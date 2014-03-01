Vachon wins Classic Sud Ardèche
Golas and Gilbert round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5:14:35
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|14
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|15
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|21
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|22
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|25
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr
|26
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|28
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|29
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|30
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|33
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|34
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:11
|36
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|38
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:45
|39
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|42
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|43
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|44
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:54
|45
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|46
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|47
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|48
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|49
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|50
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|51
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|55
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|56
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
|62
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|63
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|64
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|67
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|68
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|71
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|72
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|73
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|74
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:42
|76
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|78
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|80
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|81
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|82
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|84
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|85
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|86
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|87
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|89
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|90
|Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|91
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|92
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:16
|93
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|95
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|97
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|98
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|99
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|100
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|101
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:20
|102
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:12:46
|103
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|105
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|106
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|107
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:49
|110
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|111
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|112
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|113
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Fdj.fr
|116
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Fdj.fr
|117
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|118
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Fdj.fr
|119
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|121
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|124
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|126
|José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|127
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|128
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:16:10
|129
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:07
|130
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.fr
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|DNF
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Louis Convens (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
