Berchtold wins in Brazil
Vieira second ahead of Zottis in third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markolf Berchtold (Bra)
|0:02:39.73
|2
|Roberto Vieira (Bra)
|0:00:09.15
|3
|Maicon Zottis (Bra)
|0:00:09.34
|4
|Nataniel Giacomozzi (Bra)
|0:00:10.12
|5
|Bruno Zeschau (Bra)
|0:00:10.65
|6
|Thiago Velardi (Bra)
|0:00:10.92
|7
|Roberto Mieres (Chi)
|0:00:15.61
|8
|Leonardo Griebler (Bra)
|0:00:16.01
|9
|Volkmar Berchtold (Bra)
|0:00:19.09
|10
|Marcelo Fischer (Bra)
|0:00:19.85
|11
|Lucas Bertol (Bra)
|0:00:27.01
|12
|William Schmidt (Bra)
|0:00:31.97
|13
|Giovanni Oro (Bra)
|0:00:35.18
|14
|Julio Alberto Cassaniga (Bra)
|0:00:56.07
|15
|Joao Gustavo Adriano (Bra)
|0:01:07.84
|16
|Leonardo Tomaseli Nardelli (Bra)
|0:01:21.60
|17
|Anderson De Oliveira (Bra)
|0:01:47.96
|18
|Gabriel Lanfredi (Bra)
|0:02:38.17
|19
|Rafael Ariel Perreira (Bra)
|0:09:49.73
|20
|Rafael Diego Dos Santos (Bra)
|0:11:17.19
