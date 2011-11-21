Trending

Silva wins men's race

Garcia victorious in women's contest

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)1:29:42
2Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi)0:00:59
3Eyair Astudillo Gallardo (Chi)0:04:13
4Nicolas Prudencio (Chi)0:04:47
5Cristian Correa (Chi)0:06:34
6Diego Amaru Diaz Seoulveda (Chi)0:07:49
7Luciano Caraccioli (Arg)0:08:48
8Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi)0:09:20
9Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)0:09:28
10Nicolas Novoa (Chi)0:09:56
11Claus Plaut Guzman (Chi)0:10:55
12Bernardo Javier Fernandez Claussen (Chi)0:11:04
13Victor Galvez (Chi)0:11:06
14Enrique Rivera Marchant (Chi)0:16:11
15Carlo Sady Andrés Nawrath Torres (Chi)0:16:29
16Alberto Rotger (Chi)0:24:28
17Juan José Hazbun (Chi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi)1:34:06
2Florencia Espineira (Chi)0:03:01
3Daniela Rojas (Chi)0:08:32
4Maria Teresa Abumohor (Chi)

Latest on Cyclingnews