Danish riders Justesen, Langvad win in Lanzarote

Day one contested in wet, muddy conditions

Image 1 of 14

Annika Langvad (Rockets) wins the women's race

Annika Langvad (Rockets) wins the women's race
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 2 of 14

Diana De La Rosa Jorge and Elena Marrero Rodriguez

Diana De La Rosa Jorge and Elena Marrero Rodriguez
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 3 of 14

Men's winner Benjamin Justesen (T-Bikes)

Men's winner Benjamin Justesen (T-Bikes)
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 4 of 14

Benjamin Justesen (T-Bikes) wins the men's race

Benjamin Justesen (T-Bikes) wins the men's race
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 5 of 14

Two men in action

Two men in action
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 6 of 14

Annika Langvad (Rockets) on her way to victory

Annika Langvad (Rockets) on her way to victory
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 7 of 14

Men's chase group

Men's chase group
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 8 of 14

Nestor Rodriguez

Nestor Rodriguez
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 9 of 14

Antonio Manuel Padron Garcia

Antonio Manuel Padron Garcia
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 10 of 14

A lone racer

A lone racer
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 11 of 14

Antonio Maldonado

Antonio Maldonado
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 12 of 14

A racer on day 1

A racer on day 1
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 13 of 14

The peloton at the start.

The peloton at the start.
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 14 of 14

Ismael Ventura and others at the start

Ismael Ventura and others at the start
(Image credit: Bob Foy)

On day one, the top seven men crossed the line within one minute and 17 seconds of each other, leaving the door open as to what would be the outcome after the next and final day of racing.

Racers faced wet and muddy conditions during day one of the Club la Santa two-day mountain bike stage race on Lanzarote.

"It rained in the beginning and I felt like I was at home," said Brit Sally Bigham.

Benjamin Justesen, the winner of the race here in 2009, led from the start. He raced ahead of everyone else, on his own, and rode solo to the victory.

Behind him, about half a minute back, German Christian Kreuchler followed him for almost all the course, but was overtaken in the end by a group of three riders including Dane Rasmus Jessing (T-Bike), Spaniard Ismael Ventura (Bici Esteve) and another Danish T-Bike team racer Casper Saltoft.

In the women's race, last year's winner Annika Langvad from Denmark, also established a clear lead from the start and held it until the finish. She seemed to have no competition from the other women. Six minutes later, runner-up Bigham (Topeak Ergon) crossed the finish line. Norwegian former world champion Gunn Rita Dahle (Multivan Merida) finished third another five and a half minutes back.

Langvad said many of the men gained time on her on the sections of the course with strong winds. Being lighter than the men, she could not keep the same speed as them.

180 racers took to the start.

Forecasts for Sunday's 60km stage two are "no wind, no rain".

