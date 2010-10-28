Trending

Huber wins final stage and overall

McLennan dominates women's category

Image 1 of 11

Urs Huber shows off his Crocodile Trophy

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 2 of 11

Abby McLennan displays her Crocodile Trophy

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 3 of 11

The winning women's team.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 4 of 11

Support staff

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 5 of 11

Racers who finished the 2010 Crocodile Trophy

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 6 of 11

All the 2010 Crocodile Trophy overall winners.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 7 of 11

Men's podium at the 2010 Crocodile Trophy

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 8 of 11

Urs Huber celebrates winning the Crocodile Trophy

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 9 of 11

The E-bike podium

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 10 of 11

Men's podium at the Crocodile Trophy

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 11 of 11

Women's podium at the Crocodile Trophy

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)

With a win in today's time trial, Urs Huber secured his second consecutive Crocodile Trophy victory. Bart Brentjens and Mike Mulkens were second and third, both in the stage and the classification. Abby McLennan dominated the women's field throughout the entire race and claimed the overall women's classification with a record lead.

Excitement was in the air as the field of riders gathered this morning at 9:00 am for the final showdown. For the first time, the 38km long stage from Ayton to Cape Tribulation was raced as a time trial, whereby the athletes started in reverse order of the overall classification.

The first riders off were those for whom this event has been more fun and adventure than competition. They included experienced adventure racer Sharman Parr, triathlete Lauretta Howarth and the road racer Maree Robers, who were part of the first all-women's team at the Crocodile Trophy.

Belgian rider Kurt Alderweireldt, who had been raising funds for each and every kilometre ridden at the Croc for the Marc Herremans-Foundation, E-Biker Udo Huber, Klaus Sever from Austria and Belgian cross country racer Bart Verberckmoes, who has been living with a nut inserted in his spine since a severe accident, were among the 66 participants from all over the world, between 23 and 60 years old.

Even though Brentjens achieved a lead of 40 seconds over Huber on the first flat kilometres, the Swiss rider seized one second after the other on the nasty uphills in the tropical rainforest of North Queensland. After a time of 1:15.01 the 25-year-old crossed the finish line at Cape Tribulation with 23 seconds lead over 'Sir Bart' - and promised right there and then to return to the Croc next year. Third was, as in 2009, the Belgian rider Mulkens.

For the ladies, 30-year-old Abby McLennan finished the Crocodile Trophy first after a consistent performance and with an impressive lead of 7:53 hours over Lauretta Howarth and Nancy Carceres. Coming in as third last year and having been talked into participating again by her husband, the 30-year-old was ecstatic about her dream coming true. And also Jaan Kirsipuu was happy after his arrival as Masters winner - especially, considering the result of the Estonian delegation overall (the team Rietumu-Delfin won the team-classification).

And on the beach of Cape Tribulation, each and every finisher of the 16th edition of the race was celebrated as a hero anyway. Families and friends welcomed the riders who had just covered 1,200 kilometres and 12,000m of elevation and apart from a little shower of rain that held up the well-deserved jump into the cool ocean, the atmosphere was cheerful and full of relief and pride about the achievements of the last 10 days.

The Crocodile Trophy-circus also farewelled the Dutch rider Weit Heukers, who had passed away during the night of October 23-24, with a symbolic gesture: traditionally, after riding the final kilometres to the beach together in a bunch, the last riders of the general classification pass through the arch on the beach first. Today, Weit's teammates Harry Beutetrading and Johan Wekeman were asked to lead the field of Croc riders onto the beach and in doing so, they marked the final finish of the Crocodile Trophy 2010.

Stage 10 Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Swi)1:15:01
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens0:00:23
3Mike Mulkens (Bel)0:05:37
4Cory Wallace (Can)0:06:20
5Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike0:11:28
6Matthijs Pot (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre0:11:48
7Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain0:12:37
8Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen0:14:26
9Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain0:17:28
10James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail0:17:50
11Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:18:17
12Paul Ensink (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre0:19:23
13Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage0:23:06
14Réne Haselbacher (Aut) McSabutage0:26:04
15Vinne Los (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre0:28:02
16Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team0:36:46

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum1:51:04
2Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear0:11:43
3Nancy Caceres (Aus)0:16:15
4Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear0:22:46
5Lesley Sutton (Aus)0:23:14
6Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear0:34:38

M1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raf De Bakker (Bel)1:28:09
2Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium10:03:11
3Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers0:05:42
4Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned)0:06:41
5Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution0:08:43
6Franz Preihs (Aut) Radsport Kotnik0:09:40
7Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers0:10:24
8Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers0:11:42
9Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles0:12:15
10Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles0:15:20
11Peter Clayton (Aus)0:15:21
12Rutger van Herpen (Ned)0:16:01
13Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment0:18:29
14Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum0:23:16
15Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont0:23:57
16Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale0:31:25
17Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium10:32:41

M2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)1:30:58
2Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:00:52
3Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden0:01:01
4Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium20:04:19
5Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:05:03
6Julius Vincze (Aut)0:07:27
7Darren Withers (Aus)0:07:29
8Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team0:09:46
9Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles0:11:19
10Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG0:13:31
11Rob Wijnbergen (Ned)0:18:49
12Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium20:20:03
13Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum0:20:55
14Guido Vangertruyden (Bel)0:26:22

M3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Dielacher (Aus)1:33:21
2Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken0:04:38
3Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU
4Joachim Oberföll (Ger)0:10:38
5Leon van den Schoor (Ned)0:16:57
6Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden0:18:36
7Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken0:18:44
8Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG0:20:44
9Greg Parr (NZl) MIG0:21:30
10Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium10:26:41
11Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken0:52:21

E-bike
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klaus Sever (Aut)1:41:13
2Udo Huber (Aut)0:31:13

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Swi)20pts
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens15
3Mike Mulkens (Bel)10
4Cory Wallace (Can)5
5Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike2

Final general classification

Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Swi)32:04:40
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens0:05:17
3Mike Mulkens (Bel)0:40:33
4Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin1:11:17
5Cory Wallace (Can)1:30:58
6Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike2:10:13
7Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain2:50:35
8Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage3:04:17
9Matthijs Pot (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre3:24:10
10Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen3:43:43
11Réne Haselbacher (Aut) McSabutage3:55:03
12Paul Ensink (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre5:47:10
13Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain6:33:29
14James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail6:49:32
15Vinne Los (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre9:23:31
16Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team10:15:18

Women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum41:36:20
2Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear8:01:20
3Nancy Caceres (Aus)9:07:24
4Lesley Sutton (Aus)10:17:55
5Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear13:23:51
6Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear13:48:11
1Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium134:50:07
2Raf De Bakker (Bel)0:22:56
3Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers2:12:10
4Franz Preihs (Aut) Radsport Kotnik3:34:59
5Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution3:51:54
6Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers3:53:45
7Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned)5:49:06
8Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles5:51:10
9Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles6:15:03
10Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers6:26:41
11Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment6:30:35
12Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium16:40:15
13Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum6:55:07
14Rutger van Herpen (Ned)7:22:18
15Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale7:53:48
16Peter Clayton (Aus)8:20:56
17Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont11:36:28

M2 general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin34:16:54
2Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:58:38
3Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)3:24:11
4Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden3:40:45
5Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium24:03:48
6Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team5:16:53
7Julius Vincze (Aut)5:43:46
8Guido Vangertruyden (Bel)6:08:48
9Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles6:25:32
10Darren Withers (Aus)6:50:18
11Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum7:50:31
12Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium29:39:33
13Rob Wijnbergen (Ned)9:55:08
14Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG11:22:46

M3 general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Dielacher (Aus)35:33:14
2Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU2:13:29
3Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken2:49:43
4Leon van den Schoor (Ned)5:15:21
5Joachim Oberföll (Ger)5:54:38
6Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken6:48:01
7Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium18:21:20
8Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken8:44:50
9Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden9:25:22
10Greg Parr (NZl) MIG9:41:59
11Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG13:49:13

E-bike general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klaus Sever (Aut)51:14:36
2Udo Huber (Aut)6:57:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens110pts
2Urs Huber (Swi)92
3Cory Wallace (Can)65
4Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage64
5Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin59
6Mike Mulkens (Bel)25
7Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin22
7Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike22
9Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium15
10Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain4

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rietumu-Delfin102:49:08
2Bike One Team Lapierre11:59:43
3Swiss Bike Brothers14:13:48
4Crocteam Belgium117:25:55
5Belga Fietsen Crocodiles19:39:45
6Dutch Chicken22:13:18
7Rattle N Hum22:39:51
8MIG37:28:12
9SheSpoke Cycle Wear57:33:14

Latest on Cyclingnews