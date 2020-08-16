Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 - Live coverage

Refresh

Thibaut Pinot and Guillaume Martin will be vying to become the first French winner of the Dauphiné since Christophe Moreau claimed his second overall win in 2007. Moreau also won in 2001. The other French winners in the last 30 years were the late Armand De Las Cuevas (1998) and Charly Mottet, who took the third of his three wins in 1992, having previously won in 1987 and 1989.

In the absence of Roglic, the revised general classification is as follows: 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17:45:46 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:10 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:12 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:21 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 8 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:10 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:49

Today's final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné features no fewer than eight classified climbs, including the hors categorie Col de Romme and the category 1 Col de la Colombiere. There are also two ascents of the Côte de Domancy, site of Bernard Hinault's 1980 World Championships victory and, for the second day in succession, a summit finish on the category 2 haul to the altiport in Megève. The neutralised start is at 12.10 local time, with the peloton scheduled to hit kilometre zero at 12.20.

Roglic is the latest in a spate of high-profile abandons on this Critérium du Dauphiné. Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) withdrew ahead of yesterday's stage, citing a back injury. Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) abandoned after dislocating his shoulder in a crash on the descent of the Col de Plan Bois. Emanuel Buchmann went down in the same crash and abandoned the race, as did his Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Gregor Muhlberger. Bora-Hansgrohe reported that Buchmann sustained "a large hematoma, yet managed to escape fractures," while Muhlberger "likely escaped a broken wrist, but will undergo a CT scan as confirmation." (Image credit: Bettini Photo)