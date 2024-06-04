'It's a very tough stage' - Remco Evenepoel faces key Tour de France test in Dauphiné time trial

Slow puncture denied Belgian chance to contest victory on stage 3

Remco Evenepoel intended to test himself in the finale of stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, and he duly readied himself on the wheel of Primož Roglič on the shallow rise towards the finish at Les Estables.

A slow puncture, however, meant that the duel never materialised. Rather than contest stage victory, Evenepoel was content to manage the situation and roll home in the main peloton, three seconds down on the day’s winner Derek Gee.

Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.