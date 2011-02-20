Image 1 of 11 The Orange Monkey-Cannondale team trains in Cyprus before the Voroklini opening round of the Sunshine Cup. (Image credit: Orange Monkey Pro Cycling Team) Image 2 of 11 Later in the race the field was strung out... (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 3 of 11 Riders jostle for position soon after the start. (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 4 of 11 The elite men's podium (l-r): Periklis Ilias, Emil Lindgren, Karl Markt, Fabian Giger and Kevin Van Hoovels. (Image credit: Armin Kuestenbrueck) Image 5 of 11 Jukka Vastaranta (Milka-Trek). (Image credit: Armin Kuestenbrueck) Image 6 of 11 Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team). (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 7 of 11 Stefan Sahm (Team Bulls). (Image credit: Jan Nemec) Image 8 of 11 The start of the elite men's race at the opening round of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup. (Image credit: Orange Monkey Pro Cycling Team) Image 9 of 11 Paul Beales (Orange Monkey / Cannondale) races on the singletrack at Voroklini. (Image credit: Orange Monkey Pro Cycling Team) Image 10 of 11 Austrian Karl Markt (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) celebrates his win. (Image credit: Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup Team) Image 11 of 11 Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic) on the podium in second place. (Image credit: Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup Team)

Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) and Karl Markt (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic) won the European cross country mountain bike season opener at round one of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup in Voroklini on Sunday. Langvad of Denmark won ahead of Slovenian Blaza Klemencic (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic) and compatriot Kristine Norgaard (HMTBK). Markt of Austria finished ahead of Swede Emil Lindgren and Swiss Fabian Giger (both Rabobank Giant).

On a nice, sunny day, Langvad was racing in her own league. As the defending Cyprus Sunshine Cup champion, she wasn't bothered by her contenders and set off the front soon after the start loop. Former marathon champion Klemencic accompanied her initially.

Then, on every one of the first four of five laps, Langvad gained time, adding about one minute per lap to her lead over Klemencic. On the final lap, she took it a bit easier and crossed the line in 1:45:39.

"I didn't change my winter preparation, and I cannot understand why it works like this," said Langvad. "But that shows me that I still can improve as a rider. I'm just happy with this start of the year."

Klemencic crossed the line with a comfortable second place at 5:06. Norgaard finished the 32km race in third place, a further 4:04 back. The Danish marathon specialist was racing her first cross country event abroad and was suprised at her result.

"Annika was too strong, I had no chance to stay with her," said Klemencic. "I was riding with a full suspension bike and could go very fast on the downhills. But in the uphills, I was not so fast, and Annika got away. But to be on the podium at the first race is always good."

"I was so nervous before the race and I never expected it like this," said Norgaard. "When I recently did a test my coach said it was not bad but not as good as last year. I'm really surprised about my very best cross country race."

Former four cross World Cup winner Anneke Beerten, racing her first cross country race, stopped directly at the start due to a mechanical problem.

Lindgren's mistake opens the door for Markt

In the men's race, five riders went together into the last of six laps. Emil Lindgren and Fabian Giger were racing for the same team and may have had an advantage in numbers, but surprisingly it was Austrian Markt who grabbed the win.

Lindgren and Giger rode a lot throughout the race in the wind to shrink the leading group through attrition. Finnish champion Jukka Vastaranta (Milka-Trek) was the last rider to be dropped from what ended up as a five-man group on the final lap.

On the first climb, Markt took the lead and pushed hard. Lindgren came to the front, and then Giger assumed the lead from his teammate. The efforts proved too fast for Frank Schotman, who dropped back to seventh place. It was also too fast for Periklis Ilias, who ended up in fourth position.

Giger fell off the pace of the leaders, letting Markt and Lindgren go. The pair made it to the top of the course together, but then Lindgren made a small mistake - he dropped his chain. That gave Markt the chance to get in the lead going into the next downhill.

Markt gained time from then onward and was pedalling furiously toward the finish, where he crossed the line in 1:45:39. Lindgren was 20 seconds back in second place and Giger was third at 47 seconds.

"My full suspension bike surely was an advantage today, but I didn't expect a win," said Markt. "Maybe top five but not the victory. My start was not that good but then I found a good rhythm. When I had the gap, I was riding hard but then was surprised that nobody was coming behind me. In the windy section my power was the decisive advantage."

Lindgren called it a "good day" despite his mistake. "Two Rabobank guys on the podium, that's good for the team. Today for everybody was like testing the legs. Next weekend, it's gonna be more important."

"Last year, I was 30th and this year I was third," said a jubilant Giger. "So that is much better. I feel well, and to be on the podium is cool. My form is good even though I still miss the feeling that comes from having been racing. I made a lot of mistakes."

The Cyprus Sunshine Cup will continue on Friday with the first stage of three-day Afxentia stage race.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 1:49:35 2 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:20 3 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:47 4 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek 0:01:18 5 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:01:32 6 Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized 0:01:33 7 Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team 0:01:42 8 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rider Rubena Birell Specialized 0:01:52 9 Alban Lakata (Aut) Ergon Topeak 0:02:00 10 Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:02:02 11 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:02:12 12 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura Mtb Racing 0:02:31 13 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:02:38 14 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:03:27 15 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:03:35 16 Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek 0:03:42 17 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:03:43 18 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 0:04:17 19 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:04:35 20 Stefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls 0:05:24 21 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:05:46 22 Bas Peters (Ned) Meerida Combee 0:06:01 23 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) 0:06:14 24 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Anchor 0:06:34 25 Martin Loo (Est) 0:07:16 26 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:07:17 27 Mattias Nilsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:07:20 28 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) 0:07:55 29 Tim Lemmers (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:08:48 30 Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:08:51 31 Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket 0:09:11 32 Erik Groen (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:10:45 33 Jonsson Olof (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:10:53 34 Henrique Avancini Da Silva (Bra) ISD Cycling Team 0:11:08 35 Lee Williams (GBr) Wiggle 0:11:22 36 Alexander Vincent Blomqvist (Swe) Alingsås Sportsclub 0:11:29 37 Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team 0:11:59 38 Fagerli Ole-Christian (Nor) 0:12:20 39 Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka-Trek 0:12:41 40 Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:12:58 41 Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:12:58 42 Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia 0:13:20 43 Anatoly Gravilov (Rus) 0:13:25 44 Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Team Bilco 0:13:36 45 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) 0:13:59 46 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:14:05 47 Seyia Hirano (Jpn) Anchor 0:14:06 48 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:15:11 49 Georgios Pattes - Toumanis (Gre) Greek National Team - Protek 0:15:42 50 Gluth Martin (Ger) Team Bulls 0:15:49 51 Antoniades Dimitrios (Gre) Greek National Team 0:16:59 52 Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) Canondale JPN 0:17:54 -1lap Chris Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale -1lap Victor Trokhin (Rus) -1lap Anton Liubyi (Ukr) -1lap Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia -1lap Michalis Kitis (Cyp) Pol -1lap Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea -1lap Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale -2laps Alexios Kokovikas (Gre) Greek National Team -2laps Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club -2laps Denis Khobotov (Rus) -2laps Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea -2laps Ilya Dyshakov (Rus) -3laps Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls -3laps Ben Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale -3laps Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Sporting Club Lemesos -3laps Ruslan Gritsan (Rus) -3laps Pavel Pryadein (Rus) -4laps Aleksey Leontyev (Rus) -4laps Kiriakos Skettos (Cyp) Omonoia -4laps Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Agios Mnason -4laps Loukas Theodorou (Cyp) Hraklitos -4laps Zaher El Hage (Lib) -4laps Salah Rabah (Lib) -4laps Savvas Petrou (Cyp) Hraklitos DNF Alexey Kuzmenko (Rus) Primorskiy District DNF Jelmer Jubbega (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team DNF Vladislavs Neroznaks (Lat) P.O.L DNS Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls DNS Aggelos Kiriakou (Cyp) Agios Mnason

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) Easton Rockets 1:45:39 2 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:05:07 3 Kristine Nørgaard (Den) HMTBK 0:09:08 4 Janka Stevkova (Svk) CK Epk Dohnany 0:11:08 5 Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:12:17 6 Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialezed JPN 0:12:18 7 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Dutch National Team 0:12:55 8 Tatjana Dold (Ger) Easton Rockets 0:14:14 9 Iana Belomoyna (Ukr) 0:15:36 10 Asa Erlandsson (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:16:06 11 Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways 0:16:49 12 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek Kmc Trade Team 0:17:22 -1lap Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/Notubes 0:17:44 -1lap Oxana Rybakova (Rus) -1lap Maaris Meier (Est) Nissan Proshop Team -1lap Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team -2laps Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC -2laps Elena Gogoleva (Rus) -2laps Dosa Eszter (Hun) Vitalitas Se -2laps Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District -2laps Viktoriya Sultanova (Ukr) C.C. Roma -2laps Marta Terershchuk (Ukr) -2laps Stephania Magri MTA19771009 Squadra Donne -2laps Michaela Malarikova (Svk) CK Suicmub Bratislava -3laps Natasha Barry (GBr) Progression Fitness -4laps Jelena Petrova (Lat) -4laps Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team DNF Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC DNS Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Trek DNS Demetra Antoniou (Cyp)

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Primorskiy District 1:03:35 2 Vladislav Bondaruk (Rus) 0:01:05 3 Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) 0:02:19 4 Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey/Cannondale 0:03:18 5 Loizou Christos (Cyp) Omonoia 0:04:58 6 Komin Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:05:01 7 Ivan Podgornov (Rus) 0:06:12 8 Katsouris Leondios (Cyp) 0:09:48 9 Roman Balashov (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:10:14 10 Ilya Chaplygin (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:12:01 11 Mikhail Protonin (Rus) 0:14:48 12 Pavel Aidubayev (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:16:00 13 Sergey Kovalchuk (Kaz) Kaz Olympic Trainig Center 0:16:13 14 Papacharalambous Kiriakos (Cyp) 0:17:53 15 Kiriakou Mamas (Cyp) Agios Mnason 0:25:49 -1lap Andreas Kangelaris (Cyp) DNF Kropachev Egor (Rus) Primorskiy District DNF Irineos Koutsiou (Cyp) Hrakleitos DQ Artem Shevtsov (Ukr)

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evgeniya Nekrasova (Rus) 0:58:01 2 Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) 0:06:02 3 Marzhan Baitleuova (Kaz) 0:18:40

Masters 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Feggaras Doros (Cyp) Omonoia 0:55:06 2 Ioannou Marios (Cyp) POL 0:06:13

Masters 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mick Farley (GBr) Nireas 1:05:34 2 Antreou Basos (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros 0:06:11 3 Vasilas Eystathios (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros 0:10:04 4 Achilleos Sofoklis (Cyp) Spoko 0:18:01 DNS Damalas Koulis (Cyp) Omonoia

Cadet boys # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paltagian Dimos (Cyp) Pol 0:51:40 2 Xristodoulidis Markos (Cyp) Agios Mnason 0:02:08 3 Ilya Mateev (Rus) 0:07:59 4 Dimitriades Andreas (Cyp) Omonoia 0:19:58 5 Michailides Stelios (Cyp) Apollon 0:28:22 6 Mina Panayiotis (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros 0:33:13 7 Kiriakos Andreaou (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros 0:35:16 -1lap Antoniou Andreas (Cyp) Pol -1lap Theocharous Andys (Cyp) Pol -1lap Dimitriou Michalis (Cyp) Apollon DNF Petrides Andreas (Cyp) Pol

Cadet girls # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katsikidou Antigoni (Cyp) Apollon 0:53:11

U15 boys # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Maltsev (Rus) 0:26:14 2 Konstantin Trofimov (Rus) 0:01:56 3 Michael Xristodoulos (Cyp) Agios Mnason 0:04:48 4 Andreas Poullakos (Cyp) Hraklitos 0:10:08 5 Andreas Papastaurou (Cyp) P.O.L 0:15:52 6 Adamou Alexandros (Cyp) Omonoia 0:15:53 DSQ Christou Andreas (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros DSQ Petrou Kiriakos (Cyp) Hraklitos

U15 girls # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christodoulou Anastasia (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros 0:48:49 2 Zotti Eleni (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros 0:04:26 3 Polidorou Elina (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros 0:09:50 4 Karagiorgi Kiriaki (Cyp) Podilatiki Kipros 0:15:25 DNF Marina Tumanova (Rus) DNF Regina Skobelva (Rus)