Image 1 of 10 The chase group remounts (Image credit: Matt James) Image 2 of 10 Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant Berry) was on a mission (Image credit: Matt James) Image 3 of 10 Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant Berry) after the stairs (Image credit: Matt James) Image 4 of 10 Kathy Sherwin tries to close the gap to Stetson-Lee (Image credit: Matt James) Image 5 of 10 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) in second over the barriers (Image credit: Matt James) Image 6 of 10 Meredith Miller on the attack (Image credit: Matt James) Image 7 of 10 Carrie Cash-Wooten and Kathy Sherwin chasing (Image credit: Matt James) Image 8 of 10 Ashley James runs the barriers (Image credit: Matt James) Image 9 of 10 The leaders clear the fly over (Image credit: Matt James) Image 10 of 10 Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant Berry) wins the women's race (Image credit: Matt James)

The women’s race was virtually a one woman show with Teal Stetson-Lee attacking on the first lap and not looking back until she crossed the line.

Behind her, a chase group tried valiantly to close the gap, but the presence of Stetson-Lee’s teammate, Meredith Miller, in the group disrupted a concerted chase. Once Stetson-Lee’s lead had reached insurmountable levels, Miller attacked and quickly carved out a position in second place, which she would hold easily hold to the line.

As the remnants of the chase broke apart, Katherine Sherwin on Stan’s NoTubes took the sprint over Carrie Cash-Wooten for third with Kelsy Bingham of Roosters/Biker’s Edge filling out the top five.

Following the successful start to the season with CrossVegas, StarCrossed and now the Gateway Cross Cup, the inaugural Cross After Dark series concludes October 15th and 16th with Spooky Cross in Irvine, CA.