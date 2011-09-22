Image 1 of 14 The crowd hands out some dollars to the chasers (Image credit: Matt James) Image 2 of 14 Powers bunny hopped the barriers to victory. (Image credit: Matt James) Image 3 of 14 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) wins the Gateway Cross Cup (Image credit: Matt James) Image 4 of 14 The elite men's podium in St. Louis. (Image credit: Matt James) Image 5 of 14 Jamie Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) remounts (Image credit: Matt James) Image 6 of 14 Jamie Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) leads the race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 7 of 14 Fans set up dollar prizes on the stairs (Image credit: Matt James) Image 8 of 14 Brad Huff is not a regular in the cross scene, but jumped in for his local UCI race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 9 of 14 Ben Berden on the attack (Image credit: Matt James) Image 10 of 14 Ben Berden was in the mix all night. (Image credit: Matt James) Image 11 of 14 Barry Wicks hopped the barriers too. (Image credit: Matt James) Image 12 of 14 US champion Todd Wells races through the tunnel of fans. (Image credit: Matt James) Image 13 of 14 Todd Wells also had no problems hopping the barriers (Image credit: Matt James) Image 14 of 14 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) in the lead (Image credit: Matt James)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) emerged victorious ahead of a collection of top domestic and international cyclo-cross racers in the inaugural Gateway Cross Cup, the third round of the newly minted Cross After Dark series.

On a fast, flat course, Powers dispatched Belgian Ben Berden on the final lap to take the win after an aggressive race, while Jonathan Page (Planet Bike/Blue) fought his way to third.

From the start of the men’s race, it was clear that the course, which featured two run ups, a flyover, barriers and constant twists and turns, would favor technical attacking riders.

Berden lit up the race early on with a bold solo move, breaking the race apart for the rest of the field. Behind him, a chase group of Jonathan Page, Jamey Driscoll, Jeremy Powers and national champion Todd Wells formed, working seamlessly to reel Berden in two laps later.

From there, the group showed remarkable cohesion and distanced the rest of the field, making it a five man race for the win. By far the most aggressive of the group was Berden, who tried numerous attacks, each one closely marked by Powers, as the group continued to put time into the chase.

40 minutes in to the hour long race, an attack by Page disrupted the group and momentarily gapped Driscoll, who dangled at the back. It wasn’t enough to break up the leaders and Powers put in a surge of his own with two to go, taking the ever present Berden with him.

The cat and mouse continued as the fractured group looked as if it was about to regroup with 500m to go until a final push by Powers took him across the line solo with Berden following in second and Page rounding out the podium. Despite his apparent difficulty two thirds of the way through the race, Driscoll took home the fourth place spot while Todd Wells rolled his stars and stripes skinsuit in for fifth.