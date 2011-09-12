Trending

Marotte wins Superbesse round of French cross country cup

Enaux wins duel with Bresset for women's win

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Marotte (Fra)1:39:41
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)0:01:48
3Stéphane Tempier (Fra)0:03:06
4Jordan Sarrou (Fra)0:03:41
5Marc Colom (Fra)0:05:49
6Cédric Ravanel (Fra)0:06:19
7Fabien Canal (Fra)0:06:43
8Alexis Chenevier (Fra)0:06:53
9Jérome Chevallier (Fra)0:07:14
10Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra)0:07:58
11James Reid (RSA)0:08:21
12Jonathan Galante (Fra)0:08:58
13Ludovic Dubau (Fra)0:09:43
14Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:10:15
15Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)0:10:23
16Seiya Hirano (Jpn)0:10:54
17Steven Garcin (Fra)0:11:40
18Freddy Betremieux (Fra)0:11:54
19Arnaud Hacquard (Fra)0:12:00
20Emilien Mourier (Fra)0:12:06
21Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)0:12:23
22Maxime Folco (Fra)0:12:30
23Alrick Martin (Fra)0:13:00
24Hugo Navarian (Fra)0:13:22
25Arthur Tropardy (Fra)0:13:49
26Marvin Gruget (Fra)0:14:15
27Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)0:14:43
28Nicolas Corvez (Fra)0:14:48
29Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)0:15:16
30Benjamin Delfino (Fra)0:15:22
31Florian Piens (Fra)0:15:27
32Fabien Bragagia (Fra)0:16:04
33Romain Cleret (Fra)0:16:20
34Martin Clement (Fra)0:16:43
35Julien Farnier (Fra)0:17:00
36Octavien Maillard (Fra)0:17:10
37Gregory Maillot (Fra)0:17:19
38Clément Souvray (Fra)0:17:24
39Gregory Pascal (Fra)0:17:35
40Lucas Garbellotto (Fra)0:17:50
41Sébastien Le Naour (Fra)0:17:57
42Thomas Collinet (Fra)0:18:09
43Anthony Gauthier (Fra)0:18:26
44Luis Anderson Mejia Sanchez (Col)0:18:42
45Dorian Lagier (Fra)0:18:51
46Vivien Legastelois (Fra)0:18:59
47Gregory Frison (Fra)0:19:07
48Julien Toppan (Fra)0:19:09
49Joris Bagnol (Fra)0:19:17
50Pierre Pous (Fra)0:19:49
51Alexis Paris (Fra)0:20:00
52Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)0:20:09
53Benoit Igoulen (Fra)0:20:14
54Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)0:20:20
55Antoine Socquet Juglard (Fra)0:20:22
56Remi Gueydan (Fra)0:20:24
57Nicolas Rossignol (Fra)0:20:31
58Romuald Gillard (Fra)0:20:52
59Thibault Delpuech (Fra)0:21:10
60Thomas Decugis (Fra)0:21:39
61Thomas Fautrero (Fra)0:21:40
62Sebastien Lefevre (Fra)0:22:07
63Alexandre Lavaud (Fra)0:22:14
64Maxime Le Guen (Fra)0:22:19
65Lucas Redois (Fra)0:24:20
66Harold Flandre (Fra)0:25:11
67Pierre Curien (Fra)0:25:24
68Maxime Gentet (Fra)
69Antonin Gourgin (Fra)
70Jonas Buchot (Fra)
71Maxime Salmon (Fra)
72Cedric Bex (Fra)
73Aurelien Lememe (Fra)
74Amaury Gernez Aurenge (Fra)
75Robin Defever (Fra)
76Eric David (Fra)
77Florian Boyer Resses (Fra)
78Fabrice Leguevaques (Fra)
79Guillaume Muller (Fra)
80Alexandre Savoye (Fra)
81Adrien Pascal (Fra)
82Thibaud Raymond (Fra)
83Julien Tournebize (Fra)
84Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)
85Fabien Bourly (Fra)
86Antoine Aparicio (Fra)
87Simon Raymond (Fra)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Enaux (Fra)1:18:20
2Julie Bresset (Fra)0:00:02
3Laura Metzler (Fra)0:00:56
4Cécile Ravanel (Fra)0:01:24
5Angela Carolina Parra Sierra (Col)0:03:24
6Fanny Bourdon (Fra)0:04:35
7Helene Marcouyre (Fra)0:05:48
8Candice Neethling (RSA)0:06:57
9Marion Azam (Fra)0:08:08
10Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)0:10:52
11Julie Berteaux (Fra)0:12:23
12Aurélia Perry (Fra)0:15:12
13Marine Eon (Fra)0:15:31
14Muriel Bouhet (Fra)0:16:30
15Déborah Motsch (Fra)0:16:38
16Valentine Segrestan (Fra)0:16:45
17Laure Boulay (Fra)0:17:59
18Laura Joubert (Fra)0:18:15
19Sandrine Ponsard (Fra)0:19:02
20Mireille Robin (Fra)0:19:35
21Delphine Boissy (Fra)0:20:11
22Sophie Borderes (Fra)0:21:04
23Sandra Dolcerocca (Den)0:21:25
24Charlotte Petit (Bel)0:22:30
25Julie Benard (Fra)0:23:34
26Louise Blot (Fra)0:24:31
27Claire Campana (Fra)0:25:23
28Elodie Lhenry (Fra)0:28:47
30Elisa Bruhat (Fra)
31Ludivine Carre (Fra)
32Pauline Delhaye (Fra)

