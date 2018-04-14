Image 1 of 21 Chloe Hosking can't believe she's Commonwealth champion (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 21 The podium of Georgia Williams, Chloe Hosking, and Dani Rowe (L-R) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 21 Chloe Hosking wins the Commonwealth title (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 21 The podium of Georgia Williams, Chloe Hosking, and Dani Rowe (L-R) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 21 Chloe Hosking is hoisted aloft by her jubilant teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 21 Chloe Hosking realises she's done it (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 21 Chloe Hosking was unbeatable in the sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 21 Chloe Hosking is tackled into the water (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 21 But first, let me take a selfie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 21 The emotion gets to Chloe Hosking on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 21 The Australian team dominated the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 21 Celebrations among the Australian team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 21 The race was taking place on Australia's Gold Coast (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 21 The Australians on the front (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 21 The race was taking place on Australia's Gold Coast (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 21 The race was taking place on Australia's Gold Coast (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 21 The Australians controlled the race from start to finish (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 21 Hosking continued the success for home nation Australia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 21 Chloe Hosking winds up her sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 21 Hosking was a clear winner (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 21 The Australia team celebrate in the ocean (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia continued its domination of the cycling events at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, with Chloe Hosking winning the women's road race after her team controlled the race from start to finish. Georgia Williams of New Zealand won the silver medal and Danielle Rowe of Wales won bronze.

The women rode six laps of the 18.7 kilometre circuit around Currumbin Beach, south of Gold Coast. The course featured two climbs per lap and a gusty wind discouraged breakaways.

Kimberley Ashton of Jersey was the only rider to attempt a break, gaining approximately a minute and a half before the Australian-led peloton reeled her in after two laps at the front.

From that point on, it was a race of attrition, with the field whittled down on each climb as the Australians set a high tempo. By the final lap it was down to 13 riders at the front, including four Australians, three New Zealanders, two each from England and Wales, and one each from Scotland and Cyprus.

Hosking came up the right side from 150 metres out after a lead-out from teammate Tiffany Cromwell. With Williams on her wheel, and Rowe to her left, she won by a bike length.

"It was just pure relief," said Hosking. "It's so special to have won on home soil. I wish all six of the girls could have 'Commonwealth Games winner' on their CV. I really couldn't have won without them.

"Lots of people say road cycling at the Commonwealth Games is not a big deal, but you know what? I'm Commonwealth champion and it's a big fucking deal."

THE HOLY WEEK - Excerpt from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.

Results