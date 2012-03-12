Trending

Absalon wins Copa Catalana opener in Banyoles

Wloszczowska victorious in women's race

Image 1 of 8

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) gets ready to race

(Image credit: CCC Polkowice)
Image 2 of 8

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) on the podium in Banyoles

(Image credit: CCC Polkowice)
Image 3 of 8

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) next to Marie Helene Premont on the start line

(Image credit: CCC Polkowice)
Image 4 of 8

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice)

(Image credit: CCC Polkowice)
Image 5 of 8

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) cruises toward a win

(Image credit: CCC Polkowice)
Image 6 of 8

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) leads the race

(Image credit: CCC Polkowice)
Image 7 of 8

Marek Konwa on his way to fourth

(Image credit: CCC Polkowice)
Image 8 of 8

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) on the podium in Banyoles

(Image credit: CCC Polkowice)

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) and Julien Absalon (Orbea) won the Copa Catalana International de Banyoles on Sunday.

Wloszczowska took her first win of the season. The Polish former world champion dominated the race from the first lap until the end of the four-lap event. She finished ahead of Canadian Marie Helen Premont (Rocky Mountain) by 32 seconds. Third place went to Frenchwoman Sabrina Enaux (Specialized).

"The result, of course, makes me happy, especially because there were outstanding participants," said Wloszczowska. "Nevertheless, I see this race as a training. The genuine racing starts next week. Today I managed quite easily to ride away from the starting line, then I controlled the pace, but I can't say it was easy. I still felt my last training camp in my legs, especially when I couldn't get my chain in the small ring on the climbs."

"Now I hope that despite a lot of travelling to South Africa, I will manage to recuperate," she said although she also expressed concern about a toothache that had been tormenting her for several days, even after a recent visit to a Spanish dentist.

Julien Absalon (Orbea) won the men's race ahead of his teammates Inaki Lejarreta and Ruben Ruzafa. Marek Konwa (Milka Superior) took fourth in his first season in the elite category.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra)1:40:05
2Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa)0:01:03
3Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa)0:02:11
4Marek Konwa (Pol)0:02:35
5Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)0:02:38
6Jordan Sarrou (Fra)0:03:46
7Joan Llordella Prat (Spa)0:04:01
8Marek Galinski (Pol)0:04:19
9Dariusz Batek (Pol)0:04:36
10Marvin Gruget (Fra)0:04:56
11Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol)0:05:29
12Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:05:46
13Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:06:59
14Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)0:07:06
15Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)0:08:06
16Maxime Marotte (Fra)0:08:18
17Francesc Guerra (Spa)0:08:26
18Guillem Munos (Spa)0:08:40
19Enric Costas (Spa)0:08:47
20Pieter Geluykens (Bel)0:09:22
21Benoit Igoulen (Fra)0:09:43
22Enrique Morcillo (Spa)0:09:58
23Pascal Hossay (Bel)0:10:57
24Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)0:11:03
25Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)0:11:18

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)1:29:53
2Marie-Helene Premont (Can)0:00:32
3Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:01:00
4Anna Szafraniec (Pol)0:01:25
5Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)0:01:59
6Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)0:04:25
7Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:04:57
8Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)0:06:02
9Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa)0:10:19
10Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)0:11:05
11Marion Azam (Fra)0:11:43
12Maxine Filby (GBr)0:13:34
13Mariana Catedra Fernando (Spa)0:15:10
14Sophie Borderes (Fra)0:16:36
15Nuria Espinosa (Spa)0:17:15

 

