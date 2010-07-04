Marotte victorious in Super Besse
Bailly Maitre finishes second; Tempier in third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|1:34:12
|2
|François Bailly Maitre (Fra)
|0:00:29
|3
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra)
|0:00:46
|4
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)
|0:00:56
|5
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra)
|0:02:22
|6
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|0:03:58
|7
|Freddy Betremieux (Fra)
|0:04:14
|8
|Fabien Canal (Fra)
|0:04:43
|9
|Alexis Chenevier (Fra)
|0:05:12
|10
|Guillaume Vinit (Fra)
|0:06:24
|11
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra)
|0:06:52
|12
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|0:07:36
|13
|Jonathan Galante (Fra)
|0:07:39
|14
|Arnaud Hacquard (Fra)
|0:07:46
|15
|Steven Garcin (Fra)
|0:07:57
|16
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:08:58
|17
|Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)
|0:09:11
|18
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)
|0:09:49
|19
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|0:10:02
|20
|Paul Remy (Fra)
|0:10:09
|21
|Jeremy Mounier (Fra)
|0:10:24
|22
|Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)
|0:10:39
|23
|Julien Saussac (Fra)
|0:10:46
|24
|Sébastien Hansen (Fra)
|0:10:55
|25
|Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra)
|0:11:22
|26
|Aurélien Daniel (Fra)
|0:11:51
|27
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn)
|0:11:57
|28
|Dorian Lagier (Fra)
|0:12:23
|29
|Thibaud Raymond (Fra)
|0:12:36
|30
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra)
|0:12:44
|31
|Gilles Vigne (Fra)
|0:13:08
|32
|Anthony Grenet (Fra)
|0:13:14
|33
|Vivien Legastelois (Fra)
|0:13:26
|34
|Sébastien Le Naour (Fra)
|0:13:38
|35
|Arnaud Grosjean (Fra)
|0:14:00
|36
|Nicolas Bouchet Bert Manoz (Fra)
|0:14:25
|37
|Gregory Pascal (Fra)
|0:14:35
|38
|Frederic Balaguer (Fra)
|0:14:40
|39
|Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)
|0:14:41
|40
|Thomas Collinet (Fra)
|0:15:06
|41
|Pierre Pous (Fra)
|0:15:28
|42
|Fabrice Leguevaques (Fra)
|0:15:32
|43
|Harold Flandre (Fra)
|0:15:37
|44
|Martin Clement (Fra)
|0:15:44
|45
|Hugo Navarian (Fra)
|0:15:46
|46
|Pierre Morque (Fra)
|0:15:55
|47
|Gregory Frison (Fra)
|0:16:02
|48
|Maxime Folco (Fra)
|49
|Clément Souvray (Fra)
|0:16:05
|50
|Benoit Igoulen (Fra)
|0:16:13
|51
|Thomas Decugis (Fra)
|0:16:28
|52
|Alexandre Lavaud (Fra)
|0:16:39
|53
|Olivier Chauvet (Fra)
|0:16:48
|54
|Octavien Maillard (Fra)
|0:16:54
|55
|Adrien Pascal (Fra)
|0:16:59
|56
|Joris Bagnol (Fra)
|0:17:03
|57
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
|0:17:07
|58
|Emilien Mourier (Fra)
|0:17:21
|59
|Pierre Lebreton (Fra)
|0:17:48
|60
|Pierre-Yves Facomprez (Fra)
|0:17:57
|61
|Thibault Delpuech (Fra)
|0:18:09
|62
|Pierre Fuseau (Fra)
|0:18:24
|63
|Florent Pelizzari (Fra)
|0:18:30
|64
|Thibault Marquet (Fra)
|0:18:36
|65
|Christophe Launay (Fra)
|0:19:21
|66
|Jonas Buchot (Fra)
|0:19:26
|67
|Giovanni Gonthier (Fra)
|0:19:38
|68
|Fabien Bragagia (Fra)
|0:19:42
|69
|Jacky Le Port (Fra)
|0:19:44
|70
|Rudy Decas (Fra)
|0:19:49
|71
|Pierre Curien (Fra)
|0:20:42
|72
|Amaury Gernez Aurenge (Fra)
|0:20:53
|73
|Loic Ladreyt (Fra)
|0:21:05
|74
|Cedric Chassang (Fra)
|0:21:19
|75
|Arnaud Taurelle (Fra)
|0:21:36
|76
|Basile Monvoisin (Fra)
|0:21:58
|77
|Frederic Ischard (Fra)
|0:22:16
|78
|Denis Miramond (Fra)
|0:22:49
|79
|Quentin Netillard (Fra)
|0:23:12
|80
|Fabien Bourly (Fra)
|0:23:31
|81
|Sebastien Jorry (Fra)
|0:24:52
|82
|Simon Raymond (Fra)
|0:25:10
|83
|Anthony Gauthier (Fra)
|84
|Romuald Gillard (Fra)
|85
|Julien Farnier (Fra)
|86
|Julien Vimond (Fra)
|87
|Pierrot Denais (Fra)
|88
|Thomas Janin (Fra)
|89
|Frederic Gambert (Fra)
|90
|Benjamin Bonneuil (Fra)
|91
|Nicolas Vauchelles (Fra)
|92
|Kevin Martin (Fra)
|93
|Kevin Miquel (Fra)
|94
|Vincent Thomas (Fra)
|95
|Alexandre Savoye (Fra)
|96
|Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)
|97
|Thomas Brunet (Fra)
|98
|Sylvain Gastineau (Fra)
|99
|Christophe Girod (Fra)
|100
|Anthony David (Fra)
|101
|Romain Cleret (Fra)
