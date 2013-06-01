Trending

2013 Critérium du Dauphiné, stage 8

Sisteron Risoul - 155.5 km

Km 52.5 - Côte de la Bréole - 5.4 km climb to 5 % - Category 3
Km 119.0 - Col de Vars - 10.4 km climb to 6.9 % - Category 1
Km 155.5 - Montée de Risoul - 13.9 km climb to 6.7 % - Category 1

