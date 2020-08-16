Live coverage
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 - Live coverage
By Barry Ryan
Roglic's abandon leaves Pinot in overall lead on final day
Thibaut Pinot and Guillaume Martin will be vying to become the first French winner of the Dauphiné since Christophe Moreau claimed his second overall win in 2007. Moreau also won in 2001. The other French winners in the last 30 years were the late Armand De Las Cuevas (1998) and Charly Mottet, who took the third of his three wins in 1992, having previously won in 1987 and 1989.
In the absence of Roglic, the revised general classification is as follows:
1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17:45:46
2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:10
3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:12
4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18
6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:21
7 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
8 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03
9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:10
10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:49
Today's final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné features no fewer than eight classified climbs, including the hors categorie Col de Romme and the category 1 Col de la Colombiere. There are also two ascents of the Côte de Domancy, site of Bernard Hinault's 1980 World Championships victory and, for the second day in succession, a summit finish on the category 2 haul to the altiport in Megève. The neutralised start is at 12.10 local time, with the peloton scheduled to hit kilometre zero at 12.20.
Roglic is the latest in a spate of high-profile abandons on this Critérium du Dauphiné. Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) withdrew ahead of yesterday's stage, citing a back injury. Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) abandoned after dislocating his shoulder in a crash on the descent of the Col de Plan Bois. Emanuel Buchmann went down in the same crash and abandoned the race, as did his Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Gregor Muhlberger. Bora-Hansgrohe reported that Buchmann sustained "a large hematoma, yet managed to escape fractures," while Muhlberger "likely escaped a broken wrist, but will undergo a CT scan as confirmation."
The final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné usually promises drama and on this occasion, a plot twist has arrived before the race has even started. Overall leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) has abandoned the race due to the injuries he sustained in his crash on stage 4. His absence means that Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) is the de facto race leader today, but the wording of the Jumbo-Visma statement casts some doubt on Roglic's Tour de France prospects to boot: “As a result of his crash yesterday, Primoz Roglic - leader in the GC and points classification - won’t start in the ultimate stage today. The evolution of his injuries will determine the plans for the upcoming races.” Read more here.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 - Live coverageRoglic's abandon leaves Pinot in overall lead on final day
-
Primoz Roglic abandons the Dauphine due to crash injuries"The evolution of his injuries will determine the plans for the upcoming races" says Jumbo-Visma
-
Lefevere: Evenepoel is alive, nothing else mattersDeceuninck-Quickstep manager reeling after Lombardy crash
-
2020 Tour de Wallonie start listOfficial starters as of August 15, 2020
-
Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas haven’t been good enough at the Dauphiné, says RaschIneos: Bernal could have raced but back injury needs treatment
-
Roglic 'in a lot of pain' after Dauphiné crashRace leader expected to start final stage on Sunday
-
Dumoulin: Dauphiné descent was a disgraceJumbo-Visma complain about "over the top" Dauphiné descent after Kruiswijk crashes out
-
Maximilian Schachmann taken down by car in Il LombardiaGerman finishes seventh but left with fractured collarbone as UCI launch investigation - updated
-
Il Lombardia: Fuglsang on fire with second Monument winDane makes history as George Bennett and teammate Vlasov dropped on final climb
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.