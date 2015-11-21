Nash and Driscoll win first day at CXLA
Ortenblad wins U23 race
Day 1: Long Beach -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|1:03:35
|2
|Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Bikes
|3
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:00:35
|4
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized
|0:00:51
|5
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|0:00:53
|6
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:01:16
|7
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|0:01:20
|8
|Carl Decker (USA)
|0:02:14
|9
|Carson Miller (USA)
|0:02:24
|10
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:02:41
|11
|Max Judelson (USA)
|0:03:02
|12
|Jose Alfredo Pacheco Roses (Mex)
|0:04:15
|13
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|14
|Nicholas Lemke (USA)
|0:05:14
|15
|Mark Flis (USA)
|0:05:23
|16
|Menso De Jong (USA)
|0:05:34
|17
|John Behrens (USA)
|0:05:37
|18
|Jason Siegle (USA)
|0:06:23
|19
|David Sheek (USA)
|0:06:46
|20
|Zachary Heath (USA)
|0:06:56
|21
|Molly Cameron (USA)
|0:08:51
|22
|Justin Robinson (USA)
|0:11:23
|23
|Kailin Waterman (USA)
|24
|Jim Wood (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:43:27
|2
|Rachel Lloyd (USA)
|0:00:10
|3
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:34
|4
|Elle Anderson (USA)
|0:00:53
|5
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|0:01:30
|6
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic/Zones
|0:01:59
|7
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona
|0:02:08
|8
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross
|0:02:18
|9
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|0:02:26
|10
|Caitlyn Vestal (USA)
|0:02:36
|11
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA)
|0:02:45
|12
|Carolina Gómez (Arg)
|0:03:02
|13
|Tricia Fleischer (USA)
|0:03:27
|14
|Laura Winberry (USA)
|0:03:48
|15
|Alexandra Burton (USA)
|0:04:03
|16
|Nicole Brandt (USA)
|0:04:36
|17
|Heidi Wood (USA)
|0:05:19
|18
|Caitlin Bernstien (USA)
|0:05:31
|19
|Kenda Super (USA)
|0:05:53
|20
|Hillary King (USA)
|0:06:09
|21
|Megan Chinburg (USA)
|0:06:27
|22
|Shannon Mallory (USA)
|0:06:34
|23
|Andrianna Zolton (USA)
|0:07:05
|24
|Chelsea Weidinger (USA)
|0:07:23
|25
|Christina Birch (USA)
|0:07:27
|26
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle company Vista Sub
|0:08:00
|27
|Kelly Chang (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:08:14
|28
|Natalie Tapias (USA)
|0:08:38
|29
|Nikki Peterson (USA)
|0:09:26
|30
|Christine Pai (USA)
|0:11:40
|31
|Ali Flis (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:50:00
|2
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:00:36
|3
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co./Vista Subaru
|0:00:55
|4
|Ian Mcpherson (USA)
|0:01:40
|5
|Garrett Gerchar (USA)
|0:01:43
|6
|Liam Dunn (USA)
|0:01:44
|7
|Spencer Downing (USA)
|0:02:30
|8
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|0:02:37
|9
|Michael Barker (USA)
|0:03:13
|10
|Dillen Maurer (USA)
|0:03:36
|11
|Cormac Dunn (USA)
|0:03:58
|12
|Anders Nystrom (USA)
|0:05:05
|13
|Kevin Barker (USA)
|0:06:03
|14
|Lucas Rowton (USA)
|0:07:47
|15
|Adam Brown (USA)
|0:08:37
