Trending

Lindgren sprints to stage win

Langvad races to women's victory

Image 1 of 16

Andy Eyring passing during the river crossing

Andy Eyring passing during the river crossing
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 16

The men at a river crossing

The men at a river crossing
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 3 of 16

Maxime Marotte overtakes some riders at a river crossing

Maxime Marotte overtakes some riders at a river crossing
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 4 of 16

Karl Markt finishes with no tire on his rim

Karl Markt finishes with no tire on his rim
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 5 of 16

Emil Lindgren wins the sprint.

Emil Lindgren wins the sprint.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 6 of 16

Emil Lindgren flies to a stage win

Emil Lindgren flies to a stage win
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 7 of 16

The lead men's group

The lead men's group
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 8 of 16

The men's leaders

The men's leaders
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 9 of 16

Tereza Hurikova finishes

Tereza Hurikova finishes
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 10 of 16

Andy Eyring

Andy Eyring
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 11 of 16

Elite women's podium: Adelheid Morath, Annika Langvad, Sabine Spitz

Elite women's podium: Adelheid Morath, Annika Langvad, Sabine Spitz
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 12 of 16

Overall leaders Annika Langvad and Jaroslav Kulhavy

Overall leaders Annika Langvad and Jaroslav Kulhavy
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 13 of 16

Men's podium: Jaroslav Kulhavy, Emil Lindgren, Fabien Giger

Men's podium: Jaroslav Kulhavy, Emil Lindgren, Fabien Giger
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 14 of 16

Elisabeth Brandau finshes

Elisabeth Brandau finshes
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 15 of 16

Vasilis Adamou on a bridge

Vasilis Adamou on a bridge
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 16 of 16

The start of the elite women's race

The start of the elite women's race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant) and Annika Langvad (Fujibikes Rockets) took stage wins during day 2 of the Afxentia mountain bike race in Cyprus on Saturday. Lindgren outsprinted Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Racing) for the win while Fabien Giger (Rabobank-Giant) finished third, two seconds further back. Kulhavy defended his lead in the overall. Langvad finished the 38.6km women's race well ahead of Adelheid Morath (Felt Ötztal-X-Bionic) and Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz-Haibike).

Men

The 44.5km stage was decided after a nine-man lead group hit the slopes of a 7km singletrack climb that took racers to the highest point on the course. From the top, racers had just 10 mostly downhill kilometers to go.

Germany's Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) and Emil Lindgren set a pace that cause some of the other to drop off.

Halfway up the climb, Lindgren started losing air in his back tire. He knew he could not go into the following downhill with insufficient air in his tire, so he tried to get a gap on the last kilometer of the climb, which gave him more time to change his wheel at the tech zone at the top. With a few meters of advantage, he changed his wheel and lost just 15 seconds to Jaroslav Kulhavy, Manuel Fumic and Fabian Giger.

"I knew I could catch back up on the long downhill," said Lindgren afterward and he did just that. With about 11 minutes of downhilling toward the finish, the four riders stayed mostly together.

Then Fumic lost the contact because he had to jump off the bike due to a small chain problem. "That was not the big problem. But I couldn't get back, because in this narrow track at the edge, I couldn't pass the women in front of me. So I saw the other three riding away," said Fumic, a bit disappointed after getting fourth place for the third time in a row.

The final kilometer proved exciting. First, Giger tried to escape on the small, last uphill, but Kulhavy hung onto his wheel. Then Lindgren counterattacked and passed them both in an explosive effort. He went into the final singletrack in first position and then held off Kulhavy in the short sprint straight to the line.

"What a day," said Lindgren. "I had the flat tire, the latex fluid kept some air, but I had maybe only one bar left. I knew that I am fast on the downhill and so I would be able to make it back. It was a good day for me. Cool, that's a good start into the season." Lindgren said he worked together with his teammate Giger.

In the overall classification, Kulhavy kept his lead with five seconds over Lindgren. Giger jumped to third place, 17 seconds behind Kulhavy. Fumic is in fourth, at 42 seconds. They all will have the chance to get the overall win at Sunday's cross country race.

"I had bad legs today and it was hard to keep on the wheels," said Kulhavy. "I'm glad I was able to keep the leader's jersey. I think tomorrow is the decisive day, and probably my legs will be better then."

Giger said, "My legs were super today. I tried to set a high pace in the long singletrack uphill to shrink the group. I tried to attack with one kilometer to go, but couldn't escape. Tomorrow will be very hard, and I hope I can make it to the podium."

