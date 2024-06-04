Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 - stage 4 time trial start times

Derek Gee last off in first major test of Tour de France contenders

Remco Evenepoel is the world time trial champion
Remco Evenepoel is the world time trial champion

Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) will be the last rider down the ramp on stage 4 of the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné but all eyes will be on the earlier riders heading out for the 34.4-kilometre test from Saint-Germain-Laval to Neulise - namely World Champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) and Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The two are expected to be the top contenders at the Tour de France along with defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) but both are coming back from injuries sustained in the mass crash at the Itzulia Basque Country in April.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 - stage 4 time trial start times
StarterName (Country) Team Start time
1Jensen Plowright (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck13:46:00
2Blake Quick (Aus) Team Jayco Alula13:47:00
3Nico Denz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe13:48:00
4Joshua Tarling (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers13:49:00
5Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers13:50:00
6Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious13:51:00
7Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek13:52:00
8Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Cofidis13:53:00
9Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe13:54:00
10Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility13:55:00
11Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious13:56:00
12Clement Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13:57:00
13Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty13:58:00
14Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team13:59:00
15Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma-Lease a Bike14:00:00
16Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Lidl-Trek14:01:00
17Florian Senechal (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels14:02:00
18Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step14:03:00
19Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Lotto Dstny14:04:00
20Milan Menten (Bel) Lotto Dstny14:05:00
21Logan Currie (NZl) Lotto Dstny14:06:00
22Romain Combaud (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl14:07:00
23Emils Liepins (Lat) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl14:08:00
24Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team14:09:00
25Anthon Charmig (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team14:10:00
26Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty14:11:00
27Michael Vink (NZl) UAE Team Emirates14:12:00
28Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team14:13:00
29Nicolo Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team14:14:00
30Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility14:15:00
31Tom Paquot (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty14:16:00
32Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis14:17:00
33Enzo Leijnse (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl14:18:00
34Jan Maas (Ned) Team Jayco Alula14:19:00
35Adne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Mobility14:20:00
36Arjen Livyns (Bel) Lotto Dstny14:21:00
37Juul Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula14:22:00
38Antoine Huby (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step14:23:00
39Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious14:24:00
40Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team14:25:00
41Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-Easypost14:26:00
42Mason Hollyman (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech14:27:00
43Chris Froome (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech14:28:00
44Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team14:29:00
45Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels14:30:00
46Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Easypost14:31:00
47Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:32:00
48Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team14:33:00
49Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech14:34:00
50Oliver Knight (GBr) Cofidis14:35:00
51Niklas Markl (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl14:36:00
52Remy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14:37:00
53Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team14:38:00
54Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty14:39:00
55Omar Fraile (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers14:40:00
56Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) UAE Team Emirates14:41:00
57Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl14:42:00
58Jason Osborne (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:43:00
59Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco Alula14:44:00
60Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates14:45:00
61Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels14:46:00
62Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ14:47:00
63Ide Schelling (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team14:48:00
64Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Cofidis14:49:00
65Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe14:50:00
66Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek14:51:00
67Mark Jamie Donovan (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team14:52:00
68Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14:53:00
69James Knox (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step14:54:00
70Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team14:55:00
71Davide de Pretto (Ita) Team Jayco Alula14:56:00
72Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers14:57:00
73Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14:58:00
74Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious14:59:00
75Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe15:00:00
76Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Visma-Lease a Bike15:01:00
77Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step15:02:00
78Juri Hollmann (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck15:03:00
79Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma-Lease a Bike15:04:00
80Mathis le Berre (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels15:05:00
81Gregaard Jonas Wilsly (Den) Lotto Dstny15:06:00
82Filippo Conca (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team15:07:00
83Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team15:08:00
84Harrison Sweeny (Aus) EF Education-Easypost15:09:00
85Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates15:10:00
86Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Visma-Lease a Bike15:11:00
87Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers15:12:00
88Laurens Huys (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels15:13:00
89Axel Mariault (Fra) Cofidis15:14:00
90Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team15:15:00
91Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek15:16:00
92Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility15:17:00
93Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck15:18:00
94Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck15:19:00
95Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Cofidis15:20:00
96Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team15:21:00
97Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-Easypost15:22:00
98Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe15:23:00
99Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech15:24:00
100Dylan Teuns (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech15:25:00
101Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility15:26:00
102Abner Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team15:27:00
103Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team15:28:00
104Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Lidl-Trek15:29:00
105Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Easypost15:30:00
106Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Movistar Team15:31:00
107Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma-Lease a Bike15:32:00
108Callum Scotson (Aus) Team Jayco Alula15:33:00
109Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty15:34:00
110Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Movistar Team15:35:00
111Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates15:36:00
112Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech15:37:00
113Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Arkea-B&B Hotels15:38:00
114Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step15:39:00
115Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team15:40:00
116Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Lotto Dstny15:41:00
117Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step15:42:00
118Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Visma-Lease a Bike15:43:00
119Laurens de Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers15:44:00
120Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team15:45:00
121Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility15:46:00
122Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-Easypost15:47:00
123Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto Dstny15:48:00
124Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step15:49:00
125Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jayco Alula15:50:00
126Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty15:51:00
127Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team15:52:00
128Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Lidl-Trek15:53:00
129Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates15:54:00
130David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15:55:00
131Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis15:56:00
132Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team15:57:00
133Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl15:58:00
134Clement Berthet (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team15:59:00
135Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious16:00:00
136Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates16:01:00
137Oier Lazkano (Spa) Movistar Team16:02:00
138Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious16:03:00
139Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe16:04:00
140Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers16:05:00
141Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek16:06:00
142Clement Champoussin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels16:07:00
143Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team16:08:00
144Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-Easypost16:09:00
145Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Team Visma-Lease a Bike16:10:00
146Primoz Roglic (Slo) Bora-Hansgrohe16:11:00
147Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16:12:00
148Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility16:13:00
149Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech16:14:00

