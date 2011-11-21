Trending

Leiva wins in Chile

Miranda Fuentes fastest descender of the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Antonio Leiva Figueroa (Chi)0:01:55.34
2Santiago De Santiago (Arg)0:00:00.22
3Pedro Antonio Ferreira Landskran (Chi)0:00:01.22
4Enrique Genova (Chi)0:00:01.54
5Andreas Constantino Kukulis Blajtrach (Chi)0:00:05.67
6Rogelio Esteban Cano Reyes (Chi)0:00:07.92
7Julio Ramirez Gorostiaga (Chi)0:00:08.19
8Diego Alfredo Iturrieta Riquelme (Chi)0:00:09.43
9Miguel Pozo Cueto (Chi)0:00:09.90
10Rodrigo Ignacio Farias Martinez (Chi)0:00:09.95
11Sergio Sebastian Antecao Soto (Chi)0:00:10.01
12Milton Contreras (Chi)0:00:10.04
13Jorge Alejandro Acuna Quintana (Chi)0:00:10.19
14Joaquin Garcia (Chi)0:00:10.25
15Aldo Toro (Chi)0:00:10.37
16Roberto Antonio Aguilera Lazo (Chi)0:00:10.66
17Felipe Vial (Chi)0:00:10.99
18Jorge Eduardo Acevedo Jimenez (Chi)0:00:11.72
19Diego Figueroa (Chi)0:00:11.90
20Carlos Riquelme (Chi)0:00:11.92
21Cristobal Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)0:00:12.14
22Ale Aloise Daud Bencina (Chi)0:00:12.31
23Claudio Osorio (Chi)0:00:12.72
24Jorge Carvajal (Chi)0:00:12.85
25Daniel Molina (Spa)0:00:13.05
26John Plaza (Chi)0:00:13.10
27Ignacio Rojo Picand (Chi)0:00:14.05
28Nicolas Andres Rodriguez Castro (Chi)0:00:14.66
29Franco Martinez (Chi)0:00:14.73
30Pablo Meza (Chi)0:00:15.04
31Pablo Ignacio Flores Gomez (Chi)0:00:15.08
32Tomas Andres Garnitz Martinez (Chi)0:00:15.75
33Diego Salas (Chi)0:00:16.95
34Sebastian Andres Silva Navarrete (Chi)0:00:18.95
35Louis Abd El Kader (Chi)0:00:19.08
36Franco Rossa (Chi)0:00:21.02
37Fernando Escobar Reyes (Chi)0:00:21.48
38Alejandro Amigo (Chi)0:00:22.27
39Andreas Arancibia (Chi)0:00:34.00
40Benjamin Gonzalez (Chi)0:00:44.44
41Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi)0:00:54.55
42Franco Stefano Espinoza Mendez (Chi)0:05:37.99
DNSSebastian Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)
DNSJose Luis Gormaz Moreno (Chi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronica Francisca Miranda Fuentes (Chi)0:02:41.75
2Daniela Rojas (Chi)0:00:35.80

