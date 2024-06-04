Primož Roglič shows his Critérium du Dauphiné ambitions despite long absence from racing

Slovenian snatches six bonus seconds as GC battle begins in France

Primož Roglič is back racing at the Critérium du Dauphiné
Primož Roglič is back racing at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič missed on the stage victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné in the mist enshrouded Col de la Loge but showed he is on form as the Tour de France nears and grabbed some precious bonus seconds. 

Roglič finished second to Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) who emerged first from the mist to catch Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and beat him in a surge to the uphill finish.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.