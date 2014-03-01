Trending

Vachon wins Classic Sud Ardèche

Golas and Gilbert round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement5:14:35
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
7Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
8Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
9Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
11Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
13Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
14Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
15Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
20Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
21Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
22Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fdj.fr
25Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr
26Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
28Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
29Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
30Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
31Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
33Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
34Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:11
36Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
37Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
38Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:45
39Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
40Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:53
42Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:50
43Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
44Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:54
45Timo Roosen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
46Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
47Marc Demaar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:39
48Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
49Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
50Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
51Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
53Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
54Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
55Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
56Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
57Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
60Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
62Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
63Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
64Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
65Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
67Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
68Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
69Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
71Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
72Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
73Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
74Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
75Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:42
76Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
77Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
78Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
79Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
80Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
81Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
82Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
84Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
85Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
86Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
87Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
88Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
89Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
90Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
91Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
92Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:16
93Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
95Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
96Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
97Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
98Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
99Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
100Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
101Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:20
102Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems0:12:46
103Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
104Pierre Gouault (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
105Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
106Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
107Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
108Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:49
110Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
111Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
112Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
113Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
114Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
115Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Fdj.fr
116Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Fdj.fr
117Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
118Jérémy Roy (Fra) Fdj.fr
119Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
120Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
121Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
122Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
124Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
126José Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
127Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
128Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:16:10
129Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:07
130Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFFrédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
DNFFlavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
DNFAlo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
DNFSteven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
DNFStéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
DNFThéo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) Fdj.fr
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFJulian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFPaul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
DNFEmanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFJérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFNico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFBenjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFDavide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFKevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFGrégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
DNFIvar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFMartijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFLouis Convens (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFMichael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFJoren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems

