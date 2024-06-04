Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 - stage 4 time trial start times
Derek Gee last off in first major test of Tour de France contenders
Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) will be the last rider down the ramp on stage 4 of the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné but all eyes will be on the earlier riders heading out for the 34.4-kilometre test from Saint-Germain-Laval to Neulise - namely World Champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) and Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe).
The two are expected to be the top contenders at the Tour de France along with defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) but both are coming back from injuries sustained in the mass crash at the Itzulia Basque Country in April.
The time trial will be a major indicator of where Evenepoel and Roglič are in there preparations for the Tour de France in addition to being the first step toward the overall victory in the Dauphiné.
Roglič is third overall at seven seconds behind the Canadian winner of stage 3, while Evenepoel is among a 38-rider group at 13 seconds and is sitting in 33rd.
The Belgian will start his time trial at 3:42 p.m. just before Vuelta a España winner Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike).
Other riders to watch on the stage are Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers), who heads out onto the course at 1:49 p.m. and is the favourite to set the fastest early time.
Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) said on Monday that he has high ambitions for the Dauphiné and is focussed on the time trial.
"I would like to try my hand at GC, but we'll have to sort of make the decision if I'll have team support after the time trial, because it's still a bit of a unknown," he said to CyclingPro.net.
Powless suffered from a knee injury that kept him out of competition for much of the spring, but returned in time to race the US Pro Road National Championships. He's hoping to make the Olympic team and has been putting in time on his TT bike.
"I've gotten a lot more a lot more comfortable on my TT bike and I'm hopefully getting back to the level that I was at in my u-23 years of being a time trial focused rider. I sort of let it go for a while but now I'm trying to refocus on it."
His compatriot Sepp Kuss is also thinking about the overall classification, telling CyclingPro.net he's worked on the time trial bike, too.
"There are a lot of good riders here, we'll have to see how it is after the TT and then go to the mountain stages. I've worked a decent amount on the TT bike, just to have a good feel on the bike. It's a long TT and doing that kind of effort is good training."
|Starter
|Name (Country) Team
|Start time
|1
|Jensen Plowright (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:46:00
|2
|Blake Quick (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|13:47:00
|3
|Nico Denz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:48:00
|4
|Joshua Tarling (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:49:00
|5
|Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:50:00
|6
|Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|13:51:00
|7
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek
|13:52:00
|8
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Cofidis
|13:53:00
|9
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:54:00
|10
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|13:55:00
|11
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|13:56:00
|12
|Clement Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:57:00
|13
|Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty
|13:58:00
|14
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team
|13:59:00
|15
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|14:00:00
|16
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Lidl-Trek
|14:01:00
|17
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|14:02:00
|18
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|14:03:00
|19
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Lotto Dstny
|14:04:00
|20
|Milan Menten (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|14:05:00
|21
|Logan Currie (NZl) Lotto Dstny
|14:06:00
|22
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|14:07:00
|23
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|14:08:00
|24
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:09:00
|25
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:10:00
|26
|Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
|14:11:00
|27
|Michael Vink (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|14:12:00
|28
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|14:13:00
|29
|Nicolo Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|14:14:00
|30
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|14:15:00
|31
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
|14:16:00
|32
|Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|14:17:00
|33
|Enzo Leijnse (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|14:18:00
|34
|Jan Maas (Ned) Team Jayco Alula
|14:19:00
|35
|Adne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|14:20:00
|36
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|14:21:00
|37
|Juul Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula
|14:22:00
|38
|Antoine Huby (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|14:23:00
|39
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|14:24:00
|40
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:25:00
|41
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-Easypost
|14:26:00
|42
|Mason Hollyman (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:27:00
|43
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:28:00
|44
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team
|14:29:00
|45
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|14:30:00
|46
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Easypost
|14:31:00
|47
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:32:00
|48
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team
|14:33:00
|49
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:34:00
|50
|Oliver Knight (GBr) Cofidis
|14:35:00
|51
|Niklas Markl (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|14:36:00
|52
|Remy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:37:00
|53
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:38:00
|54
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty
|14:39:00
|55
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:40:00
|56
|Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|14:41:00
|57
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|14:42:00
|58
|Jason Osborne (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:43:00
|59
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|14:44:00
|60
|Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|14:45:00
|61
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|14:46:00
|62
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|14:47:00
|63
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:48:00
|64
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Cofidis
|14:49:00
|65
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:50:00
|66
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|14:51:00
|67
|Mark Jamie Donovan (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|14:52:00
|68
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:53:00
|69
|James Knox (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|14:54:00
|70
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team
|14:55:00
|71
|Davide de Pretto (Ita) Team Jayco Alula
|14:56:00
|72
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:57:00
|73
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:58:00
|74
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|14:59:00
|75
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:00:00
|76
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:01:00
|77
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|15:02:00
|78
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:03:00
|79
|Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:04:00
|80
|Mathis le Berre (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|15:05:00
|81
|Gregaard Jonas Wilsly (Den) Lotto Dstny
|15:06:00
|82
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|15:07:00
|83
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:08:00
|84
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EF Education-Easypost
|15:09:00
|85
|Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|15:10:00
|86
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:11:00
|87
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:12:00
|88
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|15:13:00
|89
|Axel Mariault (Fra) Cofidis
|15:14:00
|90
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team
|15:15:00
|91
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek
|15:16:00
|92
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|15:17:00
|93
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:18:00
|94
|Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:19:00
|95
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Cofidis
|15:20:00
|96
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|15:21:00
|97
|Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-Easypost
|15:22:00
|98
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:23:00
|99
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:24:00
|100
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:25:00
|101
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|15:26:00
|102
|Abner Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:27:00
|103
|Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|15:28:00
|104
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Lidl-Trek
|15:29:00
|105
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Easypost
|15:30:00
|106
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:31:00
|107
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:32:00
|108
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|15:33:00
|109
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
|15:34:00
|110
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|15:35:00
|111
|Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|15:36:00
|112
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:37:00
|113
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|15:38:00
|114
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|15:39:00
|115
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:40:00
|116
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Lotto Dstny
|15:41:00
|117
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|15:42:00
|118
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:43:00
|119
|Laurens de Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:44:00
|120
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
|15:45:00
|121
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|15:46:00
|122
|Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-Easypost
|15:47:00
|123
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto Dstny
|15:48:00
|124
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step
|15:49:00
|125
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|15:50:00
|126
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty
|15:51:00
|127
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:52:00
|128
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Lidl-Trek
|15:53:00
|129
|Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|15:54:00
|130
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:55:00
|131
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|15:56:00
|132
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team
|15:57:00
|133
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|15:58:00
|134
|Clement Berthet (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team
|15:59:00
|135
|Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|16:00:00
|136
|Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|16:01:00
|137
|Oier Lazkano (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:02:00
|138
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|16:03:00
|139
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:04:00
|140
|Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:05:00
|141
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|16:06:00
|142
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|16:07:00
|143
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team
|16:08:00
|144
|Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-Easypost
|16:09:00
|145
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|16:10:00
|146
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:11:00
|147
|Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:12:00
|148
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|16:13:00
|149
|Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|16:14:00
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.