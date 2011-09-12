Spagnolo wins in Superbesse
Nicole speeds to women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra)
|0:01:37.600
|2
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra)
|0:00:03.800
|3
|Timothy Bentley (RSA)
|0:00:04.900
|4
|Olivier Nicole (Fra)
|0:00:05.200
|5
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra)
|0:00:06.000
|6
|Camille Blanchard (Fra)
|0:00:06.500
|7
|Loic Bruni (Fra)
|0:00:06.800
|8
|Joris Bigoni (Fra)
|9
|Simon Cardon (Fra)
|0:00:07.400
|10
|Arthur Racaud (Fra)
|0:00:07.600
|11
|Antoine Badouard (Fra)
|0:00:07.800
|12
|Yoann Barelli (Fra)
|0:00:08.000
|13
|Renaud Smaniotto (Fra)
|14
|Ivan Oziol (Fra)
|15
|Loic Piazzon (Fra)
|0:00:08.200
|16
|Geoffrey Cholley (Fra)
|0:00:08.300
|17
|Guillaume Cauvin (Fra)
|0:00:08.400
|18
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra)
|0:00:08.500
|19
|Yannick Colomb (Fra)
|0:00:08.900
|20
|Baptiste Pierron (Fra)
|0:00:09.300
|21
|Vincent Colange (Fra)
|0:00:09.500
|22
|Julien Clauzel (Fra)
|0:00:09.800
|23
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra)
|0:00:09.900
|24
|Arthur Quet (Fra)
|25
|Romain Contreres (Fra)
|0:00:10.100
|26
|Melvin Pons (Fra)
|27
|Benjamin Staehle (Fra)
|0:00:10.500
|28
|Arthur Parret (Fra)
|29
|Paul Rovigo (Fra)
|0:00:10.800
|30
|Benjamin Verrier (Fra)
|0:00:10.900
|31
|Alexandre Claudin (Fra)
|0:00:11.200
|32
|Alexis Pujol (Fra)
|33
|Jérôme Crocombette (Fra)
|0:00:11.300
|34
|Romain Goulesque (Fra)
|0:00:11.700
|35
|Johann Plano (Fra)
|0:00:11.800
|36
|William Weiss (Fra)
|0:00:12.300
|37
|Gaetan Reilhan (Fra)
|38
|Julien Piccolo (Fra)
|0:00:12.400
|39
|Pierre Bauvin (Fra)
|0:00:12.900
|40
|Guillaume Chancrin (Fra)
|0:00:13.100
|41
|Lucas Faret (Fra)
|0:00:13.200
|42
|Bastien Balmet (Fra)
|0:00:13.300
|43
|Tom Maury (Fra)
|0:00:13.400
|44
|Raphael Robles (Fra)
|45
|Flavien Frugere (Fra)
|0:00:14.100
|46
|Alexandre Cure (Fra)
|0:00:14.200
|47
|Clément Benoit (Fra)
|0:00:14.400
|48
|Julien Hericher (Fra)
|49
|Faustin Figaret (Fra)
|0:00:14.700
|50
|Thibaut Martin (Fra)
|0:00:15.100
|51
|Geoffrey Buisan (Fra)
|0:00:15.300
|52
|Tom Gadoin (Fra)
|0:00:15.600
|53
|Alexandre Lohner (Fra)
|0:00:15.800
|54
|Romain Lescure (Fra)
|55
|Aurelien Tisserand (Fra)
|0:00:15.900
|56
|Marc Cabirou (Fra)
|0:00:16.600
|57
|Alexandre Blardone (Fra)
|58
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra)
|0:00:16.900
|59
|Anthony Roumeas (Fra)
|0:00:17.600
|60
|Mehdi Contaux (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Myriam Nicole (Fra)
|0:02:06.500
|2
|Fanny Lombard (Fra)
|0:00:01.600
|3
|Céline Gros (Fra)
|0:00:02.600
|4
|Agnes Delest (Fra)
|0:00:05.300
|5
|Lea Fourton (Fra)
|0:00:07.300
|6
|Sandra Reynier (Fra)
|0:00:07.800
|7
|Caroline Sax (Fra)
|0:00:09.800
|8
|Severine Cigana (Fra)
|0:00:11.100
|9
|Morgane Charre (Fra)
|0:00:16.300
|10
|Morgane Such (Fra)
|0:00:18.900
|11
|Céline Tyssandier (Fra)
|0:00:20.400
|12
|Laura Guillaume (Fra)
|0:00:24.400
|13
|Chloe Gallean (Fra)
|0:00:28.300
