Trending

Ludescher takes stage 4 for elites though Kirsipuu is fastest overall

Huber maintains race lead over Brentjens

Image 1 of 42

Jan Kirsipuu heads to the win on stage 4

Jan Kirsipuu heads to the win on stage 4
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 2 of 42

Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 4

Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 4
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 3 of 42

Rene Haselbacher leads Mike Mulkens

Rene Haselbacher leads Mike Mulkens
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 4 of 42

Klaus Sever, the sole remaining e-biker

Klaus Sever, the sole remaining e-biker
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 5 of 42

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 6 of 42

Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 2

Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 2
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 7 of 42

James Lamb

James Lamb
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 8 of 42

The lead group was fairly large on the flat stage.

The lead group was fairly large on the flat stage.
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 9 of 42

Lesley Sutton (Aus)

Lesley Sutton (Aus)
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 10 of 42

The leaders pass a deceased kangaroo.

The leaders pass a deceased kangaroo.
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 11 of 42

Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2

Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 12 of 42

Hans Dielacher (Aus)

Hans Dielacher (Aus)
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 13 of 42

An old, rusty car is a form of outback art.

An old, rusty car is a form of outback art.
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 14 of 42

Franz Preihs (Aut) RADSPORT KOTNIK

Franz Preihs (Aut) RADSPORT KOTNIK
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 15 of 42

Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 10

Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 10
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 16 of 42

Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike

Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 17 of 42

A group heads down the dry and dusty trail to

A group heads down the dry and dusty trail to
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 18 of 42

Guido Vangertruyden (Bel)

Guido Vangertruyden (Bel)
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 19 of 42

Greg Parr (NZl) MIG Team 3

Greg Parr (NZl) MIG Team 3
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 20 of 42

Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) leads Peter Van Mill and Jan Kirsipuu

Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) leads Peter Van Mill and Jan Kirsipuu
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 21 of 42

Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain Team 6

Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain Team 6
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 22 of 42

Maree Roberts on stage four

Maree Roberts on stage four
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 23 of 42

Rene Haselbacher puts the pressure on

Rene Haselbacher puts the pressure on
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 24 of 42

Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 8

Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 8
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 25 of 42

Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 5

Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 5
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 26 of 42

Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont

Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 27 of 42

Taigh Banson and Cory Wallace

Taigh Banson and Cory Wallace
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 28 of 42

Urs Huber (Swi)

Urs Huber (Swi)
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 29 of 42

Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike

Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 30 of 42

Patric Wiedmer and Hans Post

Patric Wiedmer and Hans Post
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 31 of 42

Raf De Bakker (Bel) on a climb

Raf De Bakker (Bel) on a climb
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 32 of 42

Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU

Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 33 of 42

Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen

Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 34 of 42

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 35 of 42

Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution

Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 36 of 42

Matthijs Pot (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 1 holds off a chase group

Matthijs Pot (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 1 holds off a chase group
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 37 of 42

Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG Team 3

Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG Team 3
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 38 of 42

Paul Ensink (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 1

Paul Ensink (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 1
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 39 of 42

Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 2

Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 2
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 40 of 42

Peter Clayton had to stop for x-rays after breaking his thumb in a crash, but continued

Peter Clayton had to stop for x-rays after breaking his thumb in a crash, but continued
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 41 of 42

Philipp Ludescher (Aut) went on to win the elite men's field on the stage

Philipp Ludescher (Aut) went on to win the elite men's field on the stage
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 42 of 42

Franz Preihs (Aut) RADSPORT KOTNIK from behind the wheel

Franz Preihs (Aut) RADSPORT KOTNIK from behind the wheel
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)

In the fourth stage of the Crocodile Trophy, a tactical battle developed in the elite men's race, with Austrian Philipp Ludescher claiming the stage victory in his category but taking second to M2-class leader Jaan Kirsipuu.

Cycling fans may be familiar with the Estonian star Kirsipuu through his exploits in the Tour de France, where he won a stage in 1999, but in the Australian outback, he was number one on the flat 157km stage to Chillagoe, well-suited to a sprinter.

"To be the stage winner feels great. Especially because I thought that Bart (Brentjens) would be the right man in the right place of that finishing corner," said Kirsipuu. "That's why I had tried to get away several times for the last five kilometres, and I succeeded at the third attempt." So far he had been "only" the leader of his age masters category, but now Kirsipuu is keen to challenge the overall.

"The coming flat stages should suit me even better," he said.

The tragic hero of the day was the overall leader Urs Huber (Switzerland). He was chased down after 150km on his own at the front. However, having doubted the success of his solo escape himself whilst riding, he contained his disappointment.

"Actually, that wasn't really my intention," Huber said. "However, no one came with me on the climb, and when I was still on my own after 100 kilometres and the wind in my back, I decided to try the impossible."

Huber finished just off the pace of the front group, with Ludescher and second placed elite man Allan Oras gaining only a dozen seconds, while Huber's main competition, Dutchman Bart Brentjens out-sprinted Huber for third on the day.

Canadian Cory Wallace has been virtually tracked by bad luck. After to flat tires yesterday and being third overall at the start of the stage, he had to let the lead group go again due to a tire failure and came in 35 minutes behind.

Sydney-rider Peter Clayton, competing in the M1 class, came across the finish line after X-rays at the hospital and continuing his race from where he had crashed.

Clayton sat in the emergency room of Mareeba hospital after crashing 15km before the third depot and arrived there with terrible pain in his hand. His supporting uncle took him to get X-rays done – diagnosis: broken thumb. However, the determined Croc Trophy racer didn't want to give up, and had his uncle drop him off again and he continued his race from where he had been forced to pause it.

As the last rider of the day, he finally crossed the finish line with a cheeky smile, "I was determined to continue the race and the doctors gave me the OK to do so. It hurts a little, but I am enjoying the riding too much to stop now."

The Crocodile Trophy continues to work out well for the Australian rider Abby McLennan. The 30-year-old secured her fourth stage win in 6:21.14. She was in good hands in a 12-rider strong group and had even time to enjoy the unique views from Mt Misery across the Great Dividing Range.

The fastest Australian man was again Taigh Banson who currently holds the sixth place in the elite category and seventh overall. Like on previous days, he is followed by M3 riders Hans Dielacher who leads the category and Roger Cull, who is second.

Within the Masters 1 category, the fastest Australian is Skerke Brendon from Team Rattle N Hum with a 16th place in the category and a overall 41st place, followed by Sydney-rider and "Austro-Australian", Martin Wisata, who is 18th in the category and 44th overall after today's stage.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philipp Ludescher (Aut)4:55:30
2Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin Team 90:00:10
3Bart Brentjens (Ned)0:00:12
4Urs Huber (Swi)
5Mike Mulkens (Bel)0:00:14
6Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike0:00:15
7Matthijs Pot (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 10:22:23
8Christoph Sokoll (Aut)0:22:24
9Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain Team 60:22:25
10Réne Haselbacher (Aut)0:22:26
11Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen0:25:59
12Cory Wallace (Can)0:34:43
13Paul Ensink (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 10:58:20
14Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain Team 60:58:21
15James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail1:19:33
16Vinne Los (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 11:25:45
17Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team1:25:48
DNFHamish Taylor (Aus) Fraser and Mountain Team 6

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 106:21:14
2Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 21:05:41
3Nancy Caceres (Aus)1:21:16
4Lesley Sutton (Aus)1:40:39
5Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 21:54:43
6Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 2

M1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 55:30:09
2Raf De Bakker (Bel)0:00:02
3Franz Preihs (Aut) RADSPORT KOTNIK0:10:01
4Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 80:10:02
5Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 80:10:03
6Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution0:41:08
7Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 50:41:10
8Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale0:44:54
9Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned)0:44:55
10Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 40:48:18
11Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 40:50:57
12Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment0:51:04
13Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 80:51:06
14Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 100:51:08
15Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont0:51:10
16Rutger van Herpen (Ned)0:54:16
17Peter Clayton (Aus)4:28:06
DNFPatric Wiedmer (Swi) Boomerang Reisen
DNFDavid Wood AUD
DNFNathan Sandford AUD

M2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin Team 94:55:03
2Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden Team 100:35:07
3Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin Team 90:35:09
4Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)1:02:40
5Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium21:12:34
6Guido Vangertruyden (Bel)1:16:15
7Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 41:19:59
8Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team1:20:01
9Julius Vincze (Aut)1:21:52
10Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 101:26:13
11Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG Team 31:45:24
12Darren Withers (Aus)1:45:25
13Rob Wijnbergen (Ned)1:55:13
14Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium21:57:41

M3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Dielacher (Aus)5:21:33
2Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU0:28:45
3Leon van den Schoor (Ned)0:53:31
4Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken Team 70:53:32
5Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken Team 70:59:43
6Joachim Oberföll (Ger)0:59:44
7Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken Team 70:59:46
8Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 51:18:54
9Weit Heuker (Ned) BikeLife Roden Team 101:24:51
10Greg Parr (NZl) MIG Team 3
11Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden1:59:20
12Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG Team 32:05:21

E-Bike
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klaus Sever (Aut)7:34:43
DNFUdo Huber (Aut)

General classification after stage 4

Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Swi)15:13:28
2Bart Brentjens (Ned)0:04:23
3Mike Mulkens (Bel)0:33:10
4Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin Team 90:58:34
5Cory Wallace (Can)1:28:05
6Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain Team 61:43:31
7Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen2:02:06
8Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike2:02:41
9Matthijs Pot (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 12:06:00
10Réne Haselbacher (Aut)2:21:30
11Philipp Ludescher (Aut)2:45:30
12Christoph Sokoll (Aut)3:13:24
13Paul Ensink (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 13:34:08
14Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain Team 63:39:42
15James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail4:10:01
16Vinne Los (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 15:10:21
17Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team6:29:18

Women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 1020:25:55
2Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 23:42:28
3Nancy Caceres (Aus)4:40:38
4Lesley Sutton (Aus)5:47:16
5Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 26:25:54
6Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 26:41:22

M1 general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Raf De Bakker (Bel)17:17:42
8Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 517:24:37
9Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 817:59:19
10Franz Preihs (Aut) RADSPORT KOTNIK18:18:30
11Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution19:08:56
12Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 819:34:10
13Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 420:13:54
14Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 520:19:05
15Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 820:25:18
16Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 1020:35:47
17Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 420:39:44
18Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment20:41:36
19Rutger van Herpen (Ned)20:52:39
20Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned)20:59:52
21Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale21:15:44
22Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont21:39:31
23Peter Clayton (Aus)22:45:46

M2 general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin Team 916:17:46
2Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin Team 90:48:22
3Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden Team 102:25:11
4Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium22:37:42
5Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)2:53:33
6Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team3:25:23
7Guido Vangertruyden (Bel)3:51:49
8Julius Vincze (Aut)3:53:59
9Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 44:06:02
10Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 104:08:14
11Darren Withers (Aus)5:03:36
12Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium25:27:30
13Rob Wijnbergen (Ned)5:27:40
14Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG Team 37:53:02

M3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Dielacher (Aus)17:10:08
2Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU0:43:10
3Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken Team 72:06:28
4Leon van den Schoor (Ned)2:52:05
5Joachim Oberföll (Ger)3:31:20
6Weit Heuker (Ned) BikeLife Roden Team 104:08:02
7Greg Parr (NZl) MIG Team 34:28:37
8Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken Team 74:48:05
9Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden5:11:24
10Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 55:16:59
11Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken Team 76:13:28
12Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG Team 36:48:23

E-Bike general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klaus Sever (Aut)27:13:33

 

Latest on Cyclingnews