Image 1 of 14 Annika Langvad (Rockets) wins the women's race (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 2 of 14 Diana De La Rosa Jorge and Elena Marrero Rodriguez (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 3 of 14 Men's winner Benjamin Justesen (T-Bikes) (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 4 of 14 Benjamin Justesen (T-Bikes) wins the men's race (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 5 of 14 Two men in action (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 6 of 14 Annika Langvad (Rockets) on her way to victory (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 7 of 14 Men's chase group (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 8 of 14 Nestor Rodriguez (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 9 of 14 Antonio Manuel Padron Garcia (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 10 of 14 A lone racer (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 11 of 14 Antonio Maldonado (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 12 of 14 A racer on day 1 (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 13 of 14 The peloton at the start. (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 14 of 14 Ismael Ventura and others at the start (Image credit: Bob Foy)

On day one, the top seven men crossed the line within one minute and 17 seconds of each other, leaving the door open as to what would be the outcome after the next and final day of racing.

Racers faced wet and muddy conditions during day one of the Club la Santa two-day mountain bike stage race on Lanzarote.

"It rained in the beginning and I felt like I was at home," said Brit Sally Bigham.

Benjamin Justesen, the winner of the race here in 2009, led from the start. He raced ahead of everyone else, on his own, and rode solo to the victory.

Behind him, about half a minute back, German Christian Kreuchler followed him for almost all the course, but was overtaken in the end by a group of three riders including Dane Rasmus Jessing (T-Bike), Spaniard Ismael Ventura (Bici Esteve) and another Danish T-Bike team racer Casper Saltoft.

In the women's race, last year's winner Annika Langvad from Denmark, also established a clear lead from the start and held it until the finish. She seemed to have no competition from the other women. Six minutes later, runner-up Bigham (Topeak Ergon) crossed the finish line. Norwegian former world champion Gunn Rita Dahle (Multivan Merida) finished third another five and a half minutes back.

Langvad said many of the men gained time on her on the sections of the course with strong winds. Being lighter than the men, she could not keep the same speed as them.

180 racers took to the start.

Forecasts for Sunday's 60km stage two are "no wind, no rain".

Full Results for stage 1 and GC

Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Justesen (Den) T-Bikes 1:13:48 2 Rasmus Jessing (Den) T-Bikes 0:00:39 3 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) Bici Esteve 0:00:40 4 Casper Saltoft (Den) T-Bikes 0:00:47 5 Christian Kreuchler (Ger) 0:00:48 6 James Angus Ouchterlony (GBr) Sataute 0:01:12 7 Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Apfoss 0:01:17 8 Michael Schuchardt (Ger) Simplon 0:03:01 9 Francisco Jose Perez Cruz (Spa) Mc.Donald's 0:05:48 10 Adriano Cordobes Dorta (Spa) Loro Parque 0:05:53 11 Javier Ramos Dominguez (Spa) Kamikaze 0:06:50 12 Joaquin David Martin Hernandez (Spa) Bemekis 0:07:06 13 Jose Maceira Rodriguez (Spa) Perinquen 14 Jacob Reyes Mesa (Spa) Loro Parque 0:07:28 15 Mads Bødker (Den) T-Bikes 0:08:04 16 Manuel De Leon Hernandez (Spa) Loro Parque 0:08:09 17 Sven Pieper (Ger) Grafschaft 0:08:19 18 Niels Bay Pedersen (Den) T-Bikes 0:08:58 19 Antonio Yeray Ramos (Spa) La Cuevita 0:09:08 20 Moises Hernandez (Spa) Ciprés 0:09:33 21 Louis Bendixen (Den) DMK 0:10:09 22 Cristobal Gil Martin (Spa) Loro Parque 0:10:20 23 Enrique Isidro Curbelo Gopar (Spa) Perinquen 0:10:22 24 Juan Jesus Mesa Perez (Spa) Oncedientes 0:10:26 25 Lasse Olsen (Den) HMTBK 0:10:33 26 Edgar Caraballo (Spa) Vadebicis 0:10:42 27 Fernando De Armas (Spa) Bike Bike 0:10:47 28 Agustin Perez Morera (Spa) C.D. El Aljibe 0:10:58 29 Victor Martin (Spa) Bayana 0:11:16 30 Manuel Cantos Sanchez (Spa) Bayana 31 Jonatan Navarro Morales (Spa) Terra Volcan 0:11:39 32 Adan Alfaya Faro (Spa) Terravolcan 0:12:05 33 Ignacio Lorenzo Garcia (Spa) Oncedientes 0:12:08 34 Thomas Nyvang (Den) Cykel x 0:13:00 35 Mario Suárez Bolaños (Spa) Kamikaze 0:13:11 36 Gerardo Ojeda Ponce (Spa) La Cuevita 0:13:16 37 Barry Wilson (GBr) 0:13:26 38 Silverio Rodriguez Moreno (Spa) Mc.Donald's 0:14:02 39 Ulises Hernandez Martin (Spa) 0:14:06 40 Victor De Leon Tejera (Spa) Lanzabike 0:14:07 41 Guillén (Spa) 0:14:12 42 Derek Waight (GBr) Lanzabike 0:14:13 43 Andres Gonzalez (Spa) Mc Donald's 0:14:14 44 Juan Jesus De La Cruz Quintero (Spa) Cipres 0:14:16 45 Carlos Javier Aqueda Rodriguez (Spa) Las Condesas 0:14:17 46 Thomas Atkinson (GBr) 0:14:30 47 Octavio Bonilla Cabrera (Spa) El Aljibe 0:14:31 48 José David Suaréz Fernadez (Spa) El Aljibe 0:15:14 49 Leandro Ezequiel Hernandez Francisco (Spa) Bayana 0:15:35 50 Oscar Tejera Morales (Spa) 0:15:50 51 Ashleigh Jones (Den) Staffanstorp 0:16:07 52 Jesus Emilio Castro Perez (Spa) Oncedientes 0:16:36 53 Jonathan Wallace (GBr) 0:16:46 54 Jesper Thomsen (Den) CK Kronborg 0:16:47 55 Julio Cesar Perez Cabrera (Spa) Bayana 0:16:53 56 José Angel Lemes Clavijo (Spa) 0:16:59 57 Rasmus Mørk Andersen (Den) DMK 0:17:04 58 Jacob Holm Lauritsen (Den) T-Bikes 0:17:08 59 Roberto Torres (Spa) Iruene 0:17:09 60 Juan Antonio Martin Marrero (Spa) 0:17:57 61 Aitor Navarro Hita (Spa) 0:17:59 62 Antonio Bruno Acosta Guerra (Spa) LA Cuevita 0:18:25 63 Nikolaj Nicolajsen (Den) Gladsakse CC 0:18:33 64 Francisco Rojas Hernandez (Spa) Lanzabike 0:18:34 65 Rico Busk (Den) HMTBK 0:18:38 66 Omar Delgado Cabrera (Spa) 0:18:58 67 Saúl Ventura Carmona (Spa) Las Condesas 0:19:04 68 Diego Hernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Awara 0:19:11 69 Antonio Tabares Ortega (Spa) 0:19:19 70 Emil Falck (Den) HMTBK 0:19:28 71 Jaime Alexis (Spa) Arubike 0:19:33 72 Christian Moya Fernandez (Spa) 0:19:46 73 Kasper Nielsen (Den) RMK 0:19:54 74 Troels Lund (Den) HMTBK SRAM 0:19:57 75 Mark Ellwood (GBr) 0:19:59 76 Kenneth Flesjå (Nor) Sola 0:20:19 77 Bjarne Thimm (Den) DMK 0:20:20 78 Miguel Angel Molina Reyes (Spa) Telde 0:20:30 79 Nils Wullenkord (Ger) DJK 0:20:31 80 Nestor Rodriguez Diaz (Spa) Bike Bike 0:21:17 81 Juan Federico Hernandez Jimemez (Spa) Terravolcan 0:21:24 82 Magnus Rahbæk (Den) HMTBK 0:21:26 83 Daniel Cañada Tribaldo (Spa) Tegala 0:21:32 84 Jorge Espinel Cejas (Spa) Ciprés 0:22:01 85 Juan Carlos Creo Nuñez (Spa) Jacomar 0:22:12 86 Antonio Maldonado (Spa) Lanzabike 0:22:15 87 Christophe Desimpelaere (Bel) Ris Cycling 0:22:19 88 Sebastian Benasco Rodriguez (Spa) 0:22:38 89 Iván Saiz Grillo (Spa) Loro Parque 90 Aureliano Negrin (Spa) Bemekis 0:22:55 