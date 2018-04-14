Steele von Hoff wins Commonwealth Games road race
Australian beats Mould and Hendricks in sprint finish
Australia finished off the cycling events at their home Commonwealth Games on Saturday by winning the men's road race; the country's 14th gold medal in cycling out of a total of 22 awarded across Track, Mountain Bike and Road. Steele von Hoff took the win in a sprint finish, ahead of Jonathan Mould of Wales and Clint Hendricks of South Africa.
The men rode nine laps of the 18.7 kilometre circuit around Currumbin Beach, south of Gold Coast. The course featured two climbs per lap and a winding route through suburban neighbourhoods.
Luke Rowe of Wales, who came to the Games straight from Paris-Roubaix, was the first to attack on the opening lap, but was quickly brought back. A subsequent attack by Thomas Stewart (England) with James McLaughlin (Guernsey) and Joseph Areruya (Rwanda) did get away, followed by a chase group of six.
The leaders managed to stretch their lead to nearly four minutes by lap 6, with the chasers slowly closing in on them. However, the Australian and New Zealand teams decided this was enough, and began reeling them in, eventually catching the final two riders - Stewart and McLaughlin - on the last lap.
Jack Bauer (New Zealand) tried an attack, but was quickly brought back, setting the stage for a sprint finish. Shane Archbold (New Zealand) started the sprint from a long way out into a head wind, with von Hoff on the wheel of team mate Cameron Meyer, the time trial winner earlier in the Games. Von Hoff came by on the left, taking the lead in the final 100 metres to win by a bike length.
Remarkably, von Hoff broke six vertebrae in a racing crash in Melbourne in February, but refused to give up his dream for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.
"Six days after the crash I started training again on a recumbent," he said. "I just wanted to get my legs spinning. And then I thought, 'I have seven weeks until the Games so I'd better start training.'
"I don’t think I've absorbed it yet, but I will later on tonight. It wasn't looking good [in the last lap], it was me and Cam and the entire New Zealand team. I thought we couldn't do it but we just had to hang in tough, and it just so happened to be that we pulled it off."
THE HOLY WEEK - Excerpt from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Steele von Hoff (Australia)
|3:57:01
|2
|Jonathan Mould (Wales)
|3
|Clint Hendricks (South Africa)
|4
|Mark Downey (Northern Ireland)
|5
|Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand)
|6
|Shane Archbold New Zealand)
|7
|Tobyn Horton (Guernsey)
|8
|Thomas Stewart (England)
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|10
|Samuel Gaze (New Zealand)
|0:00:03
|11
|James Oram (New Zealand)
|0:00:09
|12
|Ian Bibby (England)
|0:00:11
|13
|Jack Bauer (New Zealand)
|0:00:21
|14
|Luke Rowe (Wales)
|0:00:53
|15
|Andreas Miltiadis (Cyprus)
|0:00:57
|16
|Jason Christie (New Zealand)
|17
|Mark Stewart (Scotland)
|18
|Brendon Davids (South Africa)
|19
|Suleiman Kangangi (Kenya)
|20
|Charles Kagimu (Uganda)
|21
|Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwanda)
|22
|Cameron Orr (Northern Ireland)
|23
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwanda)
