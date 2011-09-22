Powers overcomes Berden in Gateway Cross
Page completes top three
Elite Men: St. Louis -
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) emerged victorious ahead of a collection of top domestic and international cyclo-cross racers in the inaugural Gateway Cross Cup, the third round of the newly minted Cross After Dark series.
On a fast, flat course, Powers dispatched Belgian Ben Berden on the final lap to take the win after an aggressive race, while Jonathan Page (Planet Bike/Blue) fought his way to third.
From the start of the men’s race, it was clear that the course, which featured two run ups, a flyover, barriers and constant twists and turns, would favor technical attacking riders.
Berden lit up the race early on with a bold solo move, breaking the race apart for the rest of the field. Behind him, a chase group of Jonathan Page, Jamey Driscoll, Jeremy Powers and national champion Todd Wells formed, working seamlessly to reel Berden in two laps later.
From there, the group showed remarkable cohesion and distanced the rest of the field, making it a five man race for the win. By far the most aggressive of the group was Berden, who tried numerous attacks, each one closely marked by Powers, as the group continued to put time into the chase.
40 minutes in to the hour long race, an attack by Page disrupted the group and momentarily gapped Driscoll, who dangled at the back. It wasn’t enough to break up the leaders and Powers put in a surge of his own with two to go, taking the ever present Berden with him.
The cat and mouse continued as the fractured group looked as if it was about to regroup with 500m to go until a final push by Powers took him across the line solo with Berden following in second and Page rounding out the podium. Despite his apparent difficulty two thirds of the way through the race, Driscoll took home the fourth place spot while Todd Wells rolled his stars and stripes skinsuit in for fifth.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|0:57:23
|2
|Ben Berden (Bel) Stoemper
|0:00:05
|3
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles
|0:00:08
|4
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:11
|5
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:00:34
|6
|Bryan Fawley (USA) ORBEA USA
|0:01:54
|7
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|8
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross
|9
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:02:02
|10
|Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:02:41
|11
|Kevin Fish (USA)
|0:02:46
|12
|Jonathan Sundt (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling
|0:03:12
|13
|Jonathan Schottler (USA) Big Shark/Michelob Ultra
|0:03:23
|14
|Devin Clark (USA) Hub Cycle Company/The Cannonbal
|0:03:36
|15
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing
|16
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill CX Team
|0:04:05
|17
|Jason Rassi (USA) Psimet Elite
|18
|Mathew Ankney (USA) Tulsa Tough
|0:04:42
|19
|Stephen Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy/The Trek Stores
|0:05:51
|20
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:06:54
|+ 1 Lap
|Jay Strothman (USA) rokkit racing
|+ 3 Laps
|Matthew Allen (USA)
|DNF
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|DNF
|Taylor Carrington (USA) Turin Bikes - TLR
|DNF
|Chris Mackay (USA) Cole Sport Racing
|DNF
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM- G B Vorselaar Cycling Team
|DNS
|Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|DNS
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|DNS
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun) AXIS
|DNS
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|DNS
|Daniel Eiten (USA)
|DNS
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
