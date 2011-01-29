Danish riders Justesen, Langvad win in Lanzarote
Day one contested in wet, muddy conditions
On day one, the top seven men crossed the line within one minute and 17 seconds of each other, leaving the door open as to what would be the outcome after the next and final day of racing.
Racers faced wet and muddy conditions during day one of the Club la Santa two-day mountain bike stage race on Lanzarote.
"It rained in the beginning and I felt like I was at home," said Brit Sally Bigham.
Benjamin Justesen, the winner of the race here in 2009, led from the start. He raced ahead of everyone else, on his own, and rode solo to the victory.
Behind him, about half a minute back, German Christian Kreuchler followed him for almost all the course, but was overtaken in the end by a group of three riders including Dane Rasmus Jessing (T-Bike), Spaniard Ismael Ventura (Bici Esteve) and another Danish T-Bike team racer Casper Saltoft.
In the women's race, last year's winner Annika Langvad from Denmark, also established a clear lead from the start and held it until the finish. She seemed to have no competition from the other women. Six minutes later, runner-up Bigham (Topeak Ergon) crossed the finish line. Norwegian former world champion Gunn Rita Dahle (Multivan Merida) finished third another five and a half minutes back.
Langvad said many of the men gained time on her on the sections of the course with strong winds. Being lighter than the men, she could not keep the same speed as them.
180 racers took to the start.
Forecasts for Sunday's 60km stage two are "no wind, no rain".
Full Results for stage 1 and GC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Justesen (Den) T-Bikes
|1:13:48
|2
|Rasmus Jessing (Den) T-Bikes
|0:00:39
|3
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) Bici Esteve
|0:00:40
|4
|Casper Saltoft (Den) T-Bikes
|0:00:47
|5
|Christian Kreuchler (Ger)
|0:00:48
|6
|James Angus Ouchterlony (GBr) Sataute
|0:01:12
|7
|Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Apfoss
|0:01:17
|8
|Michael Schuchardt (Ger) Simplon
|0:03:01
|9
|Francisco Jose Perez Cruz (Spa) Mc.Donald's
|0:05:48
|10
|Adriano Cordobes Dorta (Spa) Loro Parque
|0:05:53
|11
|Javier Ramos Dominguez (Spa) Kamikaze
|0:06:50
|12
|Joaquin David Martin Hernandez (Spa) Bemekis
|0:07:06
|13
|Jose Maceira Rodriguez (Spa) Perinquen
|14
|Jacob Reyes Mesa (Spa) Loro Parque
|0:07:28
|15
|Mads Bødker (Den) T-Bikes
|0:08:04
|16
|Manuel De Leon Hernandez (Spa) Loro Parque
|0:08:09
|17
|Sven Pieper (Ger) Grafschaft
|0:08:19
|18
|Niels Bay Pedersen (Den) T-Bikes
|0:08:58
|19
|Antonio Yeray Ramos (Spa) La Cuevita
|0:09:08
|20
|Moises Hernandez (Spa) Ciprés
|0:09:33
|21
|Louis Bendixen (Den) DMK
|0:10:09
|22
|Cristobal Gil Martin (Spa) Loro Parque
|0:10:20
|23
|Enrique Isidro Curbelo Gopar (Spa) Perinquen
|0:10:22
|24
|Juan Jesus Mesa Perez (Spa) Oncedientes
|0:10:26
|25
|Lasse Olsen (Den) HMTBK
|0:10:33
|26
|Edgar Caraballo (Spa) Vadebicis
|0:10:42
|27
|Fernando De Armas (Spa) Bike Bike
|0:10:47
|28
|Agustin Perez Morera (Spa) C.D. El Aljibe
|0:10:58
|29
|Victor Martin (Spa) Bayana
|0:11:16
|30
|Manuel Cantos Sanchez (Spa) Bayana
|31
|Jonatan Navarro Morales (Spa) Terra Volcan
|0:11:39
|32
|Adan Alfaya Faro (Spa) Terravolcan
|0:12:05
|33
|Ignacio Lorenzo Garcia (Spa) Oncedientes
|0:12:08
|34
|Thomas Nyvang (Den) Cykel x
|0:13:00
|35
|Mario Suárez Bolaños (Spa) Kamikaze
|0:13:11
|36
|Gerardo Ojeda Ponce (Spa) La Cuevita
|0:13:16
|37
|Barry Wilson (GBr)
|0:13:26
|38
|Silverio Rodriguez Moreno (Spa) Mc.Donald's
|0:14:02
|39
|Ulises Hernandez Martin (Spa)
|0:14:06
|40
|Victor De Leon Tejera (Spa) Lanzabike
|0:14:07
|41
|Guillén (Spa)
|0:14:12
|42
|Derek Waight (GBr) Lanzabike
|0:14:13
|43
|Andres Gonzalez (Spa) Mc Donald's
|0:14:14
|44
|Juan Jesus De La Cruz Quintero (Spa) Cipres
|0:14:16
|45
|Carlos Javier Aqueda Rodriguez (Spa) Las Condesas
|0:14:17
|46
|Thomas Atkinson (GBr)
|0:14:30
|47
|Octavio Bonilla Cabrera (Spa) El Aljibe
|0:14:31
|48
|José David Suaréz Fernadez (Spa) El Aljibe
|0:15:14
|49
|Leandro Ezequiel Hernandez Francisco (Spa) Bayana
|0:15:35
|50
|Oscar Tejera Morales (Spa)
|0:15:50
|51
|Ashleigh Jones (Den) Staffanstorp
|0:16:07
|52
|Jesus Emilio Castro Perez (Spa) Oncedientes
|0:16:36
|53
|Jonathan Wallace (GBr)
|0:16:46
|54
|Jesper Thomsen (Den) CK Kronborg
|0:16:47
|55
|Julio Cesar Perez Cabrera (Spa) Bayana
|0:16:53
|56
|José Angel Lemes Clavijo (Spa)
|0:16:59
|57
|Rasmus Mørk Andersen (Den) DMK
|0:17:04
|58
|Jacob Holm Lauritsen (Den) T-Bikes
|0:17:08
|59
|Roberto Torres (Spa) Iruene
|0:17:09
|60
|Juan Antonio Martin Marrero (Spa)
|0:17:57
|61
|Aitor Navarro Hita (Spa)
|0:17:59
|62
|Antonio Bruno Acosta Guerra (Spa) LA Cuevita
|0:18:25
|63
|Nikolaj Nicolajsen (Den) Gladsakse CC
|0:18:33
|64
|Francisco Rojas Hernandez (Spa) Lanzabike
|0:18:34
|65
|Rico Busk (Den) HMTBK
|0:18:38
|66
|Omar Delgado Cabrera (Spa)
|0:18:58
|67
|Saúl Ventura Carmona (Spa) Las Condesas
|0:19:04
|68
|Diego Hernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Awara
|0:19:11
|69
|Antonio Tabares Ortega (Spa)
|0:19:19
|70
|Emil Falck (Den) HMTBK
|0:19:28
|71
|Jaime Alexis (Spa) Arubike
|0:19:33
|72
|Christian Moya Fernandez (Spa)
|0:19:46
|73
|Kasper Nielsen (Den) RMK
|0:19:54
|74
|Troels Lund (Den) HMTBK SRAM
|0:19:57
|75
|Mark Ellwood (GBr)
|0:19:59
|76
|Kenneth Flesjå (Nor) Sola
|0:20:19
|77
|Bjarne Thimm (Den) DMK
|0:20:20
|78
|Miguel Angel Molina Reyes (Spa) Telde
|0:20:30
|79
|Nils Wullenkord (Ger) DJK
|0:20:31
|80
|Nestor Rodriguez Diaz (Spa) Bike Bike
|0:21:17
|81
|Juan Federico Hernandez Jimemez (Spa) Terravolcan
|0:21:24
|82
|Magnus Rahbæk (Den) HMTBK
|0:21:26
|83
|Daniel Cañada Tribaldo (Spa) Tegala
|0:21:32
|84
|Jorge Espinel Cejas (Spa) Ciprés
|0:22:01
|85
|Juan Carlos Creo Nuñez (Spa) Jacomar
|0:22:12
|86
|Antonio Maldonado (Spa) Lanzabike
|0:22:15
|87
|Christophe Desimpelaere (Bel) Ris Cycling
|0:22:19
|88
|Sebastian Benasco Rodriguez (Spa)
|0:22:38
|89
|Iván Saiz Grillo (Spa) Loro Parque
|90
|Aureliano Negrin (Spa) Bemekis
|0:22:55
|91
|Orlando Lemes Rodriguez (Spa) El Aljibe
|0:23:51
|92
|Raul Máximo Del Castillo Del Castillon (Spa) Bemeris
|0:23:59
|93
|Oliver Adam Thacker (GBr)
|0:24:02
|94
|Antonio Manuel Padron Garcia (Spa) Terra Volcan
|95
|Juan Carlos Salas Marichan (Spa) Iruene
|0:24:22
|96
|José Miguel Luis Gonzalez (Spa)
|0:24:28
|97
|Lee Holdaway (GBr) Lifestyle
|0:24:30
|98
|Fernando Sangines Lopez (Spa) Tegala
|0:24:31
|99
|Omar Gonzalez Lorenzo (Spa) Awara
|0:24:40
|100
|Klaus Preisler (Den) T-Bikes
|0:25:09
|101
|Juan Manuel Auyanet (Spa) Picachos
|0:25:12
|102
|Richard Rodriguez de La Sierra (Spa)
|0:25:35
|103
|Israel Chinea (Spa)
|0:26:06
|104
|Amado Santana Hernandez (Spa)
|0:26:08
|105
|Mariano Sanginés Lopez (Spa)
|106
|Juan Ramón Peña Reyes (Spa)
|0:26:13
|107
|Juan Francisco Betancort (Spa) Lanzabike
|0:26:35
|108
|Ernesto Garcia Rodriguez (Spa)
|0:26:42
|109
|Antonio Perdomo Cabrera (Spa)
|0:27:17
|110
|Juan Francisco Gil Jimenez (Spa) Ingebike
|0:27:22
|111
|Javier Guillen Romero (Spa)
|112
|Paul Rodbourn (GBr)
|0:27:45
|113
|Miguel Angel Acosta Reyes (Spa) Ingebike
|0:27:58
|114
|Samuel Cabrera Ramirez (Spa) Lanzabike
|0:27:59
|115
|Chris Vercammen (Bel)
|116
|Jose Luis Martinez (Spa) Burrita Bike
|0:28:54
|117
|Justo Gonzalez (Spa) Terra Volcan
|0:29:25
|118
|Felix Sancho (Spa) Jacomar
|0:29:26
|119
|Jose Luis Camacho Tejera (Spa)
|0:29:34
|120
|Juan Fco Martin Gonzalez (Spa) Aguibike
|0:29:37
|121
|Ayoze Hernandez (Spa) El Aljibe
|122
|Manuel Morin Hernandez (Spa) Jacomar
|0:30:50
|123
|Gavin Holt (GBr)
|0:30:55
|124
|Miguel Garcia Moseguez (Spa)
|0:30:57
|125
|Oscar Jose Villar Rodriguez (Spa) Terra Volcan
|0:31:03
|126
|Sergio Jover (Spa) Bike Bike
|0:31:16
|127
|Cesar Nogueira Moure (Spa) Terra Volcan
|0:31:39
|128
|Fernando Chissotti (Spa) Viclass
|0:31:51
|129
|David Pedrosa Del Valle (Spa) Terra Volcan
|0:32:17
|130
|Thomas Jensen (Den) DMK
|0:32:58
|131
|Rasmus Mathiasen (Den) THV Triathlon
|0:33:05
|132
|Alejandro Gonzalez Hernandez (Spa)
|0:34:06
|133
|Marino Orlandi Morales (Spa) Teguise
|0:34:21
|134
|Rafael Rodriguez (Spa) Tegala
|0:34:28
|135
|Miguel Queipo Pomar (Spa) Terra Volcan
|0:35:19
|136
|Chris Fields (GBr) RKS Energi
|0:35:51
|137
|Michael Rosenfjeld (Den) Automatik
|0:36:21
|138
|Carlos Alberto Gómez González (Spa) Bayana
|0:37:11
|139
|José Miguel Serini (Spa) Ingebike
|0:37:35
|140
|Michael Nicolajsen (Den) Mountainbike
|0:37:41
|141
|Nicolas Von Rosen (Den) DMK
|0:38:05
|142
|José Ruiman Estevez Mendez (Spa)
|0:38:08
|143
|Angel Fernando Alvarez (Spa)
|0:39:25
|144
|Humberto Suarez Martinez (Spa) Vadebicis
|0:39:35
|145
|Francisco Javier Barrios Perez (Spa)
|0:39:38
|146
|Matias Sebastián Reveron Afonso (Spa)
|0:40:19
|147
|Martin Hancock (GBr)
|0:40:26
|148
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Hernandez (Spa)
|0:40:47
|149
|Javier Angel Grau de Los Reyes (Spa)
|0:42:10
|150
|Heinrich Putter (RSA)
|0:42:53
|151
|Daniel Mayato mesejo (Spa) Oncedientes
|0:43:16
|152
|Frank Rikard Petersen (Den) T-Bikes
|153
|Jose Antonio Diaz Amador (Spa) Oncedientes
|0:43:17
|154
|Francisco Rodriguez Lorenzo (Spa)
|0:44:15
|155
|Sergio Nogueira Otero (Spa) Terra Volcan
|0:44:24
|156
|Jose David Rodriguez Herrera (Spa) Oncedientes
|0:44:36
|157
|Kræn Knude (Den)
|0:45:44
|158
|Ramón Cabrera Bermudez (Spa)
|0:46:35
|159
|Ramon Jesús Martel (Spa)
|0:46:44
|160
|Paul Cook (GBr)
|0:48:12
|161
|Vitus Mathiasen (Den) Team THV Triathlon
|0:52:59
|162
|Jørgen Mathiasen (Den) Team
|0:53:01
|163
|Jesus Manuel Vargas Peréz (Spa)
|0:54:19
|164
|Juan Fernando Aleman (Spa) Buen Rollito
|0:57:04
|165
|M. Jørgen Tobiasen (Den)
|0:58:23
|166
|Lui Vium (Den) DMK
|1:05:23
|DNF
|Remigio Rovira Aragon (Spa)
|DNF
|Julián Tomoyo Villa (Spa)
|DNS
|Fernando Rodriguez Camacho (Spa)
|DNS
|Victor Del Corral (Spa)
|DNS
|Fernando Perez Rodriguez (Spa)
|DNS
|Isidro Manuel Martín Pérez (Spa)
|DNS
|Juan Froilan Betancor Rivero (Spa)
|DNS
|Francisco Nicolas Armas Moreno (Spa)
|DNS
|Jose Javier Fernandez Perez (Spa)
|DNS
|Leandro Sangines Lopez (Spa)
|DNS
|Marcelo Ramirez (Uru)
|DNS
|Javier Brito Ojeda (Spa)
|DNS
|Yeray Rodrigo Lorenzo Hernandez (Spa)
|DNS
|Rafael Perez Fernandez (Spa)
|DNS
|Carlos Gustavo Perez Fernandez (Spa)
|DNS
|Ezequiel Gonzalez (Spa)
|DNS
|David Himenez (Spa)
|DNS
|José Pablo Pérez Gonzalez (Spa)
|DNS
|Francisco Santiago Gonzalez (Spa)
|DNS
|Francisco Javier Diaz Fernandez (Spa)
|DNS
|Luis Mariano Gonzalez Rodriguez (Spa)
|DNS
|Roberto Carlos Duarte Luzardo (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Den) Rockets
|1:20:20
|2
|Sally Bigham (GBr) Topeak Ergon
|0:05:43
|3
|Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjå (Nor) Multivan Merida
|0:13:45
|4
|Darrelle Parker (GBr) Ron
|0:17:22
|5
|Lucia Funes Mendez (Spa) Raiffeisen
|0:17:27
|6
|Sabrina Baumgartner (Swi) Bike Shop Studer
|0:22:40
|7
|Christina Christensen (Den) T-Bikes
|0:27:31
|8
|Irene Lachner (Ger)
|9
|Tanja Gerards (Ned) Lanzabike
|0:29:10
|10
|Margit Nelboe Jeppesen (Den) T-Bikes
|0:29:20
|11
|Yaiza Rodriguez Aranda (Spa)
|0:31:18
|12
|Stine Sophie Winckel (Den) Sataute
|0:33:27
|13
|Cristi Alonso Lugo (Spa) Ciclocentro
|0:38:26
|14
|Diana De La Rosa Jorge (Spa) Titanes?
|0:40:43
|15
|Elena Marrero Rodriguez (Spa) Bike bike
|DNS
|Anna Christina Kildegaard Larsen (Den)
|DNS
|Leticia Hernandez N. (Spa) Fuerteventura
|DNS
|Ada Gonzalez Valderas (Spa)
|DNS
|Mercedes Cabrera hernandez (Spa)
|DNS
|Luisa Bernal Perez (Spa)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy