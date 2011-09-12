Marotte wins Superbesse round of French cross country cup
Enaux wins duel with Bresset for women's win
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|1:39:41
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)
|0:01:48
|3
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra)
|0:03:06
|4
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra)
|0:03:41
|5
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|0:05:49
|6
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra)
|0:06:19
|7
|Fabien Canal (Fra)
|0:06:43
|8
|Alexis Chenevier (Fra)
|0:06:53
|9
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra)
|0:07:14
|10
|Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra)
|0:07:58
|11
|James Reid (RSA)
|0:08:21
|12
|Jonathan Galante (Fra)
|0:08:58
|13
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra)
|0:09:43
|14
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|0:10:15
|15
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:10:23
|16
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn)
|0:10:54
|17
|Steven Garcin (Fra)
|0:11:40
|18
|Freddy Betremieux (Fra)
|0:11:54
|19
|Arnaud Hacquard (Fra)
|0:12:00
|20
|Emilien Mourier (Fra)
|0:12:06
|21
|Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)
|0:12:23
|22
|Maxime Folco (Fra)
|0:12:30
|23
|Alrick Martin (Fra)
|0:13:00
|24
|Hugo Navarian (Fra)
|0:13:22
|25
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
|0:13:49
|26
|Marvin Gruget (Fra)
|0:14:15
|27
|Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)
|0:14:43
|28
|Nicolas Corvez (Fra)
|0:14:48
|29
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|0:15:16
|30
|Benjamin Delfino (Fra)
|0:15:22
|31
|Florian Piens (Fra)
|0:15:27
|32
|Fabien Bragagia (Fra)
|0:16:04
|33
|Romain Cleret (Fra)
|0:16:20
|34
|Martin Clement (Fra)
|0:16:43
|35
|Julien Farnier (Fra)
|0:17:00
|36
|Octavien Maillard (Fra)
|0:17:10
|37
|Gregory Maillot (Fra)
|0:17:19
|38
|Clément Souvray (Fra)
|0:17:24
|39
|Gregory Pascal (Fra)
|0:17:35
|40
|Lucas Garbellotto (Fra)
|0:17:50
|41
|Sébastien Le Naour (Fra)
|0:17:57
|42
|Thomas Collinet (Fra)
|0:18:09
|43
|Anthony Gauthier (Fra)
|0:18:26
|44
|Luis Anderson Mejia Sanchez (Col)
|0:18:42
|45
|Dorian Lagier (Fra)
|0:18:51
|46
|Vivien Legastelois (Fra)
|0:18:59
|47
|Gregory Frison (Fra)
|0:19:07
|48
|Julien Toppan (Fra)
|0:19:09
|49
|Joris Bagnol (Fra)
|0:19:17
|50
|Pierre Pous (Fra)
|0:19:49
|51
|Alexis Paris (Fra)
|0:20:00
|52
|Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)
|0:20:09
|53
|Benoit Igoulen (Fra)
|0:20:14
|54
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)
|0:20:20
|55
|Antoine Socquet Juglard (Fra)
|0:20:22
|56
|Remi Gueydan (Fra)
|0:20:24
|57
|Nicolas Rossignol (Fra)
|0:20:31
|58
|Romuald Gillard (Fra)
|0:20:52
|59
|Thibault Delpuech (Fra)
|0:21:10
|60
|Thomas Decugis (Fra)
|0:21:39
|61
|Thomas Fautrero (Fra)
|0:21:40
|62
|Sebastien Lefevre (Fra)
|0:22:07
|63
|Alexandre Lavaud (Fra)
|0:22:14
|64
|Maxime Le Guen (Fra)
|0:22:19
|65
|Lucas Redois (Fra)
|0:24:20
|66
|Harold Flandre (Fra)
|0:25:11
|67
|Pierre Curien (Fra)
|0:25:24
|68
|Maxime Gentet (Fra)
|69
|Antonin Gourgin (Fra)
|70
|Jonas Buchot (Fra)
|71
|Maxime Salmon (Fra)
|72
|Cedric Bex (Fra)
|73
|Aurelien Lememe (Fra)
|74
|Amaury Gernez Aurenge (Fra)
|75
|Robin Defever (Fra)
|76
|Eric David (Fra)
|77
|Florian Boyer Resses (Fra)
|78
|Fabrice Leguevaques (Fra)
|79
|Guillaume Muller (Fra)
|80
|Alexandre Savoye (Fra)
|81
|Adrien Pascal (Fra)
|82
|Thibaud Raymond (Fra)
|83
|Julien Tournebize (Fra)
|84
|Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)
|85
|Fabien Bourly (Fra)
|86
|Antoine Aparicio (Fra)
|87
|Simon Raymond (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|1:18:20
|2
|Julie Bresset (Fra)
|0:00:02
|3
|Laura Metzler (Fra)
|0:00:56
|4
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra)
|0:01:24
|5
|Angela Carolina Parra Sierra (Col)
|0:03:24
|6
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra)
|0:04:35
|7
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra)
|0:05:48
|8
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|0:06:57
|9
|Marion Azam (Fra)
|0:08:08
|10
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|0:10:52
|11
|Julie Berteaux (Fra)
|0:12:23
|12
|Aurélia Perry (Fra)
|0:15:12
|13
|Marine Eon (Fra)
|0:15:31
|14
|Muriel Bouhet (Fra)
|0:16:30
|15
|Déborah Motsch (Fra)
|0:16:38
|16
|Valentine Segrestan (Fra)
|0:16:45
|17
|Laure Boulay (Fra)
|0:17:59
|18
|Laura Joubert (Fra)
|0:18:15
|19
|Sandrine Ponsard (Fra)
|0:19:02
|20
|Mireille Robin (Fra)
|0:19:35
|21
|Delphine Boissy (Fra)
|0:20:11
|22
|Sophie Borderes (Fra)
|0:21:04
|23
|Sandra Dolcerocca (Den)
|0:21:25
|24
|Charlotte Petit (Bel)
|0:22:30
|25
|Julie Benard (Fra)
|0:23:34
|26
|Louise Blot (Fra)
|0:24:31
|27
|Claire Campana (Fra)
|0:25:23
|28
|Elodie Lhenry (Fra)
|0:28:47
|30
|Elisa Bruhat (Fra)
|31
|Ludivine Carre (Fra)
|32
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
