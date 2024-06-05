Evenepoel and Roglič square up in Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 TT - Live coverage

Refresh

Evenepoel downplayed his ambitions for this race before it got underway, insisting his objective was simply to build form ahead of the Tour. The Belgian appears to be altering his mindset as the week progresses, however, admitting that he would have contested yesterday's stage had he not suffered a slow puncture in the closing kilometres. This time trial, meanwhile, is a key test ahead of a Tour with two stages against the watch. "It’s a TT that’s pretty long, so you have to pace it well and make sure you have something for the final part. It’s one I like," Evenepoel said. "I was looking forward to this one already during the altitude camp.” Read more here.