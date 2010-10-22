Ludescher takes stage 4 for elites though Kirsipuu is fastest overall
Huber maintains race lead over Brentjens
In the fourth stage of the Crocodile Trophy, a tactical battle developed in the elite men's race, with Austrian Philipp Ludescher claiming the stage victory in his category but taking second to M2-class leader Jaan Kirsipuu.
Cycling fans may be familiar with the Estonian star Kirsipuu through his exploits in the Tour de France, where he won a stage in 1999, but in the Australian outback, he was number one on the flat 157km stage to Chillagoe, well-suited to a sprinter.
"To be the stage winner feels great. Especially because I thought that Bart (Brentjens) would be the right man in the right place of that finishing corner," said Kirsipuu. "That's why I had tried to get away several times for the last five kilometres, and I succeeded at the third attempt." So far he had been "only" the leader of his age masters category, but now Kirsipuu is keen to challenge the overall.
"The coming flat stages should suit me even better," he said.
The tragic hero of the day was the overall leader Urs Huber (Switzerland). He was chased down after 150km on his own at the front. However, having doubted the success of his solo escape himself whilst riding, he contained his disappointment.
"Actually, that wasn't really my intention," Huber said. "However, no one came with me on the climb, and when I was still on my own after 100 kilometres and the wind in my back, I decided to try the impossible."
Huber finished just off the pace of the front group, with Ludescher and second placed elite man Allan Oras gaining only a dozen seconds, while Huber's main competition, Dutchman Bart Brentjens out-sprinted Huber for third on the day.
Canadian Cory Wallace has been virtually tracked by bad luck. After to flat tires yesterday and being third overall at the start of the stage, he had to let the lead group go again due to a tire failure and came in 35 minutes behind.
Sydney-rider Peter Clayton, competing in the M1 class, came across the finish line after X-rays at the hospital and continuing his race from where he had crashed.
Clayton sat in the emergency room of Mareeba hospital after crashing 15km before the third depot and arrived there with terrible pain in his hand. His supporting uncle took him to get X-rays done – diagnosis: broken thumb. However, the determined Croc Trophy racer didn't want to give up, and had his uncle drop him off again and he continued his race from where he had been forced to pause it.
As the last rider of the day, he finally crossed the finish line with a cheeky smile, "I was determined to continue the race and the doctors gave me the OK to do so. It hurts a little, but I am enjoying the riding too much to stop now."
The Crocodile Trophy continues to work out well for the Australian rider Abby McLennan. The 30-year-old secured her fourth stage win in 6:21.14. She was in good hands in a 12-rider strong group and had even time to enjoy the unique views from Mt Misery across the Great Dividing Range.
The fastest Australian man was again Taigh Banson who currently holds the sixth place in the elite category and seventh overall. Like on previous days, he is followed by M3 riders Hans Dielacher who leads the category and Roger Cull, who is second.
Within the Masters 1 category, the fastest Australian is Skerke Brendon from Team Rattle N Hum with a 16th place in the category and a overall 41st place, followed by Sydney-rider and "Austro-Australian", Martin Wisata, who is 18th in the category and 44th overall after today's stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut)
|4:55:30
|2
|Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin Team 9
|0:00:10
|3
|Bart Brentjens (Ned)
|0:00:12
|4
|Urs Huber (Swi)
|5
|Mike Mulkens (Bel)
|0:00:14
|6
|Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike
|0:00:15
|7
|Matthijs Pot (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 1
|0:22:23
|8
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut)
|0:22:24
|9
|Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain Team 6
|0:22:25
|10
|Réne Haselbacher (Aut)
|0:22:26
|11
|Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen
|0:25:59
|12
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|0:34:43
|13
|Paul Ensink (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 1
|0:58:20
|14
|Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain Team 6
|0:58:21
|15
|James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail
|1:19:33
|16
|Vinne Los (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 1
|1:25:45
|17
|Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team
|1:25:48
|DNF
|Hamish Taylor (Aus) Fraser and Mountain Team 6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 10
|6:21:14
|2
|Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 2
|1:05:41
|3
|Nancy Caceres (Aus)
|1:21:16
|4
|Lesley Sutton (Aus)
|1:40:39
|5
|Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 2
|1:54:43
|6
|Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 5
|5:30:09
|2
|Raf De Bakker (Bel)
|0:00:02
|3
|Franz Preihs (Aut) RADSPORT KOTNIK
|0:10:01
|4
|Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 8
|0:10:02
|5
|Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 8
|0:10:03
|6
|Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution
|0:41:08
|7
|Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 5
|0:41:10
|8
|Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale
|0:44:54
|9
|Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned)
|0:44:55
|10
|Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 4
|0:48:18
|11
|Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 4
|0:50:57
|12
|Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment
|0:51:04
|13
|Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 8
|0:51:06
|14
|Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 10
|0:51:08
|15
|Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont
|0:51:10
|16
|Rutger van Herpen (Ned)
|0:54:16
|17
|Peter Clayton (Aus)
|4:28:06
|DNF
|Patric Wiedmer (Swi) Boomerang Reisen
|DNF
|David Wood AUD
|DNF
|Nathan Sandford AUD
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin Team 9
|4:55:03
|2
|Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden Team 10
|0:35:07
|3
|Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin Team 9
|0:35:09
|4
|Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)
|1:02:40
|5
|Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2
|1:12:34
|6
|Guido Vangertruyden (Bel)
|1:16:15
|7
|Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 4
|1:19:59
|8
|Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team
|1:20:01
|9
|Julius Vincze (Aut)
|1:21:52
|10
|Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 10
|1:26:13
|11
|Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG Team 3
|1:45:24
|12
|Darren Withers (Aus)
|1:45:25
|13
|Rob Wijnbergen (Ned)
|1:55:13
|14
|Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2
|1:57:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hans Dielacher (Aus)
|5:21:33
|2
|Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU
|0:28:45
|3
|Leon van den Schoor (Ned)
|0:53:31
|4
|Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken Team 7
|0:53:32
|5
|Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken Team 7
|0:59:43
|6
|Joachim Oberföll (Ger)
|0:59:44
|7
|Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken Team 7
|0:59:46
|8
|Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 5
|1:18:54
|9
|Weit Heuker (Ned) BikeLife Roden Team 10
|1:24:51
|10
|Greg Parr (NZl) MIG Team 3
|11
|Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden
|1:59:20
|12
|Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG Team 3
|2:05:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klaus Sever (Aut)
|7:34:43
|DNF
|Udo Huber (Aut)
General classification after stage 4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urs Huber (Swi)
|15:13:28
|2
|Bart Brentjens (Ned)
|0:04:23
|3
|Mike Mulkens (Bel)
|0:33:10
|4
|Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin Team 9
|0:58:34
|5
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|1:28:05
|6
|Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain Team 6
|1:43:31
|7
|Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen
|2:02:06
|8
|Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike
|2:02:41
|9
|Matthijs Pot (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 1
|2:06:00
|10
|Réne Haselbacher (Aut)
|2:21:30
|11
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut)
|2:45:30
|12
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut)
|3:13:24
|13
|Paul Ensink (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 1
|3:34:08
|14
|Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain Team 6
|3:39:42
|15
|James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail
|4:10:01
|16
|Vinne Los (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 1
|5:10:21
|17
|Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team
|6:29:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 10
|20:25:55
|2
|Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 2
|3:42:28
|3
|Nancy Caceres (Aus)
|4:40:38
|4
|Lesley Sutton (Aus)
|5:47:16
|5
|Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 2
|6:25:54
|6
|Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 2
|6:41:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Raf De Bakker (Bel)
|17:17:42
|8
|Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 5
|17:24:37
|9
|Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 8
|17:59:19
|10
|Franz Preihs (Aut) RADSPORT KOTNIK
|18:18:30
|11
|Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution
|19:08:56
|12
|Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 8
|19:34:10
|13
|Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 4
|20:13:54
|14
|Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 5
|20:19:05
|15
|Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 8
|20:25:18
|16
|Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 10
|20:35:47
|17
|Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 4
|20:39:44
|18
|Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment
|20:41:36
|19
|Rutger van Herpen (Ned)
|20:52:39
|20
|Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned)
|20:59:52
|21
|Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale
|21:15:44
|22
|Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont
|21:39:31
|23
|Peter Clayton (Aus)
|22:45:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin Team 9
|16:17:46
|2
|Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin Team 9
|0:48:22
|3
|Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden Team 10
|2:25:11
|4
|Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2
|2:37:42
|5
|Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)
|2:53:33
|6
|Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team
|3:25:23
|7
|Guido Vangertruyden (Bel)
|3:51:49
|8
|Julius Vincze (Aut)
|3:53:59
|9
|Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 4
|4:06:02
|10
|Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 10
|4:08:14
|11
|Darren Withers (Aus)
|5:03:36
|12
|Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2
|5:27:30
|13
|Rob Wijnbergen (Ned)
|5:27:40
|14
|Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG Team 3
|7:53:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hans Dielacher (Aus)
|17:10:08
|2
|Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU
|0:43:10
|3
|Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken Team 7
|2:06:28
|4
|Leon van den Schoor (Ned)
|2:52:05
|5
|Joachim Oberföll (Ger)
|3:31:20
|6
|Weit Heuker (Ned) BikeLife Roden Team 10
|4:08:02
|7
|Greg Parr (NZl) MIG Team 3
|4:28:37
|8
|Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken Team 7
|4:48:05
|9
|Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden
|5:11:24
|10
|Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 5
|5:16:59
|11
|Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken Team 7
|6:13:28
|12
|Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG Team 3
|6:48:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klaus Sever (Aut)
|27:13:33
