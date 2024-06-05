Live coverage

Evenepoel and Roglič square up in Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 TT - Live coverage

GC battle to take shape in 34.4km test to Neulise

Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 4

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 (Image credit: ASO)

Evenepoel downplayed his ambitions for this race before it got underway, insisting his objective was simply to build form ahead of the Tour. The Belgian appears to be altering his mindset as the week progresses, however, admitting that he would have contested yesterday's stage had he not suffered a slow puncture in the closing kilometres. This time trial, meanwhile, is a key test ahead of a Tour with two stages against the watch. "It’s a TT that’s pretty long, so you have to pace it well and make sure you have something for the final part. It’s one I like," Evenepoel said. "I was looking forward to this one already during the altitude camp.” Read more here.

The full list of start times is here. Josh Tarling (Ineos) is a notable early starter at 13.49, while Remco Evenepoel (15.42), Juan Ayuso (16.01) and Primoz Roglic (16.11) will also be expected to shine on this course. 

Welcome to live coverage of stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, the key 34.4km time trial from Saint-Germain-Laval to Neulise. Jensen Plowright (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is the first man down the start ramp at 13.46 CET, with yellow jersey Derek Gee the last rider off at 16.14.