Women

The women's race unfolded in an interesting way. Teriza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) suffered a flat. She was in the lead, followed by Adelheid Morath, when she realized she'd lost air on a singletrack section.

"My wheels were like chewing gum," said Hurikova. "I had to stop and blow my tire up. It kept, but I had to pass all the riders in the singletrack." It cost her time. "It's hard if you feel very strong."

"In my opinion, she was the strongest today. I'm sorry for her," said Langvad after winning.

Morath, Spitz and Langvad reached the long major singletrack climb in the lead, with 45 seconds on a six-woman chase group.

Morath was riding strong, but in the second half of the climb, she had to get off her bike several times. "I didn't know the course. So I made some mistakes," said Morath.

Langvad was able to pass and open a gap. Meanwhile Spitz was suffering with a cold she'd had for the past three days.

"For three days, I've had to cough at night," said Spitz. "Yesterday it was not problem for one lap, but today in the long climb it was a factor. We will see what happens for tomorrow."

In the long downhill, Morath crashed and lost some more time. "I needed a long time to bring my bar ends into the right position," she said.  That left Langvad free to ride solo to the win, repeating her victory of last year. She had 1:17 on Morath and 1:36 on Spitz in the end.

"When I got in front, I had a good rhythm and could get away," said Langvad. "That was nice. It's a pity for Tereza. I think tomorrow will be another hard day."

Anja Gradl (Team Bulls) surprised some by being the best of the rest at 3:01. Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing was fifth.

In the overall classification, Langvad took the lead in front of Morath and Spitz. She leads by 1:19 to Morath and 1:24 to Spitz. Hurikova is at 2:55, and it will be difficult for her to fight for the classification at Sunday's cross country race.

Full Results for the stage (Note: GC not provided)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team1:51:54
2Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team0:00:01
3Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:04
4Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:00:33
5Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)0:00:37
6Maxime Marotte (Fra) Team BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry0:01:33
7Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:40
8Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:02:42
9Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:02:57
10Jiri Novak (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin0:03:00
11Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:03:11
12Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/ Trek0:03:15
13Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team0:03:17
14Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:03:22
15Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:03:26
16Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude0:04:22
17Jiri Friedl (Cze)0:05:14
18Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:05:28
19Julian Shelb (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:05:29
20Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan-Merida Biking Team0:05:31
21Metzler Hannes (Aut) Rv Dj?S Bikeshop SiMPLon0:05:32
22Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:05:59
23Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Russian National Team0:06:01
24Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) German National Team0:06:02
25Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:06:02
26Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
27Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:06:42
28Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:07:00
29Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:07:08
30Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet0:07:35
31Markus Bauer (Ger) German National Team0:07:53
32Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek0:08:15
33Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Protek Team0:08:17
34Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:08:28
35Mattias Wengelin (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet0:08:32
36Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet0:08:45
37Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team0:08:48
38Marc Metzler (Swi) Pink Gilis Swiss Team0:08:54
39Sergij Nikolaev (Rus) Samara-Shvsm0:09:00
40Jeremy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour0:09:17
41Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wales0:09:18
42Tim Lemmers (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam0:09:23
43Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:09:36
44Mels Fabrice (Bel) Salcano Factory Team0:09:39
45Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:09:42
46Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Team- Endura MTB Racing0:09:49
47Ruben Scheire (Bel) Team BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry0:09:52
48Jeff Luyten (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:10:02
49Loretz Lukas (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour0:10:09
50Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta Corratec0:10:23
51Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam0:10:25
52Sepp Marc Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:10:38
53Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team0:10:38
54Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized0:10:54
55Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:11:17
56Urruty Maxime (Fra) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott0:11:42
57Ivanov Timofey (Rus) Team Primorskiy District0:12:06
58Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia0:12:19
59Raggl Gregor (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team0:12:20
60Sergii Rysenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:12:21
61Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya0:12:21
62Anton Gogolev (Rus) Izhevsk-Impul's0:12:23
63Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:12:28
64Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet0:12:29
65Matthias Waldhart (Aut) Team: Hai Powerbike Team Haiming0:12:53
66Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorskiy District0:13:25
67Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:13:41
68Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia0:13:47
69Daniel Eymann? (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:14:07
70Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour0:14:30
71Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus-Mig0:14:33
72Michael Schuchardt (Ger) Team Texpa-SiMPLon0:15:05
73Roland Golderer (Ger) Team Texpa-SiMPLon0:15:24
74Alexey Leontyer (Rus) Russian National Team0:16:01
75Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:16:14
76Giancarlo Sax??? (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:16:32
77Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) Salcano Factory Team0:16:40
78Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland0:17:17
79Bilal Akgul (Tur) Turkish National Team0:17:18
80Anatoly Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya0:18:10
81Anton Liubyl (Ukr)0:18:18
82Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur) Turkish National Team0:18:27
83Quentin Winandy (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:18:29
84Sascha Bleher (Ger) German National Team0:19:02
85Brice Scholtes (Bel) Merida-Wallone0:19:05
86Ben Sumner (GBr) Beeline RT0:19:15
87Steven James (GBr) Specialized / Hargroves Cycles0:19:48
88Aleksa Maric (Srb) Salcano Factory Team0:21:26
89Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Team Protek0:22:39
90Rien Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized0:23:38
91Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Racing0:24:20
92Alexey Krylov (Rus) Team Primorskiy District0:27:14
93Georgios Pattes-Tourmanis (Gre) Greek National Team0:27:32
94John Carlsson (Swe) Mjolby Ck0:28:42
95Michalis Karatzis (Cyp) Pol0:28:48
96Matthias Grick (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland0:28:54
97Oliver Vonhausen (Ger) Team Texpa-SiMPLon0:29:45
98Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club0:30:30
99Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:35:35
100Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) Pol0:38:00
101Simon Hupperetz (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:45:31
102Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck0:47:12
103Dmitry Andreev (Rus) Karo-Itera-Dinamo Team0:52:54
104Koutsiou Irinaios (Cyp) Hraklitos1:39:47
DNFDyshakov Ilya (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya
DNFPantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Agios Mnason
DNSVittorio Oliva (Ita) Bi&Esse-Infotre Protek
DNSMatthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
DNSJens Schuermans (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team
DNSPascal Hossay (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team
DNSAnton Sintsov (Rus) Titicy Lgl Pro Team

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) Team?Fujibikes Rockets1:58:43
2Adelheit Morath (Ger) Team X Bionic0:01:17
3Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:01:37
4Andja Gradl (Ger) German Nat.Team0:03:01
5Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:03:07
6Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized0:03:13
7Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team0:03:28
8Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:03:41
9Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialized Japan0:04:32
10Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Vcb Landquart Fischer BMC0:05:13
11Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:05:25
12Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre0:06:23
13Katrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:07:19
14Janka Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic Dohnany0:07:51
15Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott0:08:46
16Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura0:09:33
17Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Protek Team0:09:47
18Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized0:10:11
19Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team0:11:55
20Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia0:12:06
21Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)0:12:50
22Krista Park (USA) Cannondale No Tubes0:13:32
23Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized0:13:33
24Ann Berglund (Swe)0:15:05
25Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team0:16:11
26Nina Homovec (Slo) Salcano Factory Team0:16:15
27Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) National Team0:16:39
28Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott0:16:44
29Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team0:17:27
30Tatjana Dold (Ger) Team?Fujibikes Rockets0:18:02
31Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:19:11
32Oksana Rybakova (Rus) Dinamo - Russia0:19:58
33Inbar Ronen (Isr) CCC0:20:21
34Semra Yetis (Tur) Turkish National Team0:23:14
35Esra Kurkcu (Tur) Turkish National Team0:23:34
36Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre0:23:46
37Michaela Malarikova (Svk) Ck Skiklub Sportmed Bratislava0:24:28
38Virginie Pointet (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:25:18
39Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Giant-Russia0:26:22
40Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin0:27:28
41Tracy Moseley (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:27:48
42Josefine Ahlstrom (Swe)0:28:45
43Stephania Magri (Mlt) Gb Cycles0:36:15
44Jelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia1:25:26
DNSMichelle Hediger (Swi) Rc Granichen Fischer BMC
DNSMona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bondaruk Vladislav (Cyp) Olimpic School1:54:21
2Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Bi&Esse-Infotre0:02:00
3Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:04:52
4Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:06:38
5Christos Loizou (Cyp) Omonoia0:08:44
6Denis Moliarov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya0:13:15
7Andreas Petrides (Cyp) Omonoia0:13:59
8Kirill Yurov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya0:17:27
9Kiriakos Papacharalambous (Cyp) Ch.Petemerides0:18:53
10Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Alingsas Sportsclub0:45:49
DNFDemos Paltagian (Cyp) Pol
DNFAlexander Voyakin (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya
DNSSchilli Simon (Ger) Jb Felt Team
DNSStelios Michaelides (Cyp) Apollon
DNSAndreas Antoniou (Cyp) Pol

 

Latest on Cyclingnews