai (Ger) Bdr0:14:14
26Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:14:24
27Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia0:14:39
28Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg)0:15:12
29Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets0:15:29
30Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:15:30
31Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Race Team0:15:36
32Ryo Saito (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team0:15:43
33Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli0:16:35
34Christopher Platt (Ger) German National Team0:16:43
35Robert De Nijs (Ned) Feenstra Felt0:16:44
36Maximilian Holz (Ger) MTB- Club Munchen0:16:53
37Marco Schatzing (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets0:16:58
38Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg)0:17:06
39Louis Wolf (Ger) German National Team0:17:18
40Bengareth Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:17:47
41Urban Ferencak (Slo) Calcit Bike0:19:18
42Omer Schubi (Isr) Teamisgav-Giant0:20:04
43Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:20:52
44Andrey Myshakov (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg)0:21:27
45Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:21:44
46Vitus Wagenbauer (Ger) Team Geiger Medius Bike Base0:22:24
47Andersson Jesper (Swe)0:23:32
48Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides0:23:34
49Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra Felt0:24:40
50Ken Onodera (Jpn) Team Specialized0:26:42
51Christos Loizou (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides0:36:04
52Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason0:36:14
53Kyoto Imoto (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team0:36:17
54Wirths Ragnar 454d54a8 Team Herzlichst Zyperrn0:46:14
55Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:51:05
56Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:53:05
57Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos1:28:46
58George Ladakis (Gre) Irakleitos1:50:13
DNSSimon Schilli (Ger) Felt Race Xtract
DSQGogolev Anton (Rus) Impuls
DSQBatsutsa Mykhaylo (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team

Elite women stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank/Liv Giant2:03:17
2Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team0:03:32
3Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike0:03:55
4Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing0:04:13
5Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:05:34
6Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:06:00
7Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer Bmc0:08:35
8Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:09:22
9Andrea Waldis (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol0:09:30
10Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:11:05
11Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Superior-Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:11:10
12Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team0:12:19
13Lena Putz (Ger) German National Team0:14:09
14Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby MTB Kader0:15:04
15Hanna Klein (Ger) German National Team0:16:46
16Iryna Popova (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:16:55
17Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Giant Cycling Point0:18:08
18Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia0:19:59
19Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:21:11
20Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)0:23:58
21Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek0:26:09
22Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cc Roma Team / Samara Shvsm0:26:22
23Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Remerx- Merida Team Kolin0:27:37
24Majlen Muller (Ger) German National Team0:28:27
25Ronen Inbar (Isr) Ccc0:30:48
26Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:32:10
27Moran Tel-Paz (Isr) Ccc0:35:03
28Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:37:14
29Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe-Racing Team/Rsc-Schoanich0:42:17
30Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur) Riva Macera A.D.S.K.0:46:37
31Noga Korem (Isr) Team Misgav0:53:11
DNFElizabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
DNFMichelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer Bmc
DNSSarah Koba (Swi) Jb Felt Team

Elite men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team2:11:53
2Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team0:00:32
3Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek0:00:58
4Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:01:37
5Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Ck Naten Sater/Specialized Conceptstore0:01:44
6Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Full-Dynamix0:03:25
7Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Pro MTB Team0:03:29
8Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:03:44
9Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:04:58
10Rohrbach Nicola (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli0:06:36
11Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:07:55
12Pascal Meyer (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:10:15
13Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt0:10:20
14Sergeii Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:10:23
15Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt0:10:37
16David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:10:47
17Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Felt0:11:33
18Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:11:54
19Gogolev Maxim (Rus) Cc Roma Team / Samara-Shvsm0:12:06
20Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck0:12:15
21Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team0:12:47
22Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:15:21
23Brice Scholtes (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:15:24
24Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:15:36
25Marcus Nicolai (Ger) Bdr0:16:06
26Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:16:11
27Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:16:16
28Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia0:16:19
29Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg)0:17:00
30Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Race Team0:17:17
31Ryo Saito (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team0:17:19
32Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets0:17:21
33Christopher Platt (Ger) German National Team0:18:00
34Robert De Nijs (Ned) Feenstra Felt0:18:29
35Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg)0:18:55
36Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli0:19:04
37Louis Wolf (Ger) German National Team0:19:05
38Maximilian Holz (Ger) MTB- Club Munchen0:19:10
39Marco Schatzing (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets0:19:41
40Bengareth Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:19:46
41Urban Ferencak (Slo) Calcit Bike0:21:36
42Omer Schubi (Isr) Teamisgav-Giant0:22:29
43Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:22:59
44Andrey Myshakov (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg)0:24:06
45Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:24:22
46Vitus Wagenbauer (Ger) Team Geiger Medius Bike Base0:25:10
47Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides0:26:12
48Andersson Jesper (Swe)0:27:22
49Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra Felt0:27:53
50Ken Onodera (Jpn) Team Specialized0:28:34
51Christos Loizou (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides0:40:04
52Kyoto Imoto (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team0:40:44
53Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason0:41:22
54Wirths Ragnar (Ger) Team Herzlichst Zyperrn0:49:57
55Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:54:17
56Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:56:32
57Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos1:38:56
58George Ladakis (Gre) Irakleitos2:03:24

Elite women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank/Liv Giant2:22:05
2Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team0:03:43
3Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike0:03:53
4Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing0:04:33
5Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:06:24
6Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:06:56
7Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:09:45
8Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer Bmc0:10:03
9Andrea Waldis (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol0:10:48
10Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Superior-Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:12:41
11Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team0:12:55
12Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:12:59
13Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby MTB Kader0:16:27
14Lena Putz (Ger) German National Team0:16:31
15Hanna Klein (Ger) German National Team0:18:43
16Iryna Popova (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:20:13
17Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Giant Cycling Point0:21:14
18Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia0:23:19
19Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:24:13
20Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) 00:27:55
21Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek0:28:11
22Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cc Roma Team / Samara Shvsm0:30:07
23Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Remerx- Merida Team Kolin0:30:56
24Majlen Muller (Ger) German National Team0:32:32
25Ronen Inbar (Isr) Ccc0:35:42
26Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:36:03
27Moran Tel-Paz (Isr) Ccc0:40:36
28Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:42:40
29Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe-Racing Team/Rsc-Schoanich0:44:14
30Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur) Riva Macera A.D.S.K.0:54:44
31Noga Korem (Isr) Team Misgav0:58:17