Full Results for stage 1 and GC

Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Justesen (Den) T-Bikes1:13:48
2Rasmus Jessing (Den) T-Bikes0:00:39
3Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) Bici Esteve0:00:40
4Casper Saltoft (Den) T-Bikes0:00:47
5Christian Kreuchler (Ger)0:00:48
6James Angus Ouchterlony (GBr) Sataute0:01:12
7Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Apfoss0:01:17
8Michael Schuchardt (Ger) Simplon0:03:01
9Francisco Jose Perez Cruz (Spa) Mc.Donald's0:05:48
10Adriano Cordobes Dorta (Spa) Loro Parque0:05:53
11Javier Ramos Dominguez (Spa) Kamikaze0:06:50
12Joaquin David Martin Hernandez (Spa) Bemekis0:07:06
13Jose Maceira Rodriguez (Spa) Perinquen
14Jacob Reyes Mesa (Spa) Loro Parque0:07:28
15Mads Bødker (Den) T-Bikes0:08:04
16Manuel De Leon Hernandez (Spa) Loro Parque0:08:09
17Sven Pieper (Ger) Grafschaft0:08:19
18Niels Bay Pedersen (Den) T-Bikes0:08:58
19Antonio Yeray Ramos (Spa) La Cuevita0:09:08
20Moises Hernandez (Spa) Ciprés0:09:33
21Louis Bendixen (Den) DMK0:10:09
22Cristobal Gil Martin (Spa) Loro Parque0:10:20
23Enrique Isidro Curbelo Gopar (Spa) Perinquen0:10:22
24Juan Jesus Mesa Perez (Spa) Oncedientes0:10:26
25Lasse Olsen (Den) HMTBK0:10:33
26Edgar Caraballo (Spa) Vadebicis0:10:42
27Fernando De Armas (Spa) Bike Bike0:10:47
28Agustin Perez Morera (Spa) C.D. El Aljibe0:10:58
29Victor Martin (Spa) Bayana0:11:16
30Manuel Cantos Sanchez (Spa) Bayana
31Jonatan Navarro Morales (Spa) Terra Volcan0:11:39
32Adan Alfaya Faro (Spa) Terravolcan0:12:05
33Ignacio Lorenzo Garcia (Spa) Oncedientes0:12:08
34Thomas Nyvang (Den) Cykel x0:13:00
35Mario Suárez Bolaños (Spa) Kamikaze0:13:11
36Gerardo Ojeda Ponce (Spa) La Cuevita0:13:16
37Barry Wilson (GBr)0:13:26
38Silverio Rodriguez Moreno (Spa) Mc.Donald's0:14:02
39Ulises Hernandez Martin (Spa)0:14:06
40Victor De Leon Tejera (Spa) Lanzabike0:14:07
41Guillén (Spa)0:14:12
42Derek Waight (GBr) Lanzabike0:14:13
43Andres Gonzalez (Spa) Mc Donald's0:14:14
44Juan Jesus De La Cruz Quintero (Spa) Cipres0:14:16
45Carlos Javier Aqueda Rodriguez (Spa) Las Condesas0:14:17
46Thomas Atkinson (GBr)0:14:30
47Octavio Bonilla Cabrera (Spa) El Aljibe0:14:31
48José David Suaréz Fernadez (Spa) El Aljibe0:15:14
49Leandro Ezequiel Hernandez Francisco (Spa) Bayana0:15:35
50Oscar Tejera Morales (Spa)0:15:50
51Ashleigh Jones (Den) Staffanstorp0:16:07
52Jesus Emilio Castro Perez (Spa) Oncedientes0:16:36
53Jonathan Wallace (GBr)0:16:46
54Jesper Thomsen (Den) CK Kronborg0:16:47
55Julio Cesar Perez Cabrera (Spa) Bayana0:16:53
56José Angel Lemes Clavijo (Spa)0:16:59
57Rasmus Mørk Andersen (Den) DMK0:17:04
58Jacob Holm Lauritsen (Den) T-Bikes0:17:08
59Roberto Torres (Spa) Iruene0:17:09
60Juan Antonio Martin Marrero (Spa)0:17:57
61Aitor Navarro Hita (Spa)0:17:59
62Antonio Bruno Acosta Guerra (Spa) LA Cuevita0:18:25
63Nikolaj Nicolajsen (Den) Gladsakse CC0:18:33
64Francisco Rojas Hernandez (Spa) Lanzabike0:18:34
65Rico Busk (Den) HMTBK0:18:38
66Omar Delgado Cabrera (Spa)0:18:58
67Saúl Ventura Carmona (Spa) Las Condesas0:19:04
68Diego Hernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Awara0:19:11
69Antonio Tabares Ortega (Spa)0:19:19
70Emil Falck (Den) HMTBK0:19:28
71Jaime Alexis (Spa) Arubike0:19:33
72Christian Moya Fernandez (Spa)0:19:46
73Kasper Nielsen (Den) RMK0:19:54
74Troels Lund (Den) HMTBK SRAM0:19:57
75Mark Ellwood (GBr)0:19:59
76Kenneth Flesjå (Nor) Sola0:20:19
77Bjarne Thimm (Den) DMK0:20:20
78Miguel Angel Molina Reyes (Spa) Telde0:20:30
79Nils Wullenkord (Ger) DJK0:20:31
80Nestor Rodriguez Diaz (Spa) Bike Bike0:21:17
81Juan Federico Hernandez Jimemez (Spa) Terravolcan0:21:24
82Magnus Rahbæk (Den) HMTBK0:21:26
83Daniel Cañada Tribaldo (Spa) Tegala0:21:32
84Jorge Espinel Cejas (Spa) Ciprés0:22:01
85Juan Carlos Creo Nuñez (Spa) Jacomar0:22:12
86Antonio Maldonado (Spa) Lanzabike0:22:15
87Christophe Desimpelaere (Bel) Ris Cycling0:22:19
88Sebastian Benasco Rodriguez (Spa)0:22:38
89Iván Saiz Grillo (Spa) Loro Parque
90Aureliano Negrin (Spa) Bemekis0:22:55
91Orlando Lemes Rodriguez (Spa) El Aljibe0:23:51
92Raul Máximo Del Castillo Del Castillon (Spa) Bemeris0:23:59
93Oliver Adam Thacker (GBr)0:24:02
94Antonio Manuel Padron Garcia (Spa) Terra Volcan
95Juan Carlos Salas Marichan (Spa) Iruene0:24:22
96José Miguel Luis Gonzalez (Spa)0:24:28
97Lee Holdaway (GBr) Lifestyle0:24:30
98Fernando Sangines Lopez (Spa) Tegala0:24:31
99Omar Gonzalez Lorenzo (Spa) Awara0:24:40
100Klaus Preisler (Den) T-Bikes0:25:09
101Juan Manuel Auyanet (Spa) Picachos0:25:12
102Richard Rodriguez de La Sierra (Spa)0:25:35
103Israel Chinea (Spa)0:26:06
104Amado Santana Hernandez (Spa)0:26:08
105Mariano Sanginés Lopez (Spa)
106Juan Ramón Peña Reyes (Spa)0:26:13
107Juan Francisco Betancort (Spa) Lanzabike0:26:35
108Ernesto Garcia Rodriguez (Spa)0:26:42
109Antonio Perdomo Cabrera (Spa)0:27:17
110Juan Francisco Gil Jimenez (Spa) Ingebike0:27:22
111Javier Guillen Romero (Spa)
112Paul Rodbourn (GBr)0:27:45
113Miguel Angel Acosta Reyes (Spa) Ingebike0:27:58
114Samuel Cabrera Ramirez (Spa) Lanzabike0:27:59
115Chris Vercammen (Bel)
116Jose Luis Martinez (Spa) Burrita Bike0:28:54
117Justo Gonzalez (Spa) Terra Volcan0:29:25
118Felix Sancho (Spa) Jacomar0:29:26
119Jose Luis Camacho Tejera (Spa)0:29:34
120Juan Fco Martin Gonzalez (Spa) Aguibike0:29:37
121Ayoze Hernandez (Spa) El Aljibe
122Manuel Morin Hernandez (Spa) Jacomar0:30:50
123Gavin Holt (GBr)0:30:55
124Miguel Garcia Moseguez (Spa)0:30:57
125Oscar Jose Villar Rodriguez (Spa) Terra Volcan0:31:03
126Sergio Jover (Spa) Bike Bike0:31:16
127Cesar Nogueira Moure (Spa) Terra Volcan0:31:39
128Fernando Chissotti (Spa) Viclass0:31:51
129David Pedrosa Del Valle (Spa) Terra Volcan0:32:17
130Thomas Jensen (Den) DMK0:32:58
131Rasmus Mathiasen (Den) THV Triathlon0:33:05
132Alejandro Gonzalez Hernandez (Spa)0:34:06
133Marino Orlandi Morales (Spa) Teguise0:34:21
134Rafael Rodriguez (Spa) Tegala0:34:28
135Miguel Queipo Pomar (Spa) Terra Volcan0:35:19
136Chris Fields (GBr) RKS Energi0:35:51
137Michael Rosenfjeld (Den) Automatik0:36:21
138Carlos Alberto Gómez González (Spa) Bayana0:37:11
139José Miguel Serini (Spa) Ingebike0:37:35
140Michael Nicolajsen (Den) Mountainbike0:37:41
141Nicolas Von Rosen (Den) DMK0:38:05
142José Ruiman Estevez Mendez (Spa)0:38:08
143Angel Fernando Alvarez (Spa)0:39:25
144Humberto Suarez Martinez (Spa) Vadebicis0:39:35
145Francisco Javier Barrios Perez (Spa)0:39:38
146Matias Sebastián Reveron Afonso (Spa)0:40:19
147Martin Hancock (GBr)0:40:26
148Juan Pablo Gonzalez Hernandez (Spa)0:40:47
149Javier Angel Grau de Los Reyes (Spa)0:42:10
150Heinrich Putter (RSA)0:42:53
151Daniel Mayato mesejo (Spa) Oncedientes0:43:16
152Frank Rikard Petersen (Den) T-Bikes
153Jose Antonio Diaz Amador (Spa) Oncedientes0:43:17
154Francisco Rodriguez Lorenzo (Spa)0:44:15
155Sergio Nogueira Otero (Spa) Terra Volcan0:44:24
156Jose David Rodriguez Herrera (Spa) Oncedientes0:44:36
157Kræn Knude (Den)0:45:44
158Ramón Cabrera Bermudez (Spa)0:46:35
159Ramon Jesús Martel (Spa)0:46:44
160Paul Cook (GBr)0:48:12
161Vitus Mathiasen (Den) Team THV Triathlon0:52:59
162Jørgen Mathiasen (Den) Team0:53:01
163Jesus Manuel Vargas Peréz (Spa)0:54:19
164Juan Fernando Aleman (Spa) Buen Rollito0:57:04
165M. Jørgen Tobiasen (Den)0:58:23
166Lui Vium (Den) DMK1:05:23
DNFRemigio Rovira Aragon (Spa)
DNFJulián Tomoyo Villa (Spa)
DNSFernando Rodriguez Camacho (Spa)
DNSVictor Del Corral (Spa)
DNSFernando Perez Rodriguez (Spa)
DNSIsidro Manuel Martín Pérez (Spa)
DNSJuan Froilan Betancor Rivero (Spa)
DNSFrancisco Nicolas Armas Moreno (Spa)
DNSJose Javier Fernandez Perez (Spa)
DNSLeandro Sangines Lopez (Spa)
DNSMarcelo Ramirez (Uru)
DNSJavier Brito Ojeda (Spa)
DNSYeray Rodrigo Lorenzo Hernandez (Spa)
DNSRafael Perez Fernandez (Spa)
DNSCarlos Gustavo Perez Fernandez (Spa)
DNSEzequiel Gonzalez (Spa)
DNSDavid Himenez (Spa)
DNSJosé Pablo Pérez Gonzalez (Spa)
DNSFrancisco Santiago Gonzalez (Spa)
DNSFrancisco Javier Diaz Fernandez (Spa)
DNSLuis Mariano Gonzalez Rodriguez (Spa)
DNSRoberto Carlos Duarte Luzardo (Spa)

Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) Rockets1:20:20
2Sally Bigham (GBr) Topeak Ergon0:05:43
3Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjå (Nor) Multivan Merida0:13:45
4Darrelle Parker (GBr) Ron0:17:22
5Lucia Funes Mendez (Spa) Raiffeisen0:17:27
6Sabrina Baumgartner (Swi) Bike Shop Studer0:22:40
7Christina Christensen (Den) T-Bikes0:27:31
8Irene Lachner (Ger)
9Tanja Gerards (Ned) Lanzabike0:29:10
10Margit Nelboe Jeppesen (Den) T-Bikes0:29:20
11Yaiza Rodriguez Aranda (Spa)0:31:18
12Stine Sophie Winckel (Den) Sataute0:33:27
13Cristi Alonso Lugo (Spa) Ciclocentro0:38:26
14Diana De La Rosa Jorge (Spa) Titanes?0:40:43
15Elena Marrero Rodriguez (Spa) Bike bike
DNSAnna Christina Kildegaard Larsen (Den)
DNSLeticia Hernandez N. (Spa) Fuerteventura
DNSAda Gonzalez Valderas (Spa)
DNSMercedes Cabrera hernandez (Spa)
DNSLuisa Bernal Perez (Spa)

 

