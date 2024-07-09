Forest fires cause cancellation of Utah's Crusher in the Tushar gravel race

Life Time Grand Prix series results will now be calculated on best four of the six remaining races, given removal of July 13 event

High elevation and climbing are signatures of Crusher in the Tushar in Utah
Racing at a previous edition of Crusher in the Tushar in Utah (Image credit: Life Time)

Forest fires have led to the cancellation of Saturday's Crusher in the Tushar in Utah, cutting out the climb heavy third round of the 2024 Life Time Grand Prix series.

The 69.9 mile high altitude gravel race was set to host a field filled with top riders in the discipline, from the United States and beyond, to chase victory at the race and continued the battle for top placings in the Life Time series. The removal of the climb heavy race from the series has cut the event to six rounds and as a result organisers have said the final standings will now be calculated on the best four of the six races, rather than the top five.

Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

