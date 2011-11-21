Leiva wins in Chile
Miranda Fuentes fastest descender of the women
Downhill: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Antonio Leiva Figueroa (Chi)
|0:01:55.34
|2
|Santiago De Santiago (Arg)
|0:00:00.22
|3
|Pedro Antonio Ferreira Landskran (Chi)
|0:00:01.22
|4
|Enrique Genova (Chi)
|0:00:01.54
|5
|Andreas Constantino Kukulis Blajtrach (Chi)
|0:00:05.67
|6
|Rogelio Esteban Cano Reyes (Chi)
|0:00:07.92
|7
|Julio Ramirez Gorostiaga (Chi)
|0:00:08.19
|8
|Diego Alfredo Iturrieta Riquelme (Chi)
|0:00:09.43
|9
|Miguel Pozo Cueto (Chi)
|0:00:09.90
|10
|Rodrigo Ignacio Farias Martinez (Chi)
|0:00:09.95
|11
|Sergio Sebastian Antecao Soto (Chi)
|0:00:10.01
|12
|Milton Contreras (Chi)
|0:00:10.04
|13
|Jorge Alejandro Acuna Quintana (Chi)
|0:00:10.19
|14
|Joaquin Garcia (Chi)
|0:00:10.25
|15
|Aldo Toro (Chi)
|0:00:10.37
|16
|Roberto Antonio Aguilera Lazo (Chi)
|0:00:10.66
|17
|Felipe Vial (Chi)
|0:00:10.99
|18
|Jorge Eduardo Acevedo Jimenez (Chi)
|0:00:11.72
|19
|Diego Figueroa (Chi)
|0:00:11.90
|20
|Carlos Riquelme (Chi)
|0:00:11.92
|21
|Cristobal Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)
|0:00:12.14
|22
|Ale Aloise Daud Bencina (Chi)
|0:00:12.31
|23
|Claudio Osorio (Chi)
|0:00:12.72
|24
|Jorge Carvajal (Chi)
|0:00:12.85
|25
|Daniel Molina (Spa)
|0:00:13.05
|26
|John Plaza (Chi)
|0:00:13.10
|27
|Ignacio Rojo Picand (Chi)
|0:00:14.05
|28
|Nicolas Andres Rodriguez Castro (Chi)
|0:00:14.66
|29
|Franco Martinez (Chi)
|0:00:14.73
|30
|Pablo Meza (Chi)
|0:00:15.04
|31
|Pablo Ignacio Flores Gomez (Chi)
|0:00:15.08
|32
|Tomas Andres Garnitz Martinez (Chi)
|0:00:15.75
|33
|Diego Salas (Chi)
|0:00:16.95
|34
|Sebastian Andres Silva Navarrete (Chi)
|0:00:18.95
|35
|Louis Abd El Kader (Chi)
|0:00:19.08
|36
|Franco Rossa (Chi)
|0:00:21.02
|37
|Fernando Escobar Reyes (Chi)
|0:00:21.48
|38
|Alejandro Amigo (Chi)
|0:00:22.27
|39
|Andreas Arancibia (Chi)
|0:00:34.00
|40
|Benjamin Gonzalez (Chi)
|0:00:44.44
|41
|Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi)
|0:00:54.55
|42
|Franco Stefano Espinoza Mendez (Chi)
|0:05:37.99
|DNS
|Sebastian Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)
|DNS
|Jose Luis Gormaz Moreno (Chi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veronica Francisca Miranda Fuentes (Chi)
|0:02:41.75
|2
|Daniela Rojas (Chi)
|0:00:35.80
