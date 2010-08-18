Trending

Gavazzi sprints to Coppa Agostoni victory

Lampre rider pips Santambrogio on the line

Image 1 of 36

It was a close sprint between Gavazzi and Santambrogio.

It was a close sprint between Gavazzi and Santambrogio.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 36

New Italian team director Paolo Bettini was at the race.

New Italian team director Paolo Bettini was at the race.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 36

Gilberto Simoni was on hand at Coppa Agostoni

Gilberto Simoni was on hand at Coppa Agostoni
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 36

Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) leads the breakaway.

Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) leads the breakaway.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 36

Marco Cattaneo (De Rosa Stac Plastic) in the break

Marco Cattaneo (De Rosa Stac Plastic) in the break
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 36

Alessandro Bertolini (Diquigiovanni) was in the breakaway.

Alessandro Bertolini (Diquigiovanni) was in the breakaway.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 36

Giuseppe Muraglia (CDC-Cavaliere)

Giuseppe Muraglia (CDC-Cavaliere)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 36

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago CSF Inox) on the attack

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago CSF Inox) on the attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 36

The Colnago team works hard in Coppa Agostoni

The Colnago team works hard in Coppa Agostoni
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 36

The Garmin team, victorious the day before, heads to sign in

The Garmin team, victorious the day before, heads to sign in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 36

The Androni team got a visit from former teammate Gilberto Simoni

The Androni team got a visit from former teammate Gilberto Simoni
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 36

A Ceramica Flaminia rider on the attack

A Ceramica Flaminia rider on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 36

Liquigas on the attack.

Liquigas on the attack.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 36

Giovanni Visconti had no luck in Coppa Agostoni.

Giovanni Visconti had no luck in Coppa Agostoni.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 36

The podium was packed.

The podium was packed.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 36

Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions)

Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 36

Francesco Gavazzi gets the win over Santambrogio

Francesco Gavazzi gets the win over Santambrogio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 36

Paolo Bettini gives some advice to Italian champion Giovanni Visconti.

Paolo Bettini gives some advice to Italian champion Giovanni Visconti.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 36

The Acqua e Sapone team

The Acqua e Sapone team
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 36

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) took second.

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) took second.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 36

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre), winner of the 2010 Coppa Agostoni.

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre), winner of the 2010 Coppa Agostoni.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 36

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) on the podium.

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) on the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 36

Francesco Gavazzi managed a quick salute after winning Coppa Agostoni.

Francesco Gavazzi managed a quick salute after winning Coppa Agostoni.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 36

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 36

Luca Paolini, Francesco Gavazzi and Mauro Santambrogio cross the line.

Luca Paolini, Francesco Gavazzi and Mauro Santambrogio cross the line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 36

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) wins the Coppa Agostoni.

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) wins the Coppa Agostoni.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 36

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 36

It is Gavazzi's first win since the Basque Tour in April.

It is Gavazzi's first win since the Basque Tour in April.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 36

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) holds off the charge from BMC's Mauro Santambrogio

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) holds off the charge from BMC's Mauro Santambrogio
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 36

Santambrogio is coming on strong, but Gavazzi holds on.

Santambrogio is coming on strong, but Gavazzi holds on.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 36

Champagne!

Champagne!
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 36

Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) took third in Coppa Agostoni.

Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) took third in Coppa Agostoni.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 36

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC), Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) and Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone)

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC), Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) and Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 36

Mauro Santambrogio, Francesco Gavazzi and Luca Paolini.

Mauro Santambrogio, Francesco Gavazzi and Luca Paolini.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 35 of 36

Francesco Gavazzi celebrates his win in the Coppa Agostoni

Francesco Gavazzi celebrates his win in the Coppa Agostoni
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 36 of 36

The podium at Coppa Agostoni

The podium at Coppa Agostoni
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) sprinted to victory to take the Coppa Agostoni in Lissone, Italy. The Italian outlasted his fellow countryman Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) in the finishing straight to take his third win of the season. Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone) rounded out the podium in third. 

The race’s key moment came 42km from the finish on the final climb of the Colle Brianza, when Santambrogio’s attack brought a twenty-strong group clear of the field. Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) and Andrea Tonti (Carmiooro-NGC) subsequently forced their way off the front in the finale but they struggled to stretch out an advantage over the chasers. Their bold bid for glory was ultimately snuffed out in the closing stages and it all came down to a sprint finish.

Coming into the finishing straight, Luca Paolini appeared poised for victory, but the Acqua & Sapone fastman found himself isolated and unable to make an impact. By contrast, Gavazzi was able to rely on a perfect lead-out from his teammate Simone Ponzi, and that was enough to edge out Santambrogio in the sprint.

Gavazzi comes from Morbegno in Lombardy and was thus delighted to take a win on roads so close to home, labelling it “a beautiful victory on a hard route.”

The Lampre rider explained that the Coppa Agostoni was a process of elimination from start to finish. “The race was tough from the start because the pace was so high and there were so many breakaway attempts,” Gavazzi said afterwards. “I was ready and alert when the first selection happened on the Ghisallo, and with my teammates Cunego, Pietropolli, Marzano and Ponzi we were able control the situation.”

Once he made it into the final selection, Gavazzi realised that he was capable of taking the win. “I understood that my condition was really excellent when I got into the decisive break of twenty riders on the Colle Brianza,” he said. The 26-year-old was also keen to praise his teammates. “Marzano was unbeatable for his generosity of effort and Ponzi made no mistakes in the lead-out for the sprint”.

In the finishing straight, Gavazzi was pushed all the way to take the win. “Santambrogio was a tough opponent,” said Gavazzi. “I had to stop myself from raising my arms to celebrate because otherwise Mauro would have overtaken me."

Full Results
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:42:15
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
3Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
4Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
5Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
6Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
8Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
9Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
10Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
12Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
13Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
14Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
15Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
16Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
17Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
18Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
19Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:26
20Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:45
21Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:25
22Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
23Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
24Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
25Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
26Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
28Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
29Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
30Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
31Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
32Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
33Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
34Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
35Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo

Latest on Cyclingnews