Trending

Nash and Driscoll win first day at CXLA

Ortenblad wins U23 race

Image 1 of 2

Jamey Driscoll wrestled throughout the Elite Men’s race, but finished just off the podium in fourth.

Jamey Driscoll wrestled throughout the Elite Men’s race, but finished just off the podium in fourth.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 2 of 2

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) sweeping the weekend at the KMC Cyclocross Festival

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) sweeping the weekend at the KMC Cyclocross Festival
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement1:03:35
2Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Bikes
3Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:00:35
4Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized0:00:51
5Mitchell Hoke (USA)0:00:53
6Jonathan Page (USA)0:01:16
7Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:01:20
8Carl Decker (USA)0:02:14
9Carson Miller (USA)0:02:24
10Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler/HRS/Rock Lobster0:02:41
11Max Judelson (USA)0:03:02
12Jose Alfredo Pacheco Roses (Mex)0:04:15
13Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
14Nicholas Lemke (USA)0:05:14
15Mark Flis (USA)0:05:23
16Menso De Jong (USA)0:05:34
17John Behrens (USA)0:05:37
18Jason Siegle (USA)0:06:23
19David Sheek (USA)0:06:46
20Zachary Heath (USA)0:06:56
21Molly Cameron (USA)0:08:51
22Justin Robinson (USA)0:11:23
23Kailin Waterman (USA)
24Jim Wood (USA)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:43:27
2Rachel Lloyd (USA)0:00:10
3Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:00:34
4Elle Anderson (USA)0:00:53
5Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster0:01:30
6Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic/Zones0:01:59
7Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona0:02:08
8Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross0:02:18
9Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:02:26
10Caitlyn Vestal (USA)0:02:36
11Teal Stetson-Lee (USA)0:02:45
12Carolina Gómez (Arg)0:03:02
13Tricia Fleischer (USA)0:03:27
14Laura Winberry (USA)0:03:48
15Alexandra Burton (USA)0:04:03
16Nicole Brandt (USA)0:04:36
17Heidi Wood (USA)0:05:19
18Caitlin Bernstien (USA)0:05:31
19Kenda Super (USA)0:05:53
20Hillary King (USA)0:06:09
21Megan Chinburg (USA)0:06:27
22Shannon Mallory (USA)0:06:34
23Andrianna Zolton (USA)0:07:05
24Chelsea Weidinger (USA)0:07:23
25Christina Birch (USA)0:07:27
26Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle company Vista Sub0:08:00
27Kelly Chang (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster0:08:14
28Natalie Tapias (USA)0:08:38
29Nikki Peterson (USA)0:09:26
30Christine Pai (USA)0:11:40
31Ali Flis (USA)

U23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:50:00
2Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement0:00:36
3Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co./Vista Subaru0:00:55
4Ian Mcpherson (USA)0:01:40
5Garrett Gerchar (USA)0:01:43
6Liam Dunn (USA)0:01:44
7Spencer Downing (USA)0:02:30
8Maxx Chance (USA)0:02:37
9Michael Barker (USA)0:03:13
10Dillen Maurer (USA)0:03:36
11Cormac Dunn (USA)0:03:58
12Anders Nystrom (USA)0:05:05
13Kevin Barker (USA)0:06:03
14Lucas Rowton (USA)0:07:47
15Adam Brown (USA)0:08:37

Latest on Cyclingnews