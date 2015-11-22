Nash and Driscoll double up at CXLA
Ortenblad repeats in U23s
Day 2: Long Beach -
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|1:02:51
|2
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:00:09
|3
|Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Bikes
|0:00:12
|4
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized
|0:00:25
|5
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:01:27
|6
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|0:01:49
|7
|Carl Decker (USA)
|0:02:00
|8
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|0:02:56
|9
|Max Judelson (USA)
|0:03:04
|10
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar Cycling
|0:03:38
|11
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:03:53
|12
|Carson Miller (USA)
|0:04:06
|13
|Nicholas Lemke (USA)
|0:04:30
|14
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|15
|Molly Cameron (USA)
|16
|Mark Flis (USA)
|0:04:32
|17
|John Behrens (USA)
|0:05:29
|18
|Jason Siegle (USA)
|0:06:15
|19
|Justin Robinson (USA)
|0:07:05
|20
|David Sheek (USA)
|0:07:55
|21
|Ted Willard (USA)
|0:07:56
|22
|Jose Alfredo Pacheco Roses (Mex)
|0:08:06
|23
|Kailin Waterman (USA)
|24
|Justin Dillon (USA)
|25
|Jim Wood (USA)
|26
|Derek Herman (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:45:44
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:08
|3
|Rachel Lloyd (USA)
|0:00:49
|4
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic/Zones
|0:01:06
|5
|Elle Anderson (USA)
|0:01:33
|6
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|0:02:09
|7
|Caitlyn Vestal (USA)
|0:02:19
|8
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona
|0:02:54
|9
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross
|0:03:09
|10
|Carolina Gómez (Arg)
|0:03:18
|11
|Megan Chinburg (USA)
|0:03:46
|12
|Tricia Fleischer (USA)
|0:04:01
|13
|Laura Winberry (USA)
|0:04:06
|14
|Caroline Dezendorf (USA)
|0:04:13
|15
|Rebecca Blatt (USA)
|0:04:40
|16
|Alexandra Burton (USA)
|0:04:53
|17
|Nicole Brandt (USA)
|0:05:03
|18
|Kenda Super (USA)
|0:05:04
|19
|Caitlin Bernstien (USA)
|20
|Heidi Wood (USA)
|0:05:23
|21
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA)
|0:05:55
|22
|Shannon Mallory (USA)
|0:06:23
|23
|Andrianna Zolton (USA)
|0:06:49
|24
|Hillary King (USA)
|0:06:53
|25
|Chelsea Weidinger (USA)
|0:07:58
|26
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle company Vista Sub
|0:08:13
|27
|Natalie Tapias (USA)
|0:08:34
|28
|Nikki Peterson (USA)
|0:09:03
|29
|Kelly Chang (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|30
|Ali Flis (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:51:00
|2
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:00:01
|3
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co./Vista Subaru
|0:00:15
|4
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|0:00:54
|5
|Ian Mcpherson (USA)
|0:00:56
|6
|Liam Dunn (USA)
|0:02:26
|7
|Gavin Haley (USA) Giant Factory Cyclocross Team
|0:02:40
|8
|Garrett Gerchar (USA)
|0:02:43
|9
|Lucas Rowton (USA)
|0:02:55
|10
|Anders Nystrom (USA)
|0:02:56
|11
|Taylor Squillaci (USA)
|0:03:11
|12
|Adam Brown (USA)
|0:04:18
|13
|Kevin Barker (USA)
|0:04:25
|14
|Cormac Dunn (USA)
|0:04:46
|15
|Michael Barker (USA)
|0:05:21
|16
|Ian Stowe (USA)
|0:05:48
|17
|Dillen Maurer (USA)
|18
|Daniel Johnson (USA)
|19
|Bailey Eckles (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy