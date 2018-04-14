Chloe Hosking wins Commonwealth Games road race
Australian beats Georgia Williams and Dani Rowe to the line in sprint finish
Australia continued its domination of the cycling events at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, with Chloe Hosking winning the women's road race after her team controlled the race from start to finish. Georgia Williams of New Zealand won the silver medal and Danielle Rowe of Wales won bronze.
The women rode six laps of the 18.7 kilometre circuit around Currumbin Beach, south of Gold Coast. The course featured two climbs per lap and a gusty wind discouraged breakaways.
Kimberley Ashton of Jersey was the only rider to attempt a break, gaining approximately a minute and a half before the Australian-led peloton reeled her in after two laps at the front.
From that point on, it was a race of attrition, with the field whittled down on each climb as the Australians set a high tempo. By the final lap it was down to 13 riders at the front, including four Australians, three New Zealanders, two each from England and Wales, and one each from Scotland and Cyprus.
Hosking came up the right side from 150 metres out after a lead-out from teammate Tiffany Cromwell. With Williams on her wheel, and Rowe to her left, she won by a bike length.
"It was just pure relief," said Hosking. "It's so special to have won on home soil. I wish all six of the girls could have 'Commonwealth Games winner' on their CV. I really couldn't have won without them.
"Lots of people say road cycling at the Commonwealth Games is not a big deal, but you know what? I'm Commonwealth champion and it's a big fucking deal."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Australia)
|3:02:18
|2
|Georgia Williams (New Zealand)
|3
|Danielle Rowe (Wales)
|4
|Sharlotte Lucas (New Zealand)
|5
|Sarah Roy (Australia)
|6
|Tiffany Cromwell (Australia)
|0:00:03
|7
|Elinor Barker (Wales)
|0:00:07
|8
|Neah Evans (Scotland)
|0:00:08
|9
|Melissa Lowther (England)
|10
|Hayley Simmonds (England)
|0:00:11
|11
|Antri Christoforou (Cyprus)
|0:00:13
|12
|Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
|0:00:25
|13
|Katrin Garfoot (Australia)
|0:00:29
|14
|Eleanor Dickinson (England)
|0:01:14
|15
|Vera Adrian (Namibia)
|16
|Abigail Van Twisk (England)
|17
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)
|18
|Elizabeth Holden (Isle of Man)
|19
|Kate Mcilroy (New Zealand)
|20
|Kimberley Ashton (Jersey)
|21
|Michelle Vorster (Namibia)
|22
|Gracie Elvin (Australia)
|23
|Katie Archibald (Scotland)
|0:01:20
|24
|Shannon Malseed (Australia)
|0:03:22
|25
|Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
|26
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|27
|Megan Barker (Wales)
|0:05:58
|28
|Anna Christian (Isle of Man)
|29
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|0:08:41
|30
|Kimberley Le Court De Billot (Mauritius)
|31
|Helen Ralston (Jersey)
|0:10:30
|32
|Lydia Boylan (Northern Ireland)
|33
|Aurelie Halbwachs (Mauritius)
|0:10:39
|DNF
|Eileen Roe (Scotland)
|DNF
|Emily Kay (England)
|DNF
|Jessica Roberts (Wales)
|DNF
|Manon Lloyd (Wales)
|DNF
|Ariane Bonhomme (Canada)
|DNF
|Bryony Botha (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Eileen Burns (Northern Ireland)
|DNF
|Isla Short (Scotland)
|DNF
|Hayley Jones (Wales)
|DNF
|Emily Nelson (England)
|DNF
|Kinley Gibson (Canada)
|DNF
|Karina Jackson (Guernsey)
|DNF
|Magnifique Manizabayo (Rwanda)
|DNF
|Beatha Ingabire (Rwanda)
|DNF
|Alicia Thompson (Belize)
|DNF
|Louise Haston (Scotland)
