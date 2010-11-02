Trending

Mourey prevails in Marle

Gadret outpsrints Lejeune for second

Full Results
1Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:56:58
2John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:25
3Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube
4Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 930:00:59
5Florian Le Corre (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 610:01:05
6Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine0:01:39
7Jérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine0:01:56
8Julien Roussel (Fra) VC Rouen0:02:10
9Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)0:02:15
10Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:02:24
11Aurelien Gizzi (Fra)
12Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Cycling Champs
13Camille Thominet (Fra) CCVSA
14Ludovic Renard (Fra) Oceane Cycle Poitevin0:03:12
15Alexandre Billon (Fra)
16David Derepas (Fra) UVC Aube
17Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned)0:03:37
18Nicolas Lebesq (Fra) AC Centuloise0:03:43
19Stijn Penne (Bel) SDC Rogelli
20Bjorn Rondelez (Bel)
21David Pagnier (Fra) CCVSA0:03:58
22Sébastien Hansen (Fra) US Domont0:04:48
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
24Alexandre Baillet (Fra) CCVSA0:05:44
25François Bruneval (Fra) VC Rouen
26Julien Belgy (Fra) Vendee U
27Ludovic Dubau (Fra) ACB Reims
28Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun
29Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
30Dany Lacroix (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews