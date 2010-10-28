Huber wins final stage and overall
McLennan dominates women's category
With a win in today's time trial, Urs Huber secured his second consecutive Crocodile Trophy victory. Bart Brentjens and Mike Mulkens were second and third, both in the stage and the classification. Abby McLennan dominated the women's field throughout the entire race and claimed the overall women's classification with a record lead.
Excitement was in the air as the field of riders gathered this morning at 9:00 am for the final showdown. For the first time, the 38km long stage from Ayton to Cape Tribulation was raced as a time trial, whereby the athletes started in reverse order of the overall classification.
The first riders off were those for whom this event has been more fun and adventure than competition. They included experienced adventure racer Sharman Parr, triathlete Lauretta Howarth and the road racer Maree Robers, who were part of the first all-women's team at the Crocodile Trophy.
Belgian rider Kurt Alderweireldt, who had been raising funds for each and every kilometre ridden at the Croc for the Marc Herremans-Foundation, E-Biker Udo Huber, Klaus Sever from Austria and Belgian cross country racer Bart Verberckmoes, who has been living with a nut inserted in his spine since a severe accident, were among the 66 participants from all over the world, between 23 and 60 years old.
Even though Brentjens achieved a lead of 40 seconds over Huber on the first flat kilometres, the Swiss rider seized one second after the other on the nasty uphills in the tropical rainforest of North Queensland. After a time of 1:15.01 the 25-year-old crossed the finish line at Cape Tribulation with 23 seconds lead over 'Sir Bart' - and promised right there and then to return to the Croc next year. Third was, as in 2009, the Belgian rider Mulkens.
For the ladies, 30-year-old Abby McLennan finished the Crocodile Trophy first after a consistent performance and with an impressive lead of 7:53 hours over Lauretta Howarth and Nancy Carceres. Coming in as third last year and having been talked into participating again by her husband, the 30-year-old was ecstatic about her dream coming true. And also Jaan Kirsipuu was happy after his arrival as Masters winner - especially, considering the result of the Estonian delegation overall (the team Rietumu-Delfin won the team-classification).
And on the beach of Cape Tribulation, each and every finisher of the 16th edition of the race was celebrated as a hero anyway. Families and friends welcomed the riders who had just covered 1,200 kilometres and 12,000m of elevation and apart from a little shower of rain that held up the well-deserved jump into the cool ocean, the atmosphere was cheerful and full of relief and pride about the achievements of the last 10 days.
The Crocodile Trophy-circus also farewelled the Dutch rider Weit Heukers, who had passed away during the night of October 23-24, with a symbolic gesture: traditionally, after riding the final kilometres to the beach together in a bunch, the last riders of the general classification pass through the arch on the beach first. Today, Weit's teammates Harry Beutetrading and Johan Wekeman were asked to lead the field of Croc riders onto the beach and in doing so, they marked the final finish of the Crocodile Trophy 2010.
Stage 10 Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urs Huber (Swi)
|1:15:01
|2
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens
|0:00:23
|3
|Mike Mulkens (Bel)
|0:05:37
|4
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|0:06:20
|5
|Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike
|0:11:28
|6
|Matthijs Pot (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre
|0:11:48
|7
|Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain
|0:12:37
|8
|Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen
|0:14:26
|9
|Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain
|0:17:28
|10
|James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail
|0:17:50
|11
|Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:18:17
|12
|Paul Ensink (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre
|0:19:23
|13
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage
|0:23:06
|14
|Réne Haselbacher (Aut) McSabutage
|0:26:04
|15
|Vinne Los (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre
|0:28:02
|16
|Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team
|0:36:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum
|1:51:04
|2
|Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear
|0:11:43
|3
|Nancy Caceres (Aus)
|0:16:15
|4
|Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear
|0:22:46
|5
|Lesley Sutton (Aus)
|0:23:14
|6
|Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear
|0:34:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raf De Bakker (Bel)
|1:28:09
|2
|Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1
|0:03:11
|3
|Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers
|0:05:42
|4
|Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned)
|0:06:41
|5
|Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution
|0:08:43
|6
|Franz Preihs (Aut) Radsport Kotnik
|0:09:40
|7
|Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers
|0:10:24
|8
|Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers
|0:11:42
|9
|Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles
|0:12:15
|10
|Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles
|0:15:20
|11
|Peter Clayton (Aus)
|0:15:21
|12
|Rutger van Herpen (Ned)
|0:16:01
|13
|Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment
|0:18:29
|14
|Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum
|0:23:16
|15
|Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont
|0:23:57
|16
|Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale
|0:31:25
|17
|Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1
|0:32:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)
|1:30:58
|2
|Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:00:52
|3
|Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden
|0:01:01
|4
|Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2
|0:04:19
|5
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:05:03
|6
|Julius Vincze (Aut)
|0:07:27
|7
|Darren Withers (Aus)
|0:07:29
|8
|Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team
|0:09:46
|9
|Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles
|0:11:19
|10
|Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG
|0:13:31
|11
|Rob Wijnbergen (Ned)
|0:18:49
|12
|Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2
|0:20:03
|13
|Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum
|0:20:55
|14
|Guido Vangertruyden (Bel)
|0:26:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hans Dielacher (Aus)
|1:33:21
|2
|Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken
|0:04:38
|3
|Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU
|4
|Joachim Oberföll (Ger)
|0:10:38
|5
|Leon van den Schoor (Ned)
|0:16:57
|6
|Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden
|0:18:36
|7
|Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken
|0:18:44
|8
|Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG
|0:20:44
|9
|Greg Parr (NZl) MIG
|0:21:30
|10
|Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1
|0:26:41
|11
|Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken
|0:52:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klaus Sever (Aut)
|1:41:13
|2
|Udo Huber (Aut)
|0:31:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urs Huber (Swi)
|20
|pts
|2
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens
|15
|3
|Mike Mulkens (Bel)
|10
|4
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|5
|5
|Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike
|2
Final general classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urs Huber (Swi)
|32:04:40
|2
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens
|0:05:17
|3
|Mike Mulkens (Bel)
|0:40:33
|4
|Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|1:11:17
|5
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|1:30:58
|6
|Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike
|2:10:13
|7
|Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain
|2:50:35
|8
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage
|3:04:17
|9
|Matthijs Pot (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre
|3:24:10
|10
|Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen
|3:43:43
|11
|Réne Haselbacher (Aut) McSabutage
|3:55:03
|12
|Paul Ensink (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre
|5:47:10
|13
|Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain
|6:33:29
|14
|James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail
|6:49:32
|15
|Vinne Los (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre
|9:23:31
|16
|Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team
|10:15:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum
|41:36:20
|2
|Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear
|8:01:20
|3
|Nancy Caceres (Aus)
|9:07:24
|4
|Lesley Sutton (Aus)
|10:17:55
|5
|Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear
|13:23:51
|6
|Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear
|13:48:11
|1
|Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1
|34:50:07
|2
|Raf De Bakker (Bel)
|0:22:56
|3
|Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers
|2:12:10
|4
|Franz Preihs (Aut) Radsport Kotnik
|3:34:59
|5
|Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution
|3:51:54
|6
|Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers
|3:53:45
|7
|Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned)
|5:49:06
|8
|Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles
|5:51:10
|9
|Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles
|6:15:03
|10
|Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers
|6:26:41
|11
|Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment
|6:30:35
|12
|Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1
|6:40:15
|13
|Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum
|6:55:07
|14
|Rutger van Herpen (Ned)
|7:22:18
|15
|Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale
|7:53:48
|16
|Peter Clayton (Aus)
|8:20:56
|17
|Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont
|11:36:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|34:16:54
|2
|Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:58:38
|3
|Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)
|3:24:11
|4
|Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden
|3:40:45
|5
|Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2
|4:03:48
|6
|Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team
|5:16:53
|7
|Julius Vincze (Aut)
|5:43:46
|8
|Guido Vangertruyden (Bel)
|6:08:48
|9
|Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles
|6:25:32
|10
|Darren Withers (Aus)
|6:50:18
|11
|Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum
|7:50:31
|12
|Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2
|9:39:33
|13
|Rob Wijnbergen (Ned)
|9:55:08
|14
|Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG
|11:22:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hans Dielacher (Aus)
|35:33:14
|2
|Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU
|2:13:29
|3
|Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken
|2:49:43
|4
|Leon van den Schoor (Ned)
|5:15:21
|5
|Joachim Oberföll (Ger)
|5:54:38
|6
|Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken
|6:48:01
|7
|Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1
|8:21:20
|8
|Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken
|8:44:50
|9
|Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden
|9:25:22
|10
|Greg Parr (NZl) MIG
|9:41:59
|11
|Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG
|13:49:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klaus Sever (Aut)
|51:14:36
|2
|Udo Huber (Aut)
|6:57:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens
|110
|pts
|2
|Urs Huber (Swi)
|92
|3
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|65
|4
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage
|64
|5
|Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|59
|6
|Mike Mulkens (Bel)
|25
|7
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|22
|7
|Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike
|22
|9
|Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1
|5
|10
|Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rietumu-Delfin
|102:49:08
|2
|Bike One Team Lapierre
|11:59:43
|3
|Swiss Bike Brothers
|14:13:48
|4
|Crocteam Belgium1
|17:25:55
|5
|Belga Fietsen Crocodiles
|19:39:45
|6
|Dutch Chicken
|22:13:18
|7
|Rattle N Hum
|22:39:51
|8
|MIG
|37:28:12
|9
|SheSpoke Cycle Wear
|57:33:14