91 Orlando Lemes Rodriguez (Spa) El Aljibe 0:23:51 92 Raul Máximo Del Castillo Del Castillon (Spa) Bemeris 0:23:59 93 Oliver Adam Thacker (GBr) 0:24:02 94 Antonio Manuel Padron Garcia (Spa) Terra Volcan 95 Juan Carlos Salas Marichan (Spa) Iruene 0:24:22 96 José Miguel Luis Gonzalez (Spa) 0:24:28 97 Lee Holdaway (GBr) Lifestyle 0:24:30 98 Fernando Sangines Lopez (Spa) Tegala 0:24:31 99 Omar Gonzalez Lorenzo (Spa) Awara 0:24:40 100 Klaus Preisler (Den) T-Bikes 0:25:09 101 Juan Manuel Auyanet (Spa) Picachos 0:25:12 102 Richard Rodriguez de La Sierra (Spa) 0:25:35 103 Israel Chinea (Spa) 0:26:06 104 Amado Santana Hernandez (Spa) 0:26:08 105 Mariano Sanginés Lopez (Spa) 106 Juan Ramón Peña Reyes (Spa) 0:26:13 107 Juan Francisco Betancort (Spa) Lanzabike 0:26:35 108 Ernesto Garcia Rodriguez (Spa) 0:26:42 109 Antonio Perdomo Cabrera (Spa) 0:27:17 110 Juan Francisco Gil Jimenez (Spa) Ingebike 0:27:22 111 Javier Guillen Romero (Spa) 112 Paul Rodbourn (GBr) 0:27:45 113 Miguel Angel Acosta Reyes (Spa) Ingebike 0:27:58 114 Samuel Cabrera Ramirez (Spa) Lanzabike 0:27:59 115 Chris Vercammen (Bel) 116 Jose Luis Martinez (Spa) Burrita Bike 0:28:54 117 Justo Gonzalez (Spa) Terra Volcan 0:29:25 118 Felix Sancho (Spa) Jacomar 0:29:26 119 Jose Luis Camacho Tejera (Spa) 0:29:34 120 Juan Fco Martin Gonzalez (Spa) Aguibike 0:29:37 121 Ayoze Hernandez (Spa) El Aljibe 122 Manuel Morin Hernandez (Spa) Jacomar 0:30:50 123 Gavin Holt (GBr) 0:30:55 124 Miguel Garcia Moseguez (Spa) 0:30:57 125 Oscar Jose Villar Rodriguez (Spa) Terra Volcan 0:31:03 126 Sergio Jover (Spa) Bike Bike 0:31:16 127 Cesar Nogueira Moure (Spa) Terra Volcan 0:31:39 128 Fernando Chissotti (Spa) Viclass 0:31:51 129 David Pedrosa Del Valle (Spa) Terra Volcan 0:32:17 130 Thomas Jensen (Den) DMK 0:32:58 131 Rasmus Mathiasen (Den) THV Triathlon 0:33:05 132 Alejandro Gonzalez Hernandez (Spa) 0:34:06 133 Marino Orlandi Morales (Spa) Teguise 0:34:21 134 Rafael Rodriguez (Spa) Tegala 0:34:28 135 Miguel Queipo Pomar (Spa) Terra Volcan 0:35:19 136 Chris Fields (GBr) RKS Energi 0:35:51 137 Michael Rosenfjeld (Den) Automatik 0:36:21 138 Carlos Alberto Gómez González (Spa) Bayana 0:37:11 139 José Miguel Serini (Spa) Ingebike 0:37:35 140 Michael Nicolajsen (Den) Mountainbike 0:37:41 141 Nicolas Von Rosen (Den) DMK 0:38:05 142 José Ruiman Estevez Mendez (Spa) 0:38:08 143 Angel Fernando Alvarez (Spa) 0:39:25 144 Humberto Suarez Martinez (Spa) Vadebicis 0:39:35 145 Francisco Javier Barrios Perez (Spa) 0:39:38 146 Matias Sebastián Reveron Afonso (Spa) 0:40:19 147 Martin Hancock (GBr) 0:40:26 148 Juan Pablo Gonzalez Hernandez (Spa) 0:40:47 149 Javier Angel Grau de Los Reyes (Spa) 0:42:10 150 Heinrich Putter (RSA) 0:42:53 151 Daniel Mayato mesejo (Spa) Oncedientes 0:43:16 152 Frank Rikard Petersen (Den) T-Bikes 153 Jose Antonio Diaz Amador (Spa) Oncedientes 0:43:17 154 Francisco Rodriguez Lorenzo (Spa) 0:44:15 155 Sergio Nogueira Otero (Spa) Terra Volcan 0:44:24 156 Jose David Rodriguez Herrera (Spa) Oncedientes 0:44:36 157 Kræn Knude (Den) 0:45:44 158 Ramón Cabrera Bermudez (Spa) 0:46:35 159 Ramon Jesús Martel (Spa) 0:46:44 160 Paul Cook (GBr) 0:48:12 161 Vitus Mathiasen (Den) Team THV Triathlon 0:52:59 162 Jørgen Mathiasen (Den) Team 0:53:01 163 Jesus Manuel Vargas Peréz (Spa) 0:54:19 164 Juan Fernando Aleman (Spa) Buen Rollito 0:57:04 165 M. Jørgen Tobiasen (Den) 0:58:23 166 Lui Vium (Den) DMK 1:05:23 DNF Remigio Rovira Aragon (Spa) DNF Julián Tomoyo Villa (Spa) DNS Fernando Rodriguez Camacho (Spa) DNS Victor Del Corral (Spa) DNS Fernando Perez Rodriguez (Spa) DNS Isidro Manuel Martín Pérez (Spa) DNS Juan Froilan Betancor Rivero (Spa) DNS Francisco Nicolas Armas Moreno (Spa) DNS Jose Javier Fernandez Perez (Spa) DNS Leandro Sangines Lopez (Spa) DNS Marcelo Ramirez (Uru) DNS Javier Brito Ojeda (Spa) DNS Yeray Rodrigo Lorenzo Hernandez (Spa) DNS Rafael Perez Fernandez (Spa) DNS Carlos Gustavo Perez Fernandez (Spa) DNS Ezequiel Gonzalez (Spa) DNS David Himenez (Spa) DNS José Pablo Pérez Gonzalez (Spa) DNS Francisco Santiago Gonzalez (Spa) DNS Francisco Javier Diaz Fernandez (Spa) DNS Luis Mariano Gonzalez Rodriguez (Spa) DNS Roberto Carlos Duarte Luzardo (Spa)