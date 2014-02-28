Trending

Classic Sud Ardèche - Souvenir Francis Delpech past winners

Champions from 2008 to 2013

Past winners
2013Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
2012Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
2011Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
2010Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
2009Freddy Bichot (Fra) Agritubel
2008Gatis Smukulis (Lat) VC La Pomme Marseille

