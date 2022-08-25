GP de Plouay - Lorient Agglomération - Trophée CERATIZIT past winners
Champions 2002-2021
GP de Plouay past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2021
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2020
|Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|2019
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans
|2018
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels-Dolmans
|2017
|Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Boels-Dolmans
|2016
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|2015
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels–Dolmans
|2014
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo–Liv
|2013
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank–Liv Giant
|2012
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team
|2011
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2010
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|2009
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|2008
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
|2007
|Noemi Cantele (Ita)
|2006
|Nicole Brändli (Sui)
|2005
|Noemi Cantele (Ita)
|2004
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
|2003
|Nicole Cooke (GBr)
|2002
|Regina Schleicher (Ger)
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
