Nash and Driscoll double up at CXLA

Ortenblad repeats in U23s

Image 1 of 2

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) comes across the line for the win.

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) comes across the line for the win.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 2

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) on the double flyover

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) on the double flyover
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement1:02:51
2Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:00:09
3Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Bikes0:00:12
4Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized0:00:25
5Jonathan Page (USA)0:01:27
6Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:01:49
7Carl Decker (USA)0:02:00
8Mitchell Hoke (USA)0:02:56
9Max Judelson (USA)0:03:04
10Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar Cycling0:03:38
11Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler/HRS/Rock Lobster0:03:53
12Carson Miller (USA)0:04:06
13Nicholas Lemke (USA)0:04:30
14Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
15Molly Cameron (USA)
16Mark Flis (USA)0:04:32
17John Behrens (USA)0:05:29
18Jason Siegle (USA)0:06:15
19Justin Robinson (USA)0:07:05
20David Sheek (USA)0:07:55
21Ted Willard (USA)0:07:56
22Jose Alfredo Pacheco Roses (Mex)0:08:06
23Kailin Waterman (USA)
24Justin Dillon (USA)
25Jim Wood (USA)
26Derek Herman (USA)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:45:44
2Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:00:08
3Rachel Lloyd (USA)0:00:49
4Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic/Zones0:01:06
5Elle Anderson (USA)0:01:33
6Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster0:02:09
7Caitlyn Vestal (USA)0:02:19
8Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona0:02:54
9Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross0:03:09
10Carolina Gómez (Arg)0:03:18
11Megan Chinburg (USA)0:03:46
12Tricia Fleischer (USA)0:04:01
13Laura Winberry (USA)0:04:06
14Caroline Dezendorf (USA)0:04:13
15Rebecca Blatt (USA)0:04:40
16Alexandra Burton (USA)0:04:53
17Nicole Brandt (USA)0:05:03
18Kenda Super (USA)0:05:04
19Caitlin Bernstien (USA)
20Heidi Wood (USA)0:05:23
21Teal Stetson-Lee (USA)0:05:55
22Shannon Mallory (USA)0:06:23
23Andrianna Zolton (USA)0:06:49
24Hillary King (USA)0:06:53
25Chelsea Weidinger (USA)0:07:58
26Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle company Vista Sub0:08:13
27Natalie Tapias (USA)0:08:34
28Nikki Peterson (USA)0:09:03
29Kelly Chang (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
30Ali Flis (USA)

U23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:51:00
2Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement0:00:01
3Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co./Vista Subaru0:00:15
4Maxx Chance (USA)0:00:54
5Ian Mcpherson (USA)0:00:56
6Liam Dunn (USA)0:02:26
7Gavin Haley (USA) Giant Factory Cyclocross Team0:02:40
8Garrett Gerchar (USA)0:02:43
9Lucas Rowton (USA)0:02:55
10Anders Nystrom (USA)0:02:56
11Taylor Squillaci (USA)0:03:11
12Adam Brown (USA)0:04:18
13Kevin Barker (USA)0:04:25
14Cormac Dunn (USA)0:04:46
15Michael Barker (USA)0:05:21
16Ian Stowe (USA)0:05:48
17Dillen Maurer (USA)
18Daniel Johnson (USA)
19Bailey Eckles (USA)