|0:00:59
|24
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwanda)
|0:01:00
|25
|Mathew Hayman (Australia)
|0:01:06
|26
|Christopher Latham (England)
|0:02:07
|27
|Bradley Potgieter (South Africa)
|28
|Marc Potts (Northern Ireland)
|29
|James Mclaughlin (Guernsey)
|0:02:10
|30
|Christopher Rougier-Lagane Mauritius
|31
|Dylan Kerfoot-Robson (Wales)
|0:02:34
|32
|Jake Kelly (Isle of Man)
|33
|Jack English (Guernsey)
|34
|Leon Mazzone (Isle of Man)
|35
|Grant Ferguson (Scotland)
|36
|Tristan De Lange (Namibia)
|37
|Joseph Areruya (Rwanda)
|0:02:38
|38
|Nicholas Dlamini (South Africa)
|39
|Salim Kipkemboi (Kenya)
|40
|Dan Craven (Namibia)
|41
|Peter Kibble (Wales)
|42
|Harry Tanfield (England)
|43
|Mitchell Docker (Australia)
|44
|Dirk Coetzee (Namibia)
|0:08:44
|45
|Daniel Halksworth (Jersey)
|0:09:25
|46
|Alexander Edmondson (Australia)
|0:09:35
|47
|Callum Scotson (Australia)
|48
|Michael Foley (Canada)
|0:10:58
|49
|Alexandre Mayer (Mauritius)
|50
|Tom Mazzone (Isle of Man)
|0:11:15
|DNF
|Nathan Draper (Isle of Man)
|DNF
|Nolan Hoffman (South Africa)
|DNF
|Alexander Smyth (Malta)
|DNF
|James Roe (Guernsey)
|DNF
|Rhys Hidrio (Jersey)
|DNF
|Dylan Redy (Mauritius)
|DNF
|Hasani Hennis (Anguilla)
|DNF
|Kinjah David Njau (Kenya)
|DNF
|Peter Gathere Waruiru (Kenya)
|DNF
|Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwanda)
|DNF
|Boakye Dankwa Anthony Boafo (Ghana)
|DNF
|Martin Freyer (Namibia)
|DNF
|Kyle Gordon (Scotland)
|DNF
|Michael Testori (Cayman Islands)
|DNF
|Oliver Wood (England)
|DNF
|Oscar Quiroz (Belize)
|DNF
|Rhys Britton (Wales)
|DNF
|Jay Lamoureux (Canada)
|DNF
|Jack Rebours (Jersey)
|DNF
|Avishka Dilnuwan Mawathage (Sri Lanka)
|DNF
|Derek Barbara (Gibraltar)
|DNF
|Jyme Bridges (Antigua And Barbuda)
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (England)
|DNF
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|DNF
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwanda)
|DNF
|Oliver Lowthorpe (Jersey)
|DNF
|Sebastian Tremlett (Guernsey)
|DNF
|Marcus Christie (Northern Ireland)
|DNF
|Adam Jamieson (Canada)
|DNF
|Matthew Bostock (Isle of Man)
|DNF
|Jeffery Kelsick (Antigua And Barbuda)
|DNF
|David Treacy (Malta)
|DNF
|Miguel Duarte (Mozambique)
|DNF
|Malefetsane Lesofe (Lesotho)
|DNF
|Trevor Zefal Bailey (Saint Vincent And The Grenadines)
|DNF
|Abdul Razak Abdul Mumin (Ghana)
|DNF
|Muzi Shabangu (Swaziland)
|DNF
|Oshane Williams Jamaica)
|DNF
|Gregory Rougier-Lagane (Mauritius)
|DNF
|Abdulrazak Unmar (Ghana)
|DNF
|Giovanni Lovell (Belize)
|DNF
|Bram Sanderson (Dominica)
|DNF
|Gerry Albert (Seychelles)
|DNF
|Ssekanga Viena (Uganda)
|DNF
|Sam Brand (Isle of Man)
|DNF
|Saleem Romney (Anguilla)
|DNF
|Mduduzi Zwane (Swaziland)
|DNF
|Gcina Banda (Swaziland)
|DNF
|Benjaman Lewis (Saint Vincent And The Grenadines)
|DNF
|Michael Serafin (Guernsey)
|DNF
|Aidan Caves (Canada)
|DNF
|Xeno Young (Northern Ireland)
|DNF
|Joseph Sheriff (Gibraltar)
|DNF
|Nissan Arana (Belize)
|DNF
|Richard Jeff Esparon (Seychelles)
|DNF
|Zambezi Richardson (Anguilla)
|DNF
|Sherwin Osborne (Anguilla)
|DNF
|Jay Major (Bahamas)
|DNF
|Anthony Colebrook (Bahamas)
|DNF
|Alie Kamara (Sierra Leone)
|DNF
|Mahmoud Keita (Sierra Leone)
|DNF
|Huekhwami Hughes (Anguilla)
|DNF
|Chamika Weerappulige (Sri Lanka)
|DNF
|Julian Bellido (Gibraltar)
|DNF
|Stephen Alberto Belle (Seychelles)
