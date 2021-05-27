Critérium du Dauphiné 2021 - stage 8
By Cyclingnews
June 6, 2021: La Léchère-Les-Bains - Les Gets, 147 km
Stage 8: La Léchère-Les-Bains - Les Gets
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
European Track Championships cancelled in Belarus following plane grounding in Minsk'We are already working on finding an alternative solution' announces UEC president Enrico Della Casa
-
Best road bike pedals: a Look vs Shimano vs Wahoo Speedplay group testIt's France up against Japan and the USA as Cyclingnews lays down the pros and cons in an effort to crown the best road bike pedal system on the market
-
Alaphilippe set to make Tour de Suisse debut ahead of Tour de FranceWorld champion joins Van der Poel and Dumoulin on start list
-
Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte head up Ineos Grenadiers team for Critérium du DauphinéGeoghegan Hart also in Ineos squad to face off against Quintana, Froome, Valverde
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.