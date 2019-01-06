Trending

Van Aert's trip to Brittany pays off

World champion beats Venturini and Hermans

Wout van Aert (Cibel-Cebon)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Cibel-Cebon) preferred to travel 600km and race the Cyclo-cross International de La Mézière race in Brittany on Sunday, but the trip was worth the effort, with the world champion taking a morale-boosting win and collecting a significant appearance fee.

Belgian media suggested Van Aert received a 20,000 Euro fee – double his usual amount, and flew to western France from Belgium to avoid the long drive. It was his third win of the season after struggling to match Mathieu van der Poel’s dominance in the more important races.

Van Aert warmed up on the rollers before his race and used his superior speed to quickly go clear of the pack. Keen to push himself just a week before the Belgian national championships, he raced hard for an hour, opening a two-minute lead on his rivals.

At the finish, Van Aert was already warming down on the rollers before Clement Venturini (AG2R-La Mondiale) beat Quinten Hermans (Telenet-Fidea) for second place.

“I attacked early because I wanted a hard race. I needed a hard race because the Belgian championships next week will be a hard race,” Van Aert said in French as he warmed down.

“It’s never easy to win, but my gap was big and that’s good.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon1:05:20
2Clement Venturini (Fra)0:01:47
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
4Antoine Benoist (Fra) Team Chazal Canyon0:02:20
5Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts - 7770:02:39
6Mickaël Crispin (Fra) Team Chazal Canyon0:02:41
7Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:48
8Vincent Baestaens (Bel)0:02:52
9Clément Russo (Fra)
10Steve Chainel (Fra) Team Chazal Canyon
11Matthieu Boulo (Fra)0:03:01
12Francis Mourey (Fra) S1Neo Connect Cycling Team0:03:05
13Lucas Dubau (Fra)0:03:30
14Simon Zahner (Swi)
15Valentin Guillaud (Fra)0:04:23
16David Menut (Fra)0:04:39
17Lilian Calmejane (Fra)0:04:48
18Emil Hekele (Cze)0:04:56
19Joshua Dubau (Fra)0:05:36
20Yan Gras (Fra) Team Chazal Canyon0:05:48
21Joris Delbove (Fra) S1Neo Connect Cycling Team0:06:20
22Sammy Cadot Roger (Fra)0:06:27
23Almenzo Benoist (Fra)
24Julien Roussel (Fra)0:06:46
25Tony Periou (Fra)
26Valentin Humbert (Fra) S1Neo Connect Cycling Team0:06:49
27Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)
28Thomas Gachignard (Fra)0:07:13
29Mathieu Taburet (Fra)1 lap
30Erwann Kerraud (Fra)1 lap
31Elie Gesbert (Fra)1 lap
32Thibault Valognes (Fra)1 lap
33Florian Le Corre (Fra)2 laps
34Guillaume Guilbaud (Fra)2 laps
35Julien Leclercq (Fra)2 laps
36Laudelino Plas (Fra)2 laps
37Cyprien Gilles (Fra)2 laps
38Garry Millburn (Aus)2 laps
39Karol Michalski (Pol)2 laps
40Lukáš Smola (Cze)2 laps
41Théo Gueret (Fra)2 laps
42Justin Mottier (Fra)2 laps
43Paul Ourselin (Fra)2 laps
44Erwann Denis (Fra)2 laps
45Jean Michel Huby (Fra)2 laps
46Steven Delprat (Fra)3 laps
47Bastien Godefroy (Fra)3 laps
48Romain Hardy (Fra)3 laps
49Clement Alleno (Fra)3 laps
50Julien Selvestrel (Fra)3 laps
51Ferdinand Marion (Fra)
52Clement Moquet (Fra)3 laps
53Edwin De Wit (Bel)4 laps
54Antoine Josso (Fra)4 laps
55Camille Bouquet (Fra)4 laps
56Gurvan Ollivier (Fra)5 laps
57Kevin Le Guelvoud (Fra)5 laps
DNFQuentin Navarro (Fra) S1Neo Connect Cycling Team
DNFMaxime Bonsergent (Fra)
DNFMatthieu Legrand (Fra)
DNFSimon Lepoittevin Dubost (Fra)

