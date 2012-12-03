Trending

Nash sweeps CXLA Weekend

Krasniak, Mani complete podium

Full Results
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:41:21
2Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus0:00:18
3Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement0:00:45
4Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:01:13
5Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:01:41
6Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club0:01:57
7Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:02:17
8Courtenay McFadden (USA) Clif Bar//Bicycle Centres/Voler0:02:34
9Alice Pennington (USA) Kona0:02:52
10Serena Gordon (USA) Silverado p/b Sunnyside Sports0:02:57
11Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:03:22
12Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M0:03:39
13Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:04:21
14Katie Melena (USA) Bicycle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles0:05:26
15Emily Kachorek (USA)0:05:40
16Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster0:05:54
17Hannah Finchamp (USA) Cynergy Cycles Racing Team0:07:23
18Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:09:50

