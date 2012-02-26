Image 1 of 16 Andy Eyring passing during the river crossing (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 16 The men at a river crossing (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 16 Maxime Marotte overtakes some riders at a river crossing (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 16 Karl Markt finishes with no tire on his rim (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 16 Emil Lindgren wins the sprint. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 16 Emil Lindgren flies to a stage win (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 16 The lead men's group (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 16 The men's leaders (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 16 Tereza Hurikova finishes (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 16 Andy Eyring (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 16 Elite women's podium: Adelheid Morath, Annika Langvad, Sabine Spitz (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 16 Overall leaders Annika Langvad and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 13 of 16 Men's podium: Jaroslav Kulhavy, Emil Lindgren, Fabien Giger (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 14 of 16 Elisabeth Brandau finshes (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 16 Vasilis Adamou on a bridge (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 16 of 16 The start of the elite women's race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant) and Annika Langvad (Fujibikes Rockets) took stage wins during day 2 of the Afxentia mountain bike race in Cyprus on Saturday. Lindgren outsprinted Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Racing) for the win while Fabien Giger (Rabobank-Giant) finished third, two seconds further back. Kulhavy defended his lead in the overall. Langvad finished the 38.6km women's race well ahead of Adelheid Morath (Felt Ötztal-X-Bionic) and Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz-Haibike).

Men

The 44.5km stage was decided after a nine-man lead group hit the slopes of a 7km singletrack climb that took racers to the highest point on the course. From the top, racers had just 10 mostly downhill kilometers to go.

Germany's Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) and Emil Lindgren set a pace that cause some of the other to drop off.

Halfway up the climb, Lindgren started losing air in his back tire. He knew he could not go into the following downhill with insufficient air in his tire, so he tried to get a gap on the last kilometer of the climb, which gave him more time to change his wheel at the tech zone at the top. With a few meters of advantage, he changed his wheel and lost just 15 seconds to Jaroslav Kulhavy, Manuel Fumic and Fabian Giger.

"I knew I could catch back up on the long downhill," said Lindgren afterward and he did just that. With about 11 minutes of downhilling toward the finish, the four riders stayed mostly together.

Then Fumic lost the contact because he had to jump off the bike due to a small chain problem. "That was not the big problem. But I couldn't get back, because in this narrow track at the edge, I couldn't pass the women in front of me. So I saw the other three riding away," said Fumic, a bit disappointed after getting fourth place for the third time in a row.

The final kilometer proved exciting. First, Giger tried to escape on the small, last uphill, but Kulhavy hung onto his wheel. Then Lindgren counterattacked and passed them both in an explosive effort. He went into the final singletrack in first position and then held off Kulhavy in the short sprint straight to the line.

"What a day," said Lindgren. "I had the flat tire, the latex fluid kept some air, but I had maybe only one bar left. I knew that I am fast on the downhill and so I would be able to make it back. It was a good day for me. Cool, that's a good start into the season." Lindgren said he worked together with his teammate Giger.

In the overall classification, Kulhavy kept his lead with five seconds over Lindgren. Giger jumped to third place, 17 seconds behind Kulhavy. Fumic is in fourth, at 42 seconds. They all will have the chance to get the overall win at Sunday's cross country race.

"I had bad legs today and it was hard to keep on the wheels," said Kulhavy. "I'm glad I was able to keep the leader's jersey. I think tomorrow is the decisive day, and probably my legs will be better then."

Giger said, "My legs were super today. I tried to set a high pace in the long singletrack uphill to shrink the group. I tried to attack with one kilometer to go, but couldn't escape. Tomorrow will be very hard, and I hope I can make it to the podium."

Women

The women's race unfolded in an interesting way. Teriza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) suffered a flat. She was in the lead, followed by Adelheid Morath, when she realized she'd lost air on a singletrack section.

"My wheels were like chewing gum," said Hurikova. "I had to stop and blow my tire up. It kept, but I had to pass all the riders in the singletrack." It cost her time. "It's hard if you feel very strong."

"In my opinion, she was the strongest today. I'm sorry for her," said Langvad after winning.

Morath, Spitz and Langvad reached the long major singletrack climb in the lead, with 45 seconds on a six-woman chase group.

Morath was riding strong, but in the second half of the climb, she had to get off her bike several times. "I didn't know the course. So I made some mistakes," said Morath.

Langvad was able to pass and open a gap. Meanwhile Spitz was suffering with a cold she'd had for the past three days.

"For three days, I've had to cough at night," said Spitz. "Yesterday it was not problem for one lap, but today in the long climb it was a factor. We will see what happens for tomorrow."

In the long downhill, Morath crashed and lost some more time. "I needed a long time to bring my bar ends into the right position," she said. That left Langvad free to ride solo to the win, repeating her victory of last year. She had 1:17 on Morath and 1:36 on Spitz in the end.

"When I got in front, I had a good rhythm and could get away," said Langvad. "That was nice. It's a pity for Tereza. I think tomorrow will be another hard day."

Anja Gradl (Team Bulls) surprised some by being the best of the rest at 3:01. Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing was fifth.

In the overall classification, Langvad took the lead in front of Morath and Spitz. She leads by 1:19 to Morath and 1:24 to Spitz. Hurikova is at 2:55, and it will be difficult for her to fight for the classification at Sunday's cross country race.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 1:51:54 2 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team 0:00:01 3 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:04 4 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:00:33 5 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 0:00:37 6 Maxime Marotte (Fra) Team BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry 0:01:33 7 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:40 8 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:02:42 9 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:02:57 10 Jiri Novak (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 0:03:00 11 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:03:11 12 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/ Trek 0:03:15 13 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team 0:03:17 14 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:03:22 15 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:03:26 16 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 0:04:22 17 Jiri Friedl (Cze) 0:05:14 18 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:05:28 19 Julian Shelb (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:05:29 20 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan-Merida Biking Team 0:05:31 21 Metzler Hannes (Aut) Rv Dj?S Bikeshop SiMPLon 0:05:32 22 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:05:59 23 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Russian National Team 0:06:01 24 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) German National Team 0:06:02 25 Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:06:02 26 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 27 Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:06:42 28 Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:07:00 29 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:07:08 30 Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet 0:07:35 31 Markus Bauer (Ger) German National Team 0:07:53 32 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek 0:08:15 33 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Protek Team 0:08:17 34 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:08:28 35 Mattias Wengelin (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet 0:08:32 36 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet 0:08:45 37 Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team 0:08:48 38 Marc Metzler (Swi) Pink Gilis Swiss Team 0:08:54 39 Sergij Nikolaev (Rus) Samara-Shvsm 0:09:00 40 Jeremy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour 0:09:17 41 Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wales 0:09:18 42 Tim Lemmers (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam 0:09:23 43 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:09:36 44 Mels Fabrice (Bel) Salcano Factory Team 0:09:39 45 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:09:42 46 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Team- Endura MTB Racing 0:09:49 47 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Team BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry 0:09:52 48 Jeff Luyten (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:10:02 49 Loretz Lukas (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour 0:10:09 50 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta Corratec 0:10:23 51 Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam 0:10:25 52 Sepp Marc Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:10:38 53 Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team 0:10:38 54 Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:10:54 55 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:11:17 56 Urruty Maxime (Fra) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:11:42 57 Ivanov Timofey (Rus) Team Primorskiy District 0:12:06 58 Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:12:19 59 Raggl Gregor (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team 0:12:20 60 Sergii Rysenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:12:21 61 Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya 0:12:21 62 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Izhevsk-Impul's 0:12:23 63 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:12:28 64 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet 0:12:29 65 Matthias Waldhart (Aut) Team: Hai Powerbike Team Haiming 0:12:53 66 Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorskiy District 0:13:25 67 Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:13:41 68 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 0:13:47 69 Daniel Eymann? (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:14:07 70 Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour 0:14:30 71 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus-Mig 0:14:33 72 Michael Schuchardt (Ger) Team Texpa-SiMPLon 0:15:05 73 Roland Golderer (Ger) Team Texpa-SiMPLon 0:15:24 74 Alexey Leontyer (Rus) Russian National Team 0:16:01 75 Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:16:14 76 Giancarlo Sax??? (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:16:32 77 Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 0:16:40 78 Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland 0:17:17 79 Bilal Akgul (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:17:18 80 Anatoly Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya 0:18:10 81 Anton Liubyl (Ukr) 0:18:18 82 Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:18:27 83 Quentin Winandy (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:18:29 84 Sascha Bleher (Ger) German National Team 0:19:02 85 Brice Scholtes (Bel) Merida-Wallone 0:19:05 86 Ben Sumner (GBr) Beeline RT 0:19:15 87 Steven James (GBr) Specialized / Hargroves Cycles 0:19:48 88 Aleksa Maric (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 0:21:26 89 Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Team Protek 0:22:39 90 Rien Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:23:38 91 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Racing 0:24:20 92 Alexey Krylov (Rus) Team Primorskiy District 0:27:14 93 Georgios Pattes-Tourmanis (Gre) Greek National Team 0:27:32 94 John Carlsson (Swe) Mjolby Ck 0:28:42 95 Michalis Karatzis (Cyp) Pol 0:28:48 96 Matthias Grick (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland 0:28:54 97 Oliver Vonhausen (Ger) Team Texpa-SiMPLon 0:29:45 98 Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club 0:30:30 99 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:35:35 100 Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) Pol 0:38:00 101 Simon Hupperetz (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:45:31 102 Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck 0:47:12 103 Dmitry Andreev (Rus) Karo-Itera-Dinamo Team 0:52:54 104 Koutsiou Irinaios (Cyp) Hraklitos 1:39:47 DNF Dyshakov Ilya (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya DNF Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Agios Mnason DNS Vittorio Oliva (Ita) Bi&Esse-Infotre Protek DNS Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team DNS Jens Schuermans (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team DNS Pascal Hossay (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team DNS Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titicy Lgl Pro Team

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) Team?Fujibikes Rockets 1:58:43 2 Adelheit Morath (Ger) Team X Bionic 0:01:17 3 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:01:37 4 Andja Gradl (Ger) German Nat.Team 0:03:01 5 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:03:07 6 Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:03:13 7 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team 0:03:28 8 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:03:41 9 Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialized Japan 0:04:32 10 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Vcb Landquart Fischer BMC 0:05:13 11 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:05:25 12 Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre 0:06:23 13 Katrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:07:19 14 Janka Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic Dohnany 0:07:51 15 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:08:46 16 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura 0:09:33 17 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Protek Team 0:09:47 18 Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:10:11 19 Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team 0:11:55 20 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:12:06 21 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) 0:12:50 22 Krista Park (USA) Cannondale No Tubes 0:13:32 23 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:13:33 24 Ann Berglund (Swe) 0:15:05 25 Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team 0:16:11 26 Nina Homovec (Slo) Salcano Factory Team 0:16:15 27 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) National Team 0:16:39 28 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:16:44 29 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 0:17:27 30 Tatjana Dold (Ger) Team?Fujibikes Rockets 0:18:02 31 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:19:11 32 Oksana Rybakova (Rus) Dinamo - Russia 0:19:58 33 Inbar Ronen (Isr) CCC 0:20:21 34 Semra Yetis (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:23:14 35 Esra Kurkcu (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:23:34 36 Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre 0:23:46 37 Michaela Malarikova (Svk) Ck Skiklub Sportmed Bratislava 0:24:28 38 Virginie Pointet (Swi) Jb Felt Team 0:25:18 39 Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Giant-Russia 0:26:22 40 Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 0:27:28 41 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:27:48 42 Josefine Ahlstrom (Swe) 0:28:45 43 Stephania Magri (Mlt) Gb Cycles 0:36:15 44 Jelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia 1:25:26 DNS Michelle Hediger (Swi) Rc Granichen Fischer BMC DNS Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team