Trending

Majerus wins Cyclo-cross La Meziere

Kasteljin is second, Vanderbeken is third

Christine Majerus (Luxembourg) rode to sixth at her home Worlds

Christine Majerus (Luxembourg) rode to sixth at her home Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux)0:46:59
2Yara Kastelijn (Ned)0:00:26
3Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:00:44
4Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:00:51
5Amandine Fouquenet (Fra)0:01:04
6Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)0:01:07
7Juliette Labous (Fra)0:01:46
8Coralie Houdin (Fra)0:01:53
9Marine Strappazzon (Fra)0:02:18
10Laura Porhel (Fra)0:02:24
11Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra)
12Anais Grimault (Fra)0:03:11
13Louise Moullec (Fra)0:03:57
14Meg De Bruyne (Bel)0:04:24
15Laurie Vezie (Fra)0:05:05
16Audrey Weingarten (Fra)0:05:29
17Océane Goergen (Fra)0:07:36
18Florine Amice (Fra)1 lap
19Eloise Delprat (Fra)1 lap
20Marie Dufraux (Fra)1 lap
21Lyse Girault (Fra)1 lap

Latest on Cyclingnews