Teammates Johnson, Trebon finish 1-2 on CXLA day 2
Berden 3rd again in Los Angeles
Elite men: -
|1
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:57:18
|2
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:01
|3
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:03
|4
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:01:12
|5
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:01:15
|6
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:01:23
|7
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:55
|8
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:01:56
|9
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:03:12
|10
|Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team
|0:03:14
|11
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
|0:03:28
|12
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:03:58
|13
|Kevin Noiles (Can) cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:20
|14
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|0:04:37
|15
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:05:17
|16
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Norco Bicycles - SRI Importing
|0:05:20
|17
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant
|0:07:52
|18
|Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing
|0:07:55
|19
|Brennan Wodtli (USA) All Access Racing
|0:08:08
|20
|Derek Yarra (USA) MASH SF
|0:08:17
|21
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Bicyle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles
|0:08:18
|22
|Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|23
|Tyler Coplea (USA) BH-Hammer Nutrition
|0:08:21
|24
|Kenny Wehn (USA) NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|25
|Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles
|26
|Ben Bertiger (USA) The Team Socalcross
|27
|Andre Sutton (Can)
|28
|Alex Work (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles
|29
|Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
|30
|Travis Glysson (USA)
|31
|Blake Anton (USA) Team Clif Bar Racing
|32
|Jay Kwan (USA) The Team Socalcross
