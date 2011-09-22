Stetson-Lee on top in Univesity City
Miller and Sherwin trickle in more than half a minute down
Elite Women: St. Louis -
The women’s race was virtually a one woman show with Teal Stetson-Lee attacking on the first lap and not looking back until she crossed the line.
Behind her, a chase group tried valiantly to close the gap, but the presence of Stetson-Lee’s teammate, Meredith Miller, in the group disrupted a concerted chase. Once Stetson-Lee’s lead had reached insurmountable levels, Miller attacked and quickly carved out a position in second place, which she would hold easily hold to the line.
As the remnants of the chase broke apart, Katherine Sherwin on Stan’s NoTubes took the sprint over Carrie Cash-Wooten for third with Kelsy Bingham of Roosters/Biker’s Edge filling out the top five.
Following the successful start to the season with CrossVegas, StarCrossed and now the Gateway Cross Cup, the inaugural Cross After Dark series concludes October 15th and 16th with Spooky Cross in Irvine, CA.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp
|0:40:36
|2
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp
|0:00:33
|3
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross
|0:01:04
|4
|Carrie Cash-Wooten (USA) Pedal the Cause
|5
|Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters/Bikers Edge
|0:01:07
|6
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci
|7
|Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen
|0:01:16
|8
|Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite
|0:01:28
|9
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX Elite
|0:02:33
|10
|Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart.com/Flanders
|11
|Corrie Osborne (USA) ISCorp
|0:03:51
|12
|Sarah Lukas (USA) Lindenwood University
|0:08:41
|DNS
|Kari Studley (USA) Velo Bella
