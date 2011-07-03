Trending

Berchtold wins in Brazil

Vieira second ahead of Zottis in third

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markolf Berchtold (Bra)0:02:39.73
2Roberto Vieira (Bra)0:00:09.15
3Maicon Zottis (Bra)0:00:09.34
4Nataniel Giacomozzi (Bra)0:00:10.12
5Bruno Zeschau (Bra)0:00:10.65
6Thiago Velardi (Bra)0:00:10.92
7Roberto Mieres (Chi)0:00:15.61
8Leonardo Griebler (Bra)0:00:16.01
9Volkmar Berchtold (Bra)0:00:19.09
10Marcelo Fischer (Bra)0:00:19.85
11Lucas Bertol (Bra)0:00:27.01
12William Schmidt (Bra)0:00:31.97
13Giovanni Oro (Bra)0:00:35.18
14Julio Alberto Cassaniga (Bra)0:00:56.07
15Joao Gustavo Adriano (Bra)0:01:07.84
16Leonardo Tomaseli Nardelli (Bra)0:01:21.60
17Anderson De Oliveira (Bra)0:01:47.96
18Gabriel Lanfredi (Bra)0:02:38.17
19Rafael Ariel Perreira (Bra)0:09:49.73
20Rafael Diego Dos Santos (Bra)0:11:17.19

Latest on Cyclingnews