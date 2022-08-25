GP de Plouay - Lorient Agglomération - Trophée CERATIZIT past winners

By published

Champions 2002-2021

GP de Plouay

GP de Plouay (Image credit: Getty Images)

GP de Plouay past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2021Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
2020Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
2019Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans
2018Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels-Dolmans
2017Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Boels-Dolmans
2016Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
2015Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels–Dolmans
2014Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo–Liv
2013Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank–Liv Giant
2012Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team
2011Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
2010Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
2009Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
2008Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
2007Noemi Cantele (Ita)
2006Nicole Brändli (Sui)
2005Noemi Cantele (Ita)
2004Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
2003Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2002Regina Schleicher (Ger)

 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews