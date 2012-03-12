Image 1 of 8 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) gets ready to race (Image credit: CCC Polkowice) Image 2 of 8 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) on the podium in Banyoles (Image credit: CCC Polkowice) Image 3 of 8 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) next to Marie Helene Premont on the start line (Image credit: CCC Polkowice) Image 4 of 8 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) (Image credit: CCC Polkowice) Image 5 of 8 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) cruises toward a win (Image credit: CCC Polkowice) Image 6 of 8 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) leads the race (Image credit: CCC Polkowice) Image 7 of 8 Marek Konwa on his way to fourth (Image credit: CCC Polkowice) Image 8 of 8 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) on the podium in Banyoles (Image credit: CCC Polkowice)

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) and Julien Absalon (Orbea) won the Copa Catalana International de Banyoles on Sunday.

Wloszczowska took her first win of the season. The Polish former world champion dominated the race from the first lap until the end of the four-lap event. She finished ahead of Canadian Marie Helen Premont (Rocky Mountain) by 32 seconds. Third place went to Frenchwoman Sabrina Enaux (Specialized).

"The result, of course, makes me happy, especially because there were outstanding participants," said Wloszczowska. "Nevertheless, I see this race as a training. The genuine racing starts next week. Today I managed quite easily to ride away from the starting line, then I controlled the pace, but I can't say it was easy. I still felt my last training camp in my legs, especially when I couldn't get my chain in the small ring on the climbs."

"Now I hope that despite a lot of travelling to South Africa, I will manage to recuperate," she said although she also expressed concern about a toothache that had been tormenting her for several days, even after a recent visit to a Spanish dentist.

Julien Absalon (Orbea) won the men's race ahead of his teammates Inaki Lejarreta and Ruben Ruzafa. Marek Konwa (Milka Superior) took fourth in his first season in the elite category.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Absalon (Fra) 1:40:05 2 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) 0:01:03 3 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) 0:02:11 4 Marek Konwa (Pol) 0:02:35 5 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) 0:02:38 6 Jordan Sarrou (Fra) 0:03:46 7 Joan Llordella Prat (Spa) 0:04:01 8 Marek Galinski (Pol) 0:04:19 9 Dariusz Batek (Pol) 0:04:36 10 Marvin Gruget (Fra) 0:04:56 11 Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol) 0:05:29 12 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 0:05:46 13 Hugo Drechou (Fra) 0:06:59 14 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) 0:07:06 15 Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa) 0:08:06 16 Maxime Marotte (Fra) 0:08:18 17 Francesc Guerra (Spa) 0:08:26 18 Guillem Munos (Spa) 0:08:40 19 Enric Costas (Spa) 0:08:47 20 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) 0:09:22 21 Benoit Igoulen (Fra) 0:09:43 22 Enrique Morcillo (Spa) 0:09:58 23 Pascal Hossay (Bel) 0:10:57 24 Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa) 0:11:03 25 Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa) 0:11:18