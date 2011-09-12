Trending

Spagnolo wins in Superbesse

Nicole speeds to women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Spagnolo (Fra)0:01:37.600
2Thibaut Ruffin (Fra)0:00:03.800
3Timothy Bentley (RSA)0:00:04.900
4Olivier Nicole (Fra)0:00:05.200
5Mathieu Gallean (Fra)0:00:06.000
6Camille Blanchard (Fra)0:00:06.500
7Loic Bruni (Fra)0:00:06.800
8Joris Bigoni (Fra)
9Simon Cardon (Fra)0:00:07.400
10Arthur Racaud (Fra)0:00:07.600
11Antoine Badouard (Fra)0:00:07.800
12Yoann Barelli (Fra)0:00:08.000
13Renaud Smaniotto (Fra)
14Ivan Oziol (Fra)
15Loic Piazzon (Fra)0:00:08.200
16Geoffrey Cholley (Fra)0:00:08.300
17Guillaume Cauvin (Fra)0:00:08.400
18Fabien Cousinie (Fra)0:00:08.500
19Yannick Colomb (Fra)0:00:08.900
20Baptiste Pierron (Fra)0:00:09.300
21Vincent Colange (Fra)0:00:09.500
22Julien Clauzel (Fra)0:00:09.800
23Cyrille Kurtz (Fra)0:00:09.900
24Arthur Quet (Fra)
25Romain Contreres (Fra)0:00:10.100
26Melvin Pons (Fra)
27Benjamin Staehle (Fra)0:00:10.500
28Arthur Parret (Fra)
29Paul Rovigo (Fra)0:00:10.800
30Benjamin Verrier (Fra)0:00:10.900
31Alexandre Claudin (Fra)0:00:11.200
32Alexis Pujol (Fra)
33Jérôme Crocombette (Fra)0:00:11.300
34Romain Goulesque (Fra)0:00:11.700
35Johann Plano (Fra)0:00:11.800
36William Weiss (Fra)0:00:12.300
37Gaetan Reilhan (Fra)
38Julien Piccolo (Fra)0:00:12.400
39Pierre Bauvin (Fra)0:00:12.900
40Guillaume Chancrin (Fra)0:00:13.100
41Lucas Faret (Fra)0:00:13.200
42Bastien Balmet (Fra)0:00:13.300
43Tom Maury (Fra)0:00:13.400
44Raphael Robles (Fra)
45Flavien Frugere (Fra)0:00:14.100
46Alexandre Cure (Fra)0:00:14.200
47Clément Benoit (Fra)0:00:14.400
48Julien Hericher (Fra)
49Faustin Figaret (Fra)0:00:14.700
50Thibaut Martin (Fra)0:00:15.100
51Geoffrey Buisan (Fra)0:00:15.300
52Tom Gadoin (Fra)0:00:15.600
53Alexandre Lohner (Fra)0:00:15.800
54Romain Lescure (Fra)
55Aurelien Tisserand (Fra)0:00:15.900
56Marc Cabirou (Fra)0:00:16.600
57Alexandre Blardone (Fra)
58Gaetan Ruffin (Fra)0:00:16.900
59Anthony Roumeas (Fra)0:00:17.600
60Mehdi Contaux (Fra)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Myriam Nicole (Fra)0:02:06.500
2Fanny Lombard (Fra)0:00:01.600
3Céline Gros (Fra)0:00:02.600
4Agnes Delest (Fra)0:00:05.300
5Lea Fourton (Fra)0:00:07.300
6Sandra Reynier (Fra)0:00:07.800
7Caroline Sax (Fra)0:00:09.800
8Severine Cigana (Fra)0:00:11.100
9Morgane Charre (Fra)0:00:16.300
10Morgane Such (Fra)0:00:18.900
11Céline Tyssandier (Fra)0:00:20.400
12Laura Guillaume (Fra)0:00:24.400
13Chloe Gallean (Fra)0:00:28.300

