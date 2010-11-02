Mourey prevails in Marle
Gadret outpsrints Lejeune for second
|1
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:56:58
|2
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|3
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube
|4
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|0:00:59
|5
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 61
|0:01:05
|6
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine
|0:01:39
|7
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine
|0:01:56
|8
|Julien Roussel (Fra) VC Rouen
|0:02:10
|9
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)
|0:02:15
|10
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:02:24
|11
|Aurelien Gizzi (Fra)
|12
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Cycling Champs
|13
|Camille Thominet (Fra) CCVSA
|14
|Ludovic Renard (Fra) Oceane Cycle Poitevin
|0:03:12
|15
|Alexandre Billon (Fra)
|16
|David Derepas (Fra) UVC Aube
|17
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned)
|0:03:37
|18
|Nicolas Lebesq (Fra) AC Centuloise
|0:03:43
|19
|Stijn Penne (Bel) SDC Rogelli
|20
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel)
|21
|David Pagnier (Fra) CCVSA
|0:03:58
|22
|Sébastien Hansen (Fra) US Domont
|0:04:48
|23
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|Alexandre Baillet (Fra) CCVSA
|0:05:44
|25
|François Bruneval (Fra) VC Rouen
|26
|Julien Belgy (Fra) Vendee U
|27
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra) ACB Reims
|28
|Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun
|29
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|30
|Dany Lacroix (Bel)
