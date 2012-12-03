Trending

Teammates Johnson, Trebon finish 1-2 on CXLA day 2

Berden 3rd again in Los Angeles

Full Results
1Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:57:18
2Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:01
3Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement0:01:03
4Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus0:01:12
5Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:01:15
6Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:01:23
7James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:01:55
8Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:01:56
9Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:03:12
10Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team0:03:14
11Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona0:03:28
12Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:03:58
13Kevin Noiles (Can) cyclocrossracing.com0:04:20
14Sean Babcock (USA) Kona0:04:37
15Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:05:17
16Aaron Schooler (Can) Norco Bicycles - SRI Importing0:05:20
17Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant0:07:52
18Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing0:07:55
19Brennan Wodtli (USA) All Access Racing0:08:08
20Derek Yarra (USA) MASH SF0:08:17
21Aaron Bradford (USA) Bicyle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles0:08:18
22Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh-Clement
23Tyler Coplea (USA) BH-Hammer Nutrition0:08:21
24Kenny Wehn (USA) NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
25Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles
26Ben Bertiger (USA) The Team Socalcross
27Andre Sutton (Can)
28Alex Work (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles
29Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
30Travis Glysson (USA)
31Blake Anton (USA) Team Clif Bar Racing
32Jay Kwan (USA) The Team Socalcross

