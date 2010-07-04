Trending

Marotte victorious in Super Besse

Bailly Maitre finishes second; Tempier in third

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Marotte (Fra)1:34:12
2François Bailly Maitre (Fra)0:00:29
3Stéphane Tempier (Fra)0:00:46
4Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)0:00:56
5Cédric Ravanel (Fra)0:02:22
6Marc Colom (Fra)0:03:58
7Freddy Betremieux (Fra)0:04:14
8Fabien Canal (Fra)0:04:43
9Alexis Chenevier (Fra)0:05:12
10Guillaume Vinit (Fra)0:06:24
11Jérome Chevallier (Fra)0:06:52
12Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)0:07:36
13Jonathan Galante (Fra)0:07:39
14Arnaud Hacquard (Fra)0:07:46
15Steven Garcin (Fra)0:07:57
16Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)0:08:58
17Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)0:09:11
18Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)0:09:49
19Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:10:02
20Paul Remy (Fra)0:10:09
21Jeremy Mounier (Fra)0:10:24
22Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)0:10:39
23Julien Saussac (Fra)0:10:46
24Sébastien Hansen (Fra)0:10:55
25Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra)0:11:22
26Aurélien Daniel (Fra)0:11:51
27Seiya Hirano (Jpn)0:11:57
28Dorian Lagier (Fra)0:12:23
29Thibaud Raymond (Fra)0:12:36
30Ludovic Dubau (Fra)0:12:44
31Gilles Vigne (Fra)0:13:08
32Anthony Grenet (Fra)0:13:14
33Vivien Legastelois (Fra)0:13:26
34Sébastien Le Naour (Fra)0:13:38
35Arnaud Grosjean (Fra)0:14:00
36Nicolas Bouchet Bert Manoz (Fra)0:14:25
37Gregory Pascal (Fra)0:14:35
38Frederic Balaguer (Fra)0:14:40
39Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)0:14:41
40Thomas Collinet (Fra)0:15:06
41Pierre Pous (Fra)0:15:28
42Fabrice Leguevaques (Fra)0:15:32
43Harold Flandre (Fra)0:15:37
44Martin Clement (Fra)0:15:44
45Hugo Navarian (Fra)0:15:46
46Pierre Morque (Fra)0:15:55
47Gregory Frison (Fra)0:16:02
48Maxime Folco (Fra)
49Clément Souvray (Fra)0:16:05
50Benoit Igoulen (Fra)0:16:13
51Thomas Decugis (Fra)0:16:28
52Alexandre Lavaud (Fra)0:16:39
53Olivier Chauvet (Fra)0:16:48
54Octavien Maillard (Fra)0:16:54
55Adrien Pascal (Fra)0:16:59
56Joris Bagnol (Fra)0:17:03
57Arthur Tropardy (Fra)0:17:07
58Emilien Mourier (Fra)0:17:21
59Pierre Lebreton (Fra)0:17:48
60Pierre-Yves Facomprez (Fra)0:17:57
61Thibault Delpuech (Fra)0:18:09
62Pierre Fuseau (Fra)0:18:24
63Florent Pelizzari (Fra)0:18:30
64Thibault Marquet (Fra)0:18:36
65Christophe Launay (Fra)0:19:21
66Jonas Buchot (Fra)0:19:26
67Giovanni Gonthier (Fra)0:19:38
68Fabien Bragagia (Fra)0:19:42
69Jacky Le Port (Fra)0:19:44
70Rudy Decas (Fra)0:19:49
71Pierre Curien (Fra)0:20:42
72Amaury Gernez Aurenge (Fra)0:20:53
73Loic Ladreyt (Fra)0:21:05
74Cedric Chassang (Fra)0:21:19
75Arnaud Taurelle (Fra)0:21:36
76Basile Monvoisin (Fra)0:21:58
77Frederic Ischard (Fra)0:22:16
78Denis Miramond (Fra)0:22:49
79Quentin Netillard (Fra)0:23:12
80Fabien Bourly (Fra)0:23:31
81Sebastien Jorry (Fra)0:24:52
82Simon Raymond (Fra)0:25:10
83Anthony Gauthier (Fra)
84Romuald Gillard (Fra)
85Julien Farnier (Fra)
86Julien Vimond (Fra)
87Pierrot Denais (Fra)
88Thomas Janin (Fra)
89Frederic Gambert (Fra)
90Benjamin Bonneuil (Fra)
91Nicolas Vauchelles (Fra)
92Kevin Martin (Fra)
93Kevin Miquel (Fra)
94Vincent Thomas (Fra)
95Alexandre Savoye (Fra)
96Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)
97Thomas Brunet (Fra)
98Sylvain Gastineau (Fra)
99Christophe Girod (Fra)
100Anthony David (Fra)
101Romain Cleret (Fra)

