Image 1 of 36 It was a close sprint between Gavazzi and Santambrogio. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 36 New Italian team director Paolo Bettini was at the race. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 36 Gilberto Simoni was on hand at Coppa Agostoni (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 36 Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia) leads the breakaway. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 36 Marco Cattaneo (De Rosa Stac Plastic) in the break (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 36 Alessandro Bertolini (Diquigiovanni) was in the breakaway. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 36 Giuseppe Muraglia (CDC-Cavaliere) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 36 Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago CSF Inox) on the attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 36 The Colnago team works hard in Coppa Agostoni (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 36 The Garmin team, victorious the day before, heads to sign in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 36 The Androni team got a visit from former teammate Gilberto Simoni (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 36 A Ceramica Flaminia rider on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 36 Liquigas on the attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 36 Giovanni Visconti had no luck in Coppa Agostoni. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 36 The podium was packed. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 36 Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 36 Francesco Gavazzi gets the win over Santambrogio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 36 Paolo Bettini gives some advice to Italian champion Giovanni Visconti. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 36 The Acqua e Sapone team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 36 Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) took second. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 36 Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre), winner of the 2010 Coppa Agostoni. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 36 Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) on the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 36 Francesco Gavazzi managed a quick salute after winning Coppa Agostoni. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 36 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 36 Luca Paolini, Francesco Gavazzi and Mauro Santambrogio cross the line. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 36 Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) wins the Coppa Agostoni. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 36 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 36 It is Gavazzi's first win since the Basque Tour in April. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 36 Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) holds off the charge from BMC's Mauro Santambrogio (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 36 Santambrogio is coming on strong, but Gavazzi holds on. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 36 Champagne! (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 36 Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) took third in Coppa Agostoni. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 36 Mauro Santambrogio (BMC), Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) and Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 36 Mauro Santambrogio, Francesco Gavazzi and Luca Paolini. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 35 of 36 Francesco Gavazzi celebrates his win in the Coppa Agostoni (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 36 of 36 The podium at Coppa Agostoni (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) sprinted to victory to take the Coppa Agostoni in Lissone, Italy. The Italian outlasted his fellow countryman Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) in the finishing straight to take his third win of the season. Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone) rounded out the podium in third.

The race’s key moment came 42km from the finish on the final climb of the Colle Brianza, when Santambrogio’s attack brought a twenty-strong group clear of the field. Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) and Andrea Tonti (Carmiooro-NGC) subsequently forced their way off the front in the finale but they struggled to stretch out an advantage over the chasers. Their bold bid for glory was ultimately snuffed out in the closing stages and it all came down to a sprint finish.

Coming into the finishing straight, Luca Paolini appeared poised for victory, but the Acqua & Sapone fastman found himself isolated and unable to make an impact. By contrast, Gavazzi was able to rely on a perfect lead-out from his teammate Simone Ponzi, and that was enough to edge out Santambrogio in the sprint.

Gavazzi comes from Morbegno in Lombardy and was thus delighted to take a win on roads so close to home, labelling it “a beautiful victory on a hard route.”

The Lampre rider explained that the Coppa Agostoni was a process of elimination from start to finish. “The race was tough from the start because the pace was so high and there were so many breakaway attempts,” Gavazzi said afterwards. “I was ready and alert when the first selection happened on the Ghisallo, and with my teammates Cunego, Pietropolli, Marzano and Ponzi we were able control the situation.”

Once he made it into the final selection, Gavazzi realised that he was capable of taking the win. “I understood that my condition was really excellent when I got into the decisive break of twenty riders on the Colle Brianza,” he said. The 26-year-old was also keen to praise his teammates. “Marzano was unbeatable for his generosity of effort and Ponzi made no mistakes in the lead-out for the sprint”.

In the finishing straight, Gavazzi was pushed all the way to take the win. “Santambrogio was a tough opponent,” said Gavazzi. “I had to stop myself from raising my arms to celebrate because otherwise Mauro would have overtaken me."